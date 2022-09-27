Read full article on original website
Meet the... SQL Processing Unit?
In context: Databases are in something of a Golden Age right now. There is an immense amount of development taking place in and around the way we store and access data. The world is obsessed with "data," and while we would not call it the "new oil," our ability to manipulate and analyze data continues to advance in important ways. But at their heart, databases are fairly straightforward things – repositories of data.
TechCrunch
Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move
Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
u.today
Auros Partnered with Pyth Network for Delivering High-Frequency On-Chain Data
Market making and algorithmic trading company Auros has announced its partnership with Pyth Network to deliver real-time and high-frequency data. Pyth will utilize pricing data presented on Auros' high-frequency trading system. Pyth is the leading oracle solution for a latency-sensitive market and financial data. The company helps bring institutional trading...
ThetaRay SONAR AML Solution with New Software Version Gives Financial Institutions More Powerful Tools Against Financial Crime
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced the release of a new software version on its flagship SONAR advanced SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) platform. The update includes major capability upgrades for fintechs and banks to detect and prevent financial crime through faster investigations and the discovery of new typologies in an increasingly complex financial world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005476/en/ Network Visualization Module delivers breakthrough experience (Photo: Business Wire)
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Benzinga
Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024
AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
Pyth and Auros are Bringing Real-Time High-Frequency Data to Blockchain Protocols
What is High-Frequency Data and Why Does it Matter in Today’s Economy?. As per Ruey S. Tsay et al., Time-series data gathered at a very fine scale is referred to as high-frequency data. Recent advances in computing power have made it possible to correctly and quickly collect high-frequency data for processing. High-frequency data offers intraday insights that may be utilised to comprehend market behaviours, dynamics, and microstructures. It is widely used in financial analysis and high-frequency trading for basing financial and trading decisions.
PV Tech
Enact offers a two-sided software platform for use by installers as well as consumers
PV Tech and Enact Systems are co-hosting a webinar exploring how the company’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages. To register for the webinar, which takes place at 2:00 PM (BST) on 26 October, please click here. Product Outline:. Enact’s Software platform is transforming...
TechCrunch
3 ways to implement a product-led sales motion to unleash PLG’s revenue potential
But developing and launching a product through this model doesn’t guarantee success. The traditional top-down enterprise sales model just doesn’t work with the self-serve, freemium user bases of PLG, which can see thousands of sign-ups per day. Blanket email or marketing campaigns aren’t targeted enough, and a 1:1 sales approach just won’t scale.
TechCrunch
Kumo aims to bring predictive AI to the enterprise with $18M in fresh capital
Kumo’s platform works specifically with graph neural networks, a class of AI system for processing data that can be represented as a series of graphs. Graphs in this context refer to mathematical constructs made up of vertices (also called nodes) that are connected by edges (or lines). Graphs can be used to model relations and processes in social, IT and even biological systems. For example, the link structure of a website can be represented by a graph where the vertices stand in for webpages and the edges represent links from one page to another.
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
TechCrunch
Calendly, the $3B+ scheduling startup, acquires Prelude to drive into the recruitment sector
Prior to the deal, Prelude — which originally launched under the less elusive name “Interview Schedule” — had raised just $2.4 million, from investors that included Sam and Jack Altman, Fuel Capital, Elad Gil and more. Financial terms of this deal are not being disclosed, but Prelude says that it has “hundreds” of customers, including One Media, Duolingo, Cloudflare and Samsara.
zycrypto.com
Octus Bridge Integrates With Solana, Tops Its List Of Supported Networks
Cross-chain asset transfer platform Octus Bridge has topped its list of supported networks with the Solana network following a recent integration between the platforms. The development team behind Octus Bride, Broxus, announced that Octus Bridge has joined the Solana ecosystem after adding Solana to its list of supported networks. Hence, marking the eighth network to be officially integrated into the bridge.
3 Steps to Powering Data Innovation with Analytics & AI
A hot topic we see and hear a lot in healthcare is leveraging big data. Little known fact, we don’t yet have big data in healthcare, so the industry hasn’t had the opportunity to use big data. Healthcare has been in the “little data” game because much of the healthcare experience has yet to be digitized. In addition, interoperability issues leave much data siloed on disparate databases across the healthcare ecosystem.
TechCrunch
‘Virtual ward’ startup Doccla gets Series A injection as it eyes AI tools
The Series A is led by US VC General Catalyst, with participation from funds managed by healthcare investors KHP Ventures (a collaboration between King’s College London, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust). Existing investors Giant Ventures, who led the seed round, and Speedinvest also backed the Series A — which sees Chris Bischoff, MD at General Catalyst, joining the board.
TechCrunch
Moxion nails $100M Series B to replace noxious diesel generators with silent batteries
The generator had been deployed to provide power during one of the many public safety shutoffs imposed by California’s utilities to prevent wildfires, and Huelskamp was struck by the inanity of it all. “As we walked past this thing, I was like, ‘Alex, look at this machine — isn’t...
TechCrunch
Productivity platform Loopin helps work teams wrangle meetings
The startup, backed by Venture Highway and angel investors, was founded in April 2021 by college friends Anurag Varma, Parth Pareek and Mehul Dudi. Before Loopin, Varma was a product lead at Venture Highway and Upgrad, Pareek was a product lead at Samsung and Dudi worked as an engineering manager at Freshworks.
TechCrunch
Former Revolut employees launch Solvo, an app that simplifies crypto investing
Earlier this year, Solvo raised a $3.5 million seed round from Index Ventures with CoinFund and FJ Labs also participating. Since then, the company has put together a small team of 10 people and started working on its iOS app. The main thesis behind Solvo is that cryptocurrencies are still...
TechCrunch
AmazeVR wants to scale its virtual concert platform with $17M funding
Like other industries, the entertainment sector was affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Many music artists had to cancel or push back their live events during the pandemic. Some artists and music agencies have shifted to virtual or online concerts to compensate for those canceled events. AmazeVR is betting that virtual shows, which have become popular among artists and fans since the pandemic, are going to take over the entertainment industry.
