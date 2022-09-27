ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

POLL: Who was the best Middle Georgia high school football player in Week 6?

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SYOs_0iBoPDQs00

Week 6 of high school football in Middle Georgia brought big games and some high octane offenses, including a big win by Perry over undefeated Howard. Crawford County also established its offense in a strong road win over Twiggs County.

Other big games included Houston County dominating a slumping Warner Robins squad, Northside winning to keep its strong season on track and Central notching its first win of the season over Kendrick.

There were lots of strong performances this week in Middle Georgia, but only one athlete can win MVP. Who stood out to you? Vote in our poll below, and invite your family and friends to vote.

The poll will close noon Friday, and the Telegraph will announce the winner to our social media accounts. To submit a player for next week’s poll, please email mjohnston@macon.com by noon Mondays.

This poll is not scientific.

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make landfall in Georgia?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents in southern and coastal areas of Georgia anxiously anticipate the looming storm. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's arrival. It was...
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: Potential impact on Georgia

Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida and the storms path will determine just what effects will be felt across Georgia. Watches are already in effect for parts of the Georgia coast. If the storm stays to the east, metro Atlanta will see less severe impacts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Perry, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Warner Robins, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Northside#Central#Mvp
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
ALABAMA STATE
wgac.com

Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia

Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
centralgatech.edu

Central Georgia Technical College Student Becomes First Dual Achievement Program Completer in the State

– Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Strong to severe storms in Georgia possible Sunday afternoon, evening

ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking late-developing thunderstorms that could impact Georgia residents on Sunday. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. There's a level 1 risk for severe storms in extreme north Georgia with...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia State Patrol Opens New Post in Hazlehurst

Last week, Georgia State Patrol Post 16 held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new post in Hazlehurst. Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), along with City Councilman John A. Ramay, and SFC Eric Wilkes, Post 16 Commander, gave remarks during the ceremony. Members of the Hazlehurst City Council, Georgia Department of Corrections, Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Public Safety, DPS command staff and Post 16 personnel were in attendance.
HAZLEHURST, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Newborn found dead in north Georgia creek, deputies say

(CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga) — A newborn was found dead in a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, deputies say. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says it found a “lifeless, underdeveloped” infant at the Graysville Canoe Launch, around 1 P.M. Deputies say they found the infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
6K+
Followers
143
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy