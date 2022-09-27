The accelerator itself, meanwhile, has some news: new leadership. Rachel Chalmers, formerly the head of AlchemistX (a division of Alchemist that helps governments and companies like Siemens and NEC build incubators of their own), will become the new president and managing director of the main Alchemist accelerator. Ian Bergman, previously global managing director for Microsoft’s “Microsoft for Startups” program before joining Alchemist in early 2021, will now head up AlchemistX. While former Alchemist managing director Ravi Belani says he’ll still be formally involved with Alchemist, he’ll be focusing on training founders, helping them fundraise, and “initiatives to deepen and broaden our platform.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO