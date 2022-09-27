ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

WYTV.com

Green Youngstown hosting tire disposal drop-off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Green Youngstown is accepting tires in need of proper disposal this Saturday at the Covelli Center. Used tires can be dropped off at the Covelli Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The costs are as follows:. Passenger tires: 50 cents each. Semi tires:...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

$6,700 raised for Columbiana coach’s daughter with cancer

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – After two days of fundraising, the Columbiana School District has raised about $6,700 for Winnie Vollnogle. Winnie is the daughter of former boys soccer coach Chad Vollnogle. She was diagnosed with leukemia back in August. On Monday, the boys soccer team held a fundraiser and...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken. The victim told police that a woman he knows came to his apartment on Tod Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday, and the two began to argue.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Coffee fundraiser starts in Mahoning County

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday is National Coffee Day and the perfect day for the kick-off of the Mahoning Valley Coffee Trail. The event was a new fundraiser for the Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission, and it was so successful that all the trail guides sold out!. For a $15 donation, each...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County bar a loss after early morning fire

UPDATE — OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — J&B Bar is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday on Dallas Pike Road. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS at the scene that the fire started a little after 5 AM. He says no one was inside the bar at the time of […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WYTV.com

Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 27-year-old woman is in the Trumbull County Jail facing a child endangering charge. Amber McElravy was arrested after deputies went to her Scott Street home in Newton Township Tuesday. A video circulating on social media shows a child being abused, which also alerted authorities...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
HUDSON, OH
WYTV.com

Local bicycle safety track opens this week

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – It is the first of its kind in the region — a bike and safety track. The Sharon Youth Bicycle Safety and Skills Track was built in downtown Sharon as a place parents can take their kids and teach them how to bike. There is a mountain bike area as well as flat pavement.
SHARON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 injured in Butler County crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Oneida Valley Road in Butler County.The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Officials say three people were air-lifted from the scene.The conditions of the victims are not clear at this time. State police are investigating. 
wtae.com

Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Busy Valley road to be closed Tuesday

(WKBN) – A road closure in Boardman and Canfield townships might impact how long it takes you to get to work Tuesday morning. Tippecanoe Road will be closed between Route 224 and Western Reserve Road for construction. It should be reopened by the end of the day.
CANFIELD, OH

