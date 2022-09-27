Read full article on original website
wymt.com
KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
WTVQ
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing juvenile
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Brooklyn Hensley was last seen off Johnson Road, near London, on Sept. 25 around 11:50 a.m. and has not been seen since. Hensley has...
clayconews.com
WANTED BY KSP: PERRY COUNTY MAN THAT FAILED TO APPEAR IN CIRCUIT COURT FOR TRIAL STEMMING FROM A FATAL COLLISION IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY (September 28, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court Wednesday, morning September 28, 2022. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, KY was scheduled to appear...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business. It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset. In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page,...
clayconews.com
ARRESTED: Vehicle located and Suspect taken into Custody two Hours after Robbery of a Bank in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (September 27, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A suspect in an early afternoon bank robbery on Tuesday 27, 2022 in Laurel County has been taken into custody. At 12:45 P.M. Tuesday, the Community Trust Bank in southern Laurel County was robbed by an...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol walked in and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic.
Anonymous Garrard Co. donor reveals identity, starts nonprofit
For nine years an anonymous donor has made the trip from Garrard County to UK Children's Hospital with her car filled to the brim with toys to be handed out to the kids inside.
wymt.com
Landlords denied assistance after losing property to flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For Tracie Watts and her son, Bryce, the trailer they rented out was more than just an extra source of income. “It was my trailer because my dad passed away two years ago, and he left it to me,” said Tracie Watts. After Watts’...
q95fm.net
Police Officers Save Elderly Woman From Apartment Fire
An elderly woman, who had been trapped by a fire in an upstairs apartment, was rescued on Monday afternoon by two officers with the Tazewell Police Department. Officers Jacob Melton and Dylan Browning began evacuating residents from Colonial Manor Apartments at 330 Coffey Street, on Monday afternoon. The elderly woman...
harrodsburgherald.com
Owensboro Man Charged With Six Counts Of Wanton Endangerment—Including Three Minor Children—After Three-Car Collission
An Owensboro man has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment after police say he caused a three-car collision while driving impaired. On Aug. 6, 2022, Patrolman Zakkary West of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a possible collision involving three vehicles at South College Street and Elizabeth Court. According to the uniform citation, West found the driver of one of the vehicles—subsequently identified as Nathan Blandford, 33, of 617 Jeff Place, Owensboro—lying prone on his back next to his vehicle, a white 2019 Buick Lacrosse. When West approached him, Blandford placed his hands behind his back unprovoked, according to the citation.
70-year-old Kentucky man killed after driving all-terrain vehicle onto state highway
A 70-year-old Kentucky man was killed Monday night when he drove his all-terrain vehicle onto a state highway and was struck by an oncoming minivan, state troopers said. The accident happened at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Monday. Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers said the two-vehicle collision was on East...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Police Release Identity Of Man Killed In Crash
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a man killed in a deadly crash. It happened Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Slate Lick Church Road near London. Deputies say a Kia Soul SUV left the road and struck a tree. The driver, 61-year-old Donald Howard of East Bernstadt, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
WTVQ
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is dead in Laurel County after crashing his car Sunday afternoon. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 2 p.m. on Slate Lick Church Road when a Kia Soul apparently went off the road and hit a tree. The...
clayconews.com
ARMED FEMALE ARRESTED NEAR BUSINESS OFF KENTUCKY 770 AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING IN AREA TOWARD A HOTEL AND INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler with assistance from the Kentucky State Police arrested Kendra Bain age 29 of Corbin on Thursday night September 22, 2022 at approximately 8:32 PM. The arrest occurred in...
k105.com
Casey Co. minister falls into pond while performing wedding ceremony
A minister performing an outdoor wedding on Saturday in Casey County took the plunge himself when he tumbled into a pond during the ceremony. Pastor Jason Coulter, music director at Green River Pentecostal Church in Hustonville, was performing Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s wedding ceremony on the edge of a pond when, as the bride was being led to the pond-side dock, he bent over to pick up some notes that had blown away.
WTVQ
70-year-old man dies in crash on East KY 80
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 70-year-old man died in a crash Monday evening on East KY 80. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on East KY 80 in Russell County around 5:19 p.m. A 27-year-old woman was traveling west on the road in...
wymt.com
Students across the globe meet outside by flagpoles to pray
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘See You At The Pole’ is a global movement that has happened on the fourth Wednesday of September since 1990. On Wednesday morning, nearly 200 students from North Laurel Middle School met in front of their school by the flagpole. The students gathered together to pray for their school, community and nation.
wymt.com
World Chicken Festival honors late London police officer during parade
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - World Chicken Festival goers lined the streets of London on Saturday to watch beauty queens, unique cars and other parade participants roll down the streets. But for one Laurel County family, this year’s festival has a bigger meaning than ever before. “It’s very exciting, he...
WKYT 27
Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea. That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers. Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas. They say the advisory is a precaution. Water service...
WTVQ
Hiker rescued after fall in Red River Gorge
SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A hiker was rescued after he fell while attempting to climb down a crevice in the Red River Gorge. According to the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team, 911 was called by a man who tried to downclimb a crevice at the Chimney Top Overlook. During his attempt down, he fell approximately 5 feet from the bottom of the 30-foot crevice and wasn’t able to climb back up.
