Solomons, MD

Bay Net

SMECO Awards $10,000 Contribution To Local Organizations

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) recently received a $10,000 contribution from CoBank to award to local organizations that SMECO has supported with matching funds. Each of the following will receive $2,500: Christmas in April, Calvert County; Rebuilding Together Charles County; Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County; and Clements Cuties Foundation.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County To Celebrate Lower Marlboro Freedom Day

OWINGS, Md. – Citizens are invited to revel in Calvert County history during Lower Marlboro Freedom Day, a celebration to commemorate the freedom of those who escaped enslavement with the help of the British during the War of 1812. The daylong celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Sandbags Available To Help Calvert Residents Protect Property

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Due to predicted rainfall and possible flooding conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian, sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property. Sandbags are available at the following locations:. –Appeal Convenience Center (200 Sweetwater Road, Lusby) Monday through Saturday, 6...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
proptalk.com

Annapolis Yacht Club Keels and Wheels Event

Annapolis Yacht Club's Keels and Wheels event draws enthusiastic, appreciative classic boat and car enthusiasts. It’s a ritual of the fall that was welcomed back by a crowd of more than 500 on September 17: the annual Annapolis Yacht Club’s (AYC) Keels and Wheels on-land and in-water car and boat show. The event is open to AYC members and guests. Anyone is welcome to walk through and view the displays at no charge.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Man Finds $50,000 Worth Of Lottery Luck

WALDORF, Md. – Pick 5 luck found Ernest Elliott Jr. of Waldorf last week. His “wrong” numbers delivered a $50,000 prize. Pick 5 combination on $1 straight bet delivers big win. Changing his “regular” numbers, those which he had used for years no matter which Lottery game...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Roberta Marie Chichester

A lifelong resident of Charles County, Roberta (Bobbie) M. Chichester, 93, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Willards, Maryland. Born November 29, 1928, in Washington DC to Robert Jackson Martin and Marie Goldsmith Martin, Roberta was the oldest of 4 children. Educated at the local “Hughesville” School and graduated in 1945, she then attended Salisbury State Teacher’s College and later received a Master’s from George Washington University.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
St. Mary
Bay Net

Deborah Dawn Barker

Deborah Dawn Barker, 49 of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away September 20, 2022 in Rockville, Maryland. Deborah was born December 11, 1972 in LaPlata, Maryland to Thomas and Marilyn Higgs. After graduating high school Deborah worked for the St. Mary’s County Government for 25 years at the Office of Aging.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’

Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Net

Patricia Claire “Pat” Jackson

Patricia Claire Jackson, 90, of Leonardtown, MD (formerly of Waldorf, MD) passed away on September 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on May 12, 1932 in Belmont, VA to the late Harry Stoner and Alice Nuckolls. Pat spent her entire career employed...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Business Monthly

Pasta Plus reopens with limited service￼

Laurel’s beloved Pasta Plus restaurant has reopened, albeit with extremely limited menu choices and pickup limited to specific hours on only a few days during the month. Orders can only be placed through the restaurant’s online ordering portal. “We are adding more items to our store as we...
LAUREL, MD
#Local Life#Patuxent River#Localevent#River Basin#Appreciation Day#Festival#Art#The Calvert Marine Museum#J C Lore Oyster House#Pnc Waterside Pavilion
Bay Net

PHOTOS: St. Mary’s County Fair Returns For 75th Year

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Laughter and smiling faces could be found all around the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds this past weekend, as patrons gathered for the 75th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair. The four days of excitement and thrills are barely enough to contain all the festivities that...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Edward Rosenberg

Edward “Ed” Rosenberg of Waldorf, Md passed away on September 3, 2022. He was born in Harrisburg, PA to Paul Rosenberg and Yetta Elaine Rosenberg (Stein). Ed served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. He attended The Pennsylvania State University where he made the Dean’s List and obtained a Bachelor’s degree. He was an avid reader and collector. He couldn’t pass up a good bargain.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Two Marylanders Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Pills Disguised As Candy

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, today announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford has returned an indictment yesterday charging OSCAR FLORES, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and SEVERO ALELAR, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, with fentanyl trafficking offenses.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business

The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
BALTIMORE, MD

