Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities
When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn't forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don't shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It's important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
What dogs actually dream about and more fun facts about dog dreams, according to pet behavior experts
Dogs have dreams about normal things from their life — like playtime and baths. But dogs can also have nightmares, but you shouldn't wake them even if they seem distressed. Small dogs dream more frequently than large dogs, but large dogs have longer dreams. Like humans, dogs make all...
CBS News
My Pet Dog Show
Bring your furry, four-legged best friend to My Pet Dog Show for competitions, fun and socialization. Break out your pup’s lavish wardrobe and show off your dog’s dazzling style for a best dressed prize.
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
petpress.net
10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think
“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
petpress.net
10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds: Faithful Dogs Make the Best Friends
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a good reason for that. They are incredibly loyal creatures who will stick by our side through thick and thin. This loyalty is one of the many things that make dogs such special companions.
Cops Search for Dog Mom as Litter of 7 Puppies Abandoned, Woman Charged
A woman has been arrested after a litter of seven puppies were abandoned outside, with the search continuing for their mother, police said. Greenville Police Department, in North Carolina, released a CCTV image after "Good Samaritans" saw the animals being dumped and called it in. A Facebook post, shared Friday,...
lovemeow.com
Feral Cat Warms Up to Her Rescuer When She Realizes Her Kittens are in Good Hands
A feral cat warmed up to her rescuer when she realized her kittens were in good hands. Karly Saltarski, cofounder of Salty Animal Rescue, had been assisting the owners of a property to rescue feral barn cats in their area. When she was contacted about a young cat mother and her newborns, she didn't hesitate to take them in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Goodbye to the World’s Smallest Therapy Dog
Remembering the World's Smallest Therapy Dog, owner Kelsey Burton recalls the wonder and love of Pipsqueak. At 1.8 pounds, this tiny Yorkshire Terrier was loved by many, especially visiting folks with challenges and disabilities. Pipsqueak, who recently passed, had many physical issues of her own, but always loved sharing time with fans and friends. Kelsey also talks about her new challenges! She is no longer the executive director of 'Paws and Think' but is now the Director of Development at 'Medical Mutts', where they train rescue dogs to be Service Dogs! Awesome...!!!
petpress.net
Why Do Chihuahuas Bark So Much: Reasons And Solutions
The Chihuahua is a breed of a small dog that is named after the Mexican state of Chihuahua. These dogs are the smallest breed of dog in the world, and they are known for their large ears, big eyes, and playful personalities. Chihuahuas are also known for their yappy barking...
People
We Found the 7 Best Dog Crates of 2022 for Every Type of Pooch
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. No matter how much walking, fetching, and cuddling they do with their owners, most dogs will have to go in a kennel at some point. Whether you're puppy training (like this New York Mets pup), traveling, or need to ensure your pooch is safe and secure while you're away from home, you'll be glad to have a good crate on hand.
Cat-hating dog becomes best friends with blind cat and it's too sweet
Self-confessed dog person, Kelsey, never expected to adopt a cat when she was working at an animal shelter, but one such feline convinced her otherwise. Bruno was diagnosed medically blind and was being treated at the animal shelter’s hospital. Unfortunately, Bruno had medical issues and suspected Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) and unlike his siblings, had not found his forever home.
Doberman's Bizarre Bedtime Habit Delights Internet: 'Weirdest Dogs Ever'
A Doberman's unusual nighttime routine has left dog lovers baffled online. Everyone's bedtime routine is different—and it's the same for dogs. Some like a brief walk before settling in for the night, others are content with a dog treat or two. However, Katana the Doberman does things a little...
petpress.net
Why Do Chihuahuas Burrow? 4 Reasons Behind This Behavior
Do you own a chihuahua? If so, you may have noticed that they love to burrow under blankets, pillows, and other soft objects. Why do chihuahuas do this?. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons behind chihuahua burrowing and what it means for your pet. Stay tuned for...
petpress.net
Top 10 Strongest Dog Breeds in The World That Will Be a Good Pet
There are many different types of dog breeds in the world, and each has its unique set of strengths and weaknesses. Some dog breeds are better at hunting, while others are better at protecting their owners. But which dog breed is the strongest?. In this blog post, we will look...
topdogtips.com
20 Most Aggressive Dog Breeds
Some people prefer little lapdogs and others enjoy the company of a large slobbering powerhouse. Every dog breed is different. There are mellow lazy breeds as well as very active and most aggressive dog breeds. All future pet owners and puppy adopters are encouraged to be careful in their choice,...
WISH-TV
Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary rescues dogs from puppy mill, two available for adoption
Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary recently rescued seven Aussie Doodle puppies from a puppy mill, and two of the dogs are blind and mostly deaf. Their names are Diamond and Lilly. Pamela Terhune, president and founder, Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to tell us about these dogs and why they’d be a great fit for your family.
Tree Hugger
Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards
Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
ohmymag.co.uk
This anxious blind dog finally found a loving stress-free home
A six-year-old blind border collie named Jacko was struggling in a kennel for more than a year, and still, no special human stepped up to offer him a forever home. But the wait was well worth it when Sue saw Jacko on TikTok and knew immediately that it was a pup who'd help her get through a rough patch and that she needed him as much as he needed her.
thewildest.com
From Goldendoodles to Puggles — the Truth About “Designer Dogs”
Goldendoodle. Puggle. Cockapoo. Pomsky. These are all words that, in recent years, we’ve come to accept as part of modern dog-breed vernacular. At one time, these combined sounds would have just been gibberish to the common dog parent. These days, it seems as if the list of these “designer...
Comments / 0