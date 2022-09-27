ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Comments / 3

Related
Salina Post

Kansas man dies after he lost control of motorcycle

JACKSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Jackson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Ronnie Wewenis, 58, Horton, was northbound on U.S. 75 two miles north of Netawaka passing some northbound traffic. The driver lost control...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Patrol: Kansas woman lost consciousness before fatal crash

WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old woman who died in a crash on Tuesday had lost consciousness before her SUV went off the road. The accident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on a gravel road northwest of Wamego. The patrol reports Stefanie Turner was heading west on Elm Slough Road when she became unconscious and her Nissan Pathfinder left the roadway to the left.
WAMEGO, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Accidents
State
Kansas State
City
Lecompton, KS
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Douglas County, KS
Accidents
County
Douglas County, KS
Douglas County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Lawrence, KS
KSNT News

KHP asks drivers to #ShareTheRoad with Kansas farm vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists they aren’t the only ones using the roads and highways. A variety of farm vehicles, such as trucks, tractors, combines and other implements, will be on the road more frequently as the fall harvest approaches. These vehicles are often slow and cumbersome, so motorists are […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Accident#N 1900 Road#Bnsf#Ems
KSNT News

4-year-old with minor injuries after car flips in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 4-year-old child was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after a car overturned on the Kansas Turnpike. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 4-year-old boy sustained minor injuries following a crash on I-470 in Shawnee County Monday just before 2 p.m. The driver was heading west on I-470 when he lost […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

New details released after child hit on local highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Salina Post

Police capture wanted Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
MERIDEN, KS
KSNT News

First degree murder charges filed in Topeka against man who fled to Pa.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against an individual authorities believe killed a man in Topeka before fleeing to Erie, Pennsylvania. Emmanuel Rashad Walker will face several charges including murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. According […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to an injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka. Authorities said the crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near S.W. 36th and Burlingame Road. Initial reports indicated two people were injured in the crash. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man wanted for July murder captured, held on $1M bond

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting have arrested 35-year-old Emmanuel Rashad Walker, according to online jail records. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 6:30p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released details of the arrest. On July 16, police were dispatched to...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy