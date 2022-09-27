Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas man dies after he lost control of motorcycle
JACKSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Jackson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Ronnie Wewenis, 58, Horton, was northbound on U.S. 75 two miles north of Netawaka passing some northbound traffic. The driver lost control...
KHP: Kan. woman lost consciousness, died when SUV left road
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8:p.m. Tuesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Stefanie L. Turner, 42, Wamego, was westbound in the 15,000 Block of Elm Slough Road. The driver lost consciousness and the SUV traveled...
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
KAKE TV
Patrol: Kansas woman lost consciousness before fatal crash
WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old woman who died in a crash on Tuesday had lost consciousness before her SUV went off the road. The accident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on a gravel road northwest of Wamego. The patrol reports Stefanie Turner was heading west on Elm Slough Road when she became unconscious and her Nissan Pathfinder left the roadway to the left.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHP asks drivers to #ShareTheRoad with Kansas farm vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists they aren’t the only ones using the roads and highways. A variety of farm vehicles, such as trucks, tractors, combines and other implements, will be on the road more frequently as the fall harvest approaches. These vehicles are often slow and cumbersome, so motorists are […]
Sheriff: 12-year-old Kan. child injured in pedestrian accident
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A child was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Monday in Shawnee County. According to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Kia Optima driven by 64-year-old was westbound in the 8100 block of SE U.S 40 and struck a 12-year-old child in the road. American Medical Response transported the...
WIBW
K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.
WIBW
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4-year-old with minor injuries after car flips in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 4-year-old child was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after a car overturned on the Kansas Turnpike. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 4-year-old boy sustained minor injuries following a crash on I-470 in Shawnee County Monday just before 2 p.m. The driver was heading west on I-470 when he lost […]
Douglas County Sheriff looking for owner of runaway mini-horse
PLEASANT GROVE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff is looking for the owner of a runaway miniature horse seen south of Lawrence. Sheriff Jay Armbrister saw the mini-horse near Pleasant Grove as it made its way onto U.S. 59 Highway. The black and white horse is a bit stubborn, [Armbrister] said, and we need your […]
New details released after child hit on local highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police capture wanted Kansas shooting suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS...
WIBW
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
First degree murder charges filed in Topeka against man who fled to Pa.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against an individual authorities believe killed a man in Topeka before fleeing to Erie, Pennsylvania. Emmanuel Rashad Walker will face several charges including murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. According […]
Former KCK police officer’s license revoked following guilty plea
A former Kansas City, Kansas police officer's license was revoked after he pleaded guilty after paying a woman for sex while on the job.
WIBW
Crews respond to injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to an injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka. Authorities said the crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near S.W. 36th and Burlingame Road. Initial reports indicated two people were injured in the crash. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that...
Kansas man wanted for July murder captured, held on $1M bond
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting have arrested 35-year-old Emmanuel Rashad Walker, according to online jail records. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 6:30p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released details of the arrest. On July 16, police were dispatched to...
WIBW
‘Incendiary’ fire extinguished outside vacant building in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rubbish fire just outside a vacant building in south Topeka was put out Monday morning before it caused any damage to the structure, authorities said. The fire was reported around 8:49 a.m. Monday at 555 S.W. 39th. The location was just southwest of S.W. 38th...
Kansas man died after off-road, motocross track crash
BATES COUNTY, Missouri—A Kansas man died in an accident at a dirt track just after noon Sunday in Bates County Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Jody C. Warne, 50, Ottawa, Kansas, was on the Midwest Extreme Dirt Park ramp 2.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 3