ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
kttn.com

Citizens Bank to be acquired by Southern Missouri Bancorp

Citizens Bancshares Company and Southern Missouri Bancorp, Incorporated have announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement through which Southern Missouri will acquire Citizens in a stock and cash transaction. There are 14 Citizens Bank and Trust Company banking centers, including in Trenton, Chillicothe, Brookfield, and Macon. Other locations are...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Owner of farm labor contracting company pleads guilty to charge involving the forced labor of Mexican workers

Bladimir Moreno, 55, pleaded guilty in federal court in Tampa, Florida, to charges of conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and conspiracy to commit forced labor. A federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida had previously returned a six-count indictment against multiple defendants for their roles in a federal racketeering conspiracy that victimized Mexican H-2A workers who, between 2015 and 2017, had worked in the United States harvesting fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature
kttn.com

Governor and First Lady to host fifth annual Fall Festival and Trick or Treating at Missouri Governor’s Mansion

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced that the fifth annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating at the People’s House will be held at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The outdoor event will feature several vendors, children’s activities, and bluegrass musical entertainment.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy