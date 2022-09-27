ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who
2d ago

Hopefully he gets convicted this time. Black people haven't realized that he's been hustling them.

Julie Williams
1d ago

He is a swindler. Hopefully Justice will be served. These people need to remember they are there to serve the people, not themselves. Corruption seems to be rampant in Philadelphia.... cultural greed .....

WHYY

‘The devil is in the details’: Councilmember Thomas issues Philly gun violence prevention recommendations

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. After spending the summer at “gun court,” the arraignment court where many weapons cases are heard, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas took a three-pronged approach to the city’s gun violence problem: addressing systemic failures; pushing back on the perception of lawlessness; and coordinated court reform.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly mayor bans guns at city recreation facilities

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Guns are not allowed to be carried at indoor or outdoor recreation facilities in Philadelphia under an executive order signed by Mayor Jim Kenney Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mayor Jim Kenney signs executive order banning guns from Philadelphia park facilities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is raising the stakes to fight Philadelphia's gun violence. Tuesday morning, he signed an executive order banning guns at city rec buildings and parks. This order comes one day after Tiffany Fletcher's funeral. She was shot in the crossfire outside a West Philly rec center and died. On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney joined other city leaders at City Hall to sign an executive order meant to combat gun violence."We will not tolerate the endangerment of children and families while they are in our treasured community spaces," Kenney said. The order bans guns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Former Pennsylvania Congressman sentenced for election fraud

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to stuffing ballot boxes for Democrats in the 2014-18 Pennsylvania elections. Myers pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Protest calls for an end to carriage horses on Philly streets

A group of animal rights activists gathered outside City Hall in Philadelphia urging City Council to end the use of horses to pull tourist carriages through the city. The group rallied directly under a vacant City Council chambers, calling on politicians to remove horses from city streets. Jacqueline Sadashige of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Frightening Videos Of WAWA Invasion Released By Philly Police

Early this morning, detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department put together of video of the looting and mayhem that took place at the Mayfair WAWA, located at Tyson and Roosevelt Boulevard. This video shows some of the kids stealing, and shows some of them acting like what some on social media are calling “thugs and hoodrats,” jumping on cars and breaking things inside the store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
