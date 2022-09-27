The Big E live space chat to be held Tuesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E will be hosting an out-of-this-world opportunity for students and fairgoers Tuesday with a live space chat with the ISS.

As part of an educational program intended to promote STEM activities, the “Space Chat” will include live radio contact with Astronaut Bob Hines on the ISS as it orbits 260 miles above the Earth, traveling at over 17 thousand miles per hour! Thirteen students from New England Sci-Tech of Natick have been selected to take part in the contact experience at The Big E.

New England Sci-Tech will also sponsor a 12-month STEM education program, free to all students in grades 4 through 12, to provide hands-on learning about Space Science, Radio Communications, and more. The event is open to the public and takes place in The Big E Arena at 1:20 p.m. followed by the Space Station Contact at 2:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.