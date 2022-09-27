Read full article on original website
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
Phone Arena
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
How to clear cache on Android
Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
The Hidden Feature On Android Phones That Can Be A Real Time Saver
Thanks to Google's wide array of apps and services, Android phones already come packed with a slew of useful features, and some of them may not be so obvious to those new to the operating system. One such feature has to do with Google Assistant, Android's built-in and voice-controlled digital aide that lets you do things like manage your to-do list, organize your schedule, enjoy all types of content, and get answers to queries on your phone, to name a few. By tweaking Google Assistant's settings, you can go a step further and actually execute advanced commands within your most used Android apps by using customized phrases that sound more natural to you when you say them out loud.
Amazon is selling an amazing iPhone for just £239 – and it can get the iOS 16 update
AMAZON is flogging an impressive Apple smartphone for just under £240. The popular iPhone XS – with its iconic all-screen design – is currently available for a very low price. Apple was flogging the handset for £999 when we reviewed it in late 2018. Now Amazon...
9to5Mac
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
Amazon is bringing back Prime Day on October 11-12
Amazon holds a Prime Day shopping event annually, where it heavily discounts products across various categories. It is the e-commerce giant's own Black Friday sale. This year, the company held Prime Day on July 12-13 after the pandemic disrupted the event's timing for the last two years. Amazon has now announced another major shopping event for the holiday season: the Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day global shopping event will happen on October 11-12 in 15 countries. It will be exclusively available to Prime members.
daystech.org
Google Play Store finally makes it easier to find Android TV and Wear OS apps
The Google Play Store is infamous for making it tough to search out apps optimized for non-phone gadgets —you have typically needed to guess and hope for one of the best. Now, nonetheless, it simply entails a few faucets. Google says it just lately added Play Store house pages to its Android app with suggestions for Android Automotive, Android TV and Wear OS apps. Visit “different gadgets” and yow will discover a well being tracker to your Galaxy Watch 5, or a video service to your Chromecast.
WhatsApp's new multi-device mode is live for Android tablets in beta
WhatsApp has come a long way from when the web interface only worked if your phone was also connected to the internet. Multi-device support changed things for the better, allowing your computer to communicate with the messaging service’s servers and work as a linked device even if your primary phone is offline. WhatsApp is expanding this capability to other devices, starting with a new Companion mode beta feature for Android tablets.
How to connect Discord voice chat with your Xbox
Discord has finally made it possible to use its voice chat on Xbox. Whether you prefer to use Discord over Xbox for some multiplayer mayhem or enjoy chatting with Discord friends while you play single-player games, this recent change is bound to be helpful. If you haven't used Discord before, follow our guide on how to set up a Discord server.
The Android Police podcast is always on about always-on displays
Yes, we're still banging on about Apple — right up until we can bang on about Google, but that's not for another couple of weeks. This time, the iPhone 14 has brought a nightmare to our bedside stands with a feature we'd like to have just as it's on Android (maybe even better than what's currently on Android), but just stands in the way of being useful. We discuss the issue of a proper always-on display, fit in a rant about phone cases, and give analysis on the latest Pixel news on this episode of the Android Police podcast.
How to use Hold for me
Hold for Me allows you to go about your day when you're on hold. When you activate Hold for Me, you can put your phone down; it will notify you via sound, vibration, and a notification when someone is on the line. It's a handy tool that can improve your Android experience.
Google's latest Pixel 7 Pro-mo is all about that refined design
We're just a little over a week away from the Pixel 7's official launch party. On October 6th, Google will take the stage in New York City to show off its latest and greatest smartphone. We've known about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for a while now — we even saw a full specs sheet leak earlier today — but if you still aren't hyped enough, a brand-new clip is sure to get you excited ahead of the grand reveal.
How to use your Android phone as a hotspot
There may be times when you can't access the internet over Wi-Fi on one of your devices. When that happens, share the internet connection from other devices by turning on the Wi-Fi hotspot. Many phones, including the best Android phones, allow you to share the internet from your Wi-Fi using the hotspot. If you don't have a guest network set up and don't want others to use the primary Wi-Fi, turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot to share the internet from a Wi-Fi network.
Digital Trends
How to move notifications to the top on iOS 16’s lock screen
The latest iOS update brings an overhaul to the lock screen, but it might not be to everyone's tastes. With iOS 16, Apple is changing the way you interact with notifications on your iPhone's lock screen — so much so that the notifications now show up in a different location. By default, you'll see notifications at the bottom of the lock screen where they are stacked on top of one another. That's a big change for a lot of people.
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are getting their October 2022 security update early, as always
Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
YouTube Music for Android is getting updated Material You buttons
The YouTube Music playlist and album redesign first rolled out for Android tablets, though it gradually began trickling down to some phones, too. Some of these changes were made with Material You in mind, thus enabling users to experience a more consistent UI experience across all Google apps. YouTube Music is now getting another visual update which includes some new buttons that are more in line with the Material You design principles.
Android Police
