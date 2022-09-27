Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Green Youngstown hosting tire disposal drop-off
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Green Youngstown is accepting tires in need of proper disposal this Saturday at the Covelli Center. Used tires can be dropped off at the Covelli Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The costs are as follows:. Passenger tires: 50 cents each. Semi tires:...
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
United Way has new home in Trumbull County
There's a new home for the United Way of Trumbull County.
WYTV.com
$6,700 raised for Columbiana coach’s daughter with cancer
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – After two days of fundraising, the Columbiana School District has raised about $6,700 for Winnie Vollnogle. Winnie is the daughter of former boys soccer coach Chad Vollnogle. She was diagnosed with leukemia back in August. On Monday, the boys soccer team held a fundraiser and...
WYTV.com
Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken. The victim told police that a woman he knows came to his apartment on Tod Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday, and the two began to argue.
WYTV.com
Coffee fundraiser starts in Mahoning County
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday is National Coffee Day and the perfect day for the kick-off of the Mahoning Valley Coffee Trail. The event was a new fundraiser for the Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission, and it was so successful that all the trail guides sold out!. For a $15 donation, each...
Ohio County bar a loss after early morning fire
UPDATE — OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — J&B Bar is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday on Dallas Pike Road. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS at the scene that the fire started a little after 5 AM. He says no one was inside the bar at the time of […]
Suspect in downtown Youngstown homicide waives preliminary hearing
The suspect in a Sept. 18 shooting death downtown will now have his case heard by a Mahoning County grand jury.
WYTV.com
Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 27-year-old woman is in the Trumbull County Jail facing a child endangering charge. Amber McElravy was arrested after deputies went to her Scott Street home in Newton Township Tuesday. A video circulating on social media shows a child being abused, which also alerted authorities...
Akron duo charged with safecracking in Jackson Twp.
Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township.
cleveland19.com
Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
Ruling goes in favor of city in Chill Can case
A Mahoning County magistrate says developers of the stalled Chill Can project in Youngstown breached their agreement with the city and could be liable now for monetary damages.
WYTV.com
Local bicycle safety track opens this week
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – It is the first of its kind in the region — a bike and safety track. The Sharon Youth Bicycle Safety and Skills Track was built in downtown Sharon as a place parents can take their kids and teach them how to bike. There is a mountain bike area as well as flat pavement.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana Co. Health District giving away Pack n Plays to eligible parents
The Columbiana County General Health District will be giving away Pack n Play cribs later this week. The District announced that parents who are eligible for WIC and have a child weighing under 30 pounds can pick up a free Pack n Play on Thursday. District officials will be in...
Ohio girl with gun on bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
3 injured in Butler County crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Oneida Valley Road in Butler County.The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Officials say three people were air-lifted from the scene.The conditions of the victims are not clear at this time. State police are investigating.
wtae.com
Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County
BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
WYTV.com
Busy Valley road to be closed Tuesday
(WKBN) – A road closure in Boardman and Canfield townships might impact how long it takes you to get to work Tuesday morning. Tippecanoe Road will be closed between Route 224 and Western Reserve Road for construction. It should be reopened by the end of the day.
2 people flown to hospital, 1 taken by ambulance after crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were injured after a crash in Butler County on Tuesday. According to Butler County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to Oneida Valley Road in Oakland Township at 8:23 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash. Two people were taken to the hospital...
