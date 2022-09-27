Read full article on original website
Did Elvis Presley Live In The Kalamazoo State Hospital’s Water Tower on Asylum Lake?
Those familiar with Kalamazoo's history know about Asylum Lake, and where it got its name. It was once home to the Michigan Asylum for the Insane, later named the Kalamazoo State Hospital. But while diving down the rabbit hole to learn about the asylum, I stumbled across a rumor, possibly...
Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
Watch The Trailer For The Kalamazoo Growlers Championship Documentary
The Kalamazoo Growlers have just announced they will be releasing a multi-episode documentary which will touch on the team's history, but primarily on their shocking and Cinderella-story like Championship run in the 2022 Season. The Kalamazoo Growlers ended the regular season on a 5 game winning streak after falling to the bottom seed of the playoffs, only to sweep the playoffs with 4 more unanswered wins to claim their first ever Northwoods League Championship. A Post shared explains the documentary and you can watch the trailer below:
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
WWMTCw
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
Cookies Restaurant In Kalamazoo Reopening
Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the delicious cookies soul food restaurant temporarily closing down. The restaurant cited overwhelming support and covid as factors in its short closure, saying how the conditions set them back a little bit and they needed time to reevaluate themselves. They said they were heading into the lab to make changes so they can continue to provide for the people of Kalamazoo.
Did You Know This Building In Downtown Kalamazoo Was Once A Brothel?
The A-1 Printing & Copy Center in Kalamazoo has been around for quite some time, going back to 1974 when it first opened. But the building it has been in since that time has a very questionable history, which even they think may be home to some paranormal happenings, as they describe on their website:
‘I probably should have listened to you, bud’: Michiganders hunker down for Ian
FOX 17 is talking with Michiganders who are experiencing Hurricane Ian firsthand. One family from West Michigan now lives in Cape Coral and they are hunkering down for the storm.
Coldwater Dairy Queen Clarifies They Did NOT Break Child Labor Rule
Recent news has broken about child labor violations that took place at multiple Dairy Queen stores in Bluffton, Decatur Fort Wayne, and Indianapolis in Indiana and at one location off of U.S. 12 in Sturgis, Michigan. All the violations took place under the umbrella of H&H Coldwater LCC, the Fort Wayne-based operator that owns and operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises between Indiana and Michigan. This news has sparked a misunderstanding from some people who may have mistaken this news with a rumor that the Coldwater location was responsible for this violation, to which they've quickly responded:
Experience Virtual Reality Like Never Before With New Free-Roam Arena in Holland, MI
Virtual Reality (VR) is not for the faint of heart! Over the last several years virtual experiences like Google's Daydream and the Oculus Quest have really brought the "metaverse", the virtual world, to home across the globe. I will be the first to admit, I don't entirely understand what the...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
WWMT
Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path
For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
WWMTCw
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
WWMTCw
Parchment High School went into lockdown for suspicion of armed student
PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment High School went into lockdown Wednesday for a concern over a student with a gun, according to Kalamazoo Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang. Officer in school: Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School. The lockdown was out of an abundance of caution,...
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to unsafe sleep-related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg,...
Great Concerts and Events Come to West Michigan in October
No matter what your musical tastes are, there is something for everyone in October -- from Rock, to Country, to Folk Music, to Tributes. There are also comedy shows to check out and even some events for the kids. Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 9 pm - Four Winds Casino,...
A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event
I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
