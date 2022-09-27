ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Being a child in the 1960s discussion event in Northampton

By Emma McCorkindale
 2 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This month’s Sandwiches and Stories event will be on Tuesday in Northampton.

Sandwiches and Stories is a monthly lunchtime gathering to share stories with neighbors based on suggested topics. It is a powerful way to make connections, learn about different experiences, to inspire, and to get inspired.

This month’s topic is about what we think of now having been children in the 1960s. You do not have to share a story to participate, listening and joining the conversation is perfectly fine. A discussion will follow each story, which allows the entire group to make comments and ask questions. They start the event by asking last month’s topic, “What makes you particularly sad or glad about living in Northampton?”

Sandwiches and Stories is held on Tuesday from 12:30 p.m to 1:30 p.m. at Historic Northampton, 46 Bridge St. Masks are appreciated but not required, and it is encouraged to bring a bagged lunch and a chair.

