Business Insider

Putin's nuclear threats indicate the president is increasingly aware of how limited his military options are in Ukraine, Russia expert speculates

Vladimir Putin on Wednesday escalated his war in Ukraine with a direct threat of nuclear warfare. But experts say the threat indicates that Putin is running out of military options. Putin is increasingly "aware of how limited his actual military options are," one expert said. Vladimir Putin on Wednesday threatened...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
Newsweek

U.S. Needs to Threaten Russia With Nuclear Strike: Ukraine

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging the United States to flesh out specific retaliatory measures if Russia were to invoke nuclear strikes against Ukraine. Mykhailo Podolyak, Zelensky's senior aide, requested that the U.S. and other allies outline the consequences of Russia using nuclear warfare in an...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
International Business Times

North Korea Denies Sending Weapons To Russia, Warns US For 'Reckless Remarks'

North Korea denied that it is supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, terming the allegations as "rumors" spread by "hostile forces" aimed at tarnishing the country's image. "We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export...
MILITARY
HuffPost

Gorbachev Buried In Moscow As Putin Claims He Is Too Busy To Attend

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Giorgia Meloni Victory in Italy is Putin's Best-Case Scenario

Italy has reportedly elected Giorgia Meloni, the far-right leader of the Brothers of Italy, as its next prime minister, and her political victory is likely to be welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meloni leads all exit polls and has already delivered a victory speech. "Italy chose us," Meloni said,...
ELECTIONS
AOL Corp

Ukraine's Zelensky doesn't think Putin is bluffing over nuclear arms

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he doesn't think Vladimir Putin is bluffing when he says Moscow would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. The Russian president said in a televised address last week that Moscow would use "all available means" to protect Russia and...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Is Testing the Limits of China's Friendship

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be stress-testing the limits of his friendship with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week after taking the first steps in formally annexing pro-Russian regions in eastern and southern Ukraine. Each of the occupied regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia declared landslide victories on...
POLITICS

