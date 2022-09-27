ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
1077 WRKR

Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

Watch The Trailer For The Kalamazoo Growlers Championship Documentary

The Kalamazoo Growlers have just announced they will be releasing a multi-episode documentary which will touch on the team's history, but primarily on their shocking and Cinderella-story like Championship run in the 2022 Season. The Kalamazoo Growlers ended the regular season on a 5 game winning streak after falling to the bottom seed of the playoffs, only to sweep the playoffs with 4 more unanswered wins to claim their first ever Northwoods League Championship. A Post shared explains the documentary and you can watch the trailer below:
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR

Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Smallwood
1077 WRKR

Cookies Restaurant In Kalamazoo Reopening

Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the delicious cookies soul food restaurant temporarily closing down. The restaurant cited overwhelming support and covid as factors in its short closure, saying how the conditions set them back a little bit and they needed time to reevaluate themselves. They said they were heading into the lab to make changes so they can continue to provide for the people of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Coldwater Dairy Queen Clarifies They Did NOT Break Child Labor Rule

Recent news has broken about child labor violations that took place at multiple Dairy Queen stores in Bluffton, Decatur Fort Wayne, and Indianapolis in Indiana and at one location off of U.S. 12 in Sturgis, Michigan. All the violations took place under the umbrella of H&H Coldwater LCC, the Fort Wayne-based operator that owns and operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises between Indiana and Michigan. This news has sparked a misunderstanding from some people who may have mistaken this news with a rumor that the Coldwater location was responsible for this violation, to which they've quickly responded:
COLDWATER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Judas Priest#The Wings Event Center#Priest Maiden#The Maiden Express#Capital Records
US 103.1

Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities

On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
WWMT

Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path

For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
WWMTCw

Parchment High School went into lockdown for suspicion of armed student

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment High School went into lockdown Wednesday for a concern over a student with a gun, according to Kalamazoo Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang. Officer in school: Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School. The lockdown was out of an abundance of caution,...
PARCHMENT, MI
100.5 The River

A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event

I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy