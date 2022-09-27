Read full article on original website
SMECO Awards $10,000 Contribution To Local Organizations
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) recently received a $10,000 contribution from CoBank to award to local organizations that SMECO has supported with matching funds. Each of the following will receive $2,500: Christmas in April, Calvert County; Rebuilding Together Charles County; Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County; and Clements Cuties Foundation.
Calvert County To Celebrate Lower Marlboro Freedom Day
OWINGS, Md. – Citizens are invited to revel in Calvert County history during Lower Marlboro Freedom Day, a celebration to commemorate the freedom of those who escaped enslavement with the help of the British during the War of 1812. The daylong celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022,...
Sandbags Available To Help Calvert Residents Protect Property
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Due to predicted rainfall and possible flooding conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian, sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property. Sandbags are available at the following locations:. –Appeal Convenience Center (200 Sweetwater Road, Lusby) Monday through Saturday, 6...
Leadership Southern Maryland Welcomes The Executive Program Class Of 2023
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of 29 Southern Maryland leaders for its 15th Executive Program cycle – the Class of 2023. From Calvert County – Yu-Hsuan Chen, Vice President, Integrated Program Solutions, Inc. Nick DeFelice, Corporal,...
Roberta Marie Chichester
A lifelong resident of Charles County, Roberta (Bobbie) M. Chichester, 93, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Willards, Maryland. Born November 29, 1928, in Washington DC to Robert Jackson Martin and Marie Goldsmith Martin, Roberta was the oldest of 4 children. Educated at the local “Hughesville” School and graduated in 1945, she then attended Salisbury State Teacher’s College and later received a Master’s from George Washington University.
Deborah Dawn Barker
Deborah Dawn Barker, 49 of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away September 20, 2022 in Rockville, Maryland. Deborah was born December 11, 1972 in LaPlata, Maryland to Thomas and Marilyn Higgs. After graduating high school Deborah worked for the St. Mary’s County Government for 25 years at the Office of Aging.
Patricia Claire “Pat” Jackson
Patricia Claire Jackson, 90, of Leonardtown, MD (formerly of Waldorf, MD) passed away on September 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on May 12, 1932 in Belmont, VA to the late Harry Stoner and Alice Nuckolls. Pat spent her entire career employed...
High Schoolers Devastated After Homecoming Tickets Get Sold Out
'I was crushed, panicking,' one student said.
St. Mary’s Homelessness Prevention Board Plans Community Resource Day
LEONARDTOWN, MD – Join the St. Mary’s County Homelessness Prevention Board at this year’s Community Resource Day, to be held Friday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Church of the Ascension, located at 21641 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park. This event is free and open to the public. Talk to representatives from more than […]
Edward Rosenberg
Edward “Ed” Rosenberg of Waldorf, Md passed away on September 3, 2022. He was born in Harrisburg, PA to Paul Rosenberg and Yetta Elaine Rosenberg (Stein). Ed served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. He attended The Pennsylvania State University where he made the Dean’s List and obtained a Bachelor’s degree. He was an avid reader and collector. He couldn’t pass up a good bargain.
Two Marylanders Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Pills Disguised As Candy
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, today announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford has returned an indictment yesterday charging OSCAR FLORES, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and SEVERO ALELAR, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, with fentanyl trafficking offenses.
Maryland man wins $7 million top prize after buying scratcher at Virginia 7-Eleven
Eric Austin, a Maryland man on his way to work in Alexandria, stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some scratch-off tickets before he started his day at the office. Little did he know, he would be ending the day as a winner of the game's $7 million top prize.
Florida evacuee in Prince George’s Co. describes ‘relief’ after escaping Ian
Alice Huneycutt of St. Petersburg, Florida, was able to escape the state ahead of the dangerous Hurricane Ian, boarding a plane Tuesday and flying to Reagan National Airport. “You could feel relief in the plane,” Huneycutt said. “I’ve never heard a plane so quiet. It was definitely a sense of relief throughout the whole group.”
