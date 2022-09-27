POLL: Who was the best Middle Georgia high school football player in Week 6?

Week 6 of high school football in Middle Georgia brought big games and some high octane offenses, including a big win by Perry over undefeated Howard. Crawford County also established its offense in a strong road win over Twiggs County.

Other big games included Houston County dominating a slumping Warner Robins squad, Northside winning to keep its strong season on track and Central notching its first win of the season over Kendrick.

There were lots of strong performances this week in Middle Georgia, but only one athlete can win MVP. Who stood out to you? Vote in our poll below, and invite your family and friends to vote.

The poll will close noon Friday, and the Telegraph will announce the winner to our social media accounts. To submit a player for next week’s poll, please email mjohnston@macon.com by noon Mondays.

This poll is not scientific.