Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri
(Missouri Independent) – A species of tick known to cause severe weight loss in cattle has been discovered in northern Missouri, researchers from the University of Missouri reported this week. The longhorned tick was found in southern Missouri last year, according to a press release from the university. But...
Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
Missouri woman sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison For $2.5 million Missouri Medicaid fraud
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Tuesday sentenced a woman from St. Charles to four years and nine months in prison for her role in a $2.5 million fraud involving Missouri’s Medicaid program and a nearly $60,000 fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan. Judge Clark also ordered Barbara Martin,...
Trial on Missouri’s restricted Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood pushed back
(Missouri Independent) – A trial on the state’s restricted Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood will be delayed until December after the reproductive health care provider was given permission Tuesday to drop five counts in its lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Social Services. Cole County Circuit Court Judge...
Citizens Bank to be acquired by Southern Missouri Bancorp
Citizens Bancshares Company and Southern Missouri Bancorp, Incorporated have announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement through which Southern Missouri will acquire Citizens in a stock and cash transaction. There are 14 Citizens Bank and Trust Company banking centers, including in Trenton, Chillicothe, Brookfield, and Macon. Other locations are...
Missouri Department of Conservation to host free workshops for kindergarten teachers in Kirksville
The Missouri Department of Conservation will host two free workshops for kindergarten teachers in Kirksville that will focus on MDC’s new curriculum, Kindergarten: Bears Through the Season. The workshops will be held at the MDC Northeast Regional Office on October 17th and November 14th from 9 to 1 pm.
Owner of farm labor contracting company pleads guilty to charge involving the forced labor of Mexican workers
Bladimir Moreno, 55, pleaded guilty in federal court in Tampa, Florida, to charges of conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and conspiracy to commit forced labor. A federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida had previously returned a six-count indictment against multiple defendants for their roles in a federal racketeering conspiracy that victimized Mexican H-2A workers who, between 2015 and 2017, had worked in the United States harvesting fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products.
Governor and First Lady to host fifth annual Fall Festival and Trick or Treating at Missouri Governor’s Mansion
Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced that the fifth annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating at the People’s House will be held at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The outdoor event will feature several vendors, children’s activities, and bluegrass musical entertainment.
