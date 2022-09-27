Read full article on original website
Recent Obituary: Alice Anna Steinbach
Alice Anna Steinbach of Chelsea, age 88, died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. She was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Bangor, Michigan, the daughter of Louis Blake and Evelyn (Root) Bregger. Alice attended Bangor Schools with her two brothers, Don and Allan, and two sisters, Doris Finn and Lois Verdonk,...
Recent Obituary: Rhoda Mary Nickerson
Of Chelsea formerly of Ann Arbor, died peacefully Sunday morning, Sept. 18, 2022, at Chelsea Retirement community. Rhoda was born on Aug. 28, 1942, in Kingston, New York, the daughter of Carl William and Alma Louise Miller Nickerson. Rhoda’s early years on the family farm in Saugerties, NY were defined...
Customers say they have dirt on shady landscaper
FOX 2 - Landscaper Joe Vella is such a sweet talker that people have been giving him tens of thousands of dollars for years. But he's the only one smiling. Even though his customers aren't happy, Vella doesn't have a care in the world. We caught up to him outside the Livingston County Courthouse where he's a defendant in a criminal case and has been ordered to pay back more than $1 million.
Chelsea Community Foundation Hosts Ann Feeney Service Awards at Chelsea Library
The Chelsea Community Foundation hosted an evening in honor of Ann Feeney in the Reading Garden at the Chelsea District Library on Sept. 9. Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) recognized each of the five Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual 2021 Honorees by awarding them with a $1,000 grant. The Honorees chose a Chelsea charity to receive the grants in memory of Ann Feeney, who personified the Chelsea Community Foundation’s desire to “Support All Things Chelsea”.
A Day of Kindness to honor the memory of a local teen who died by suicide in 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a lot of people in our community who do amazing things to help others. One example is the Campaign for Kindness. It was started by the family of Luken T. Boyle in 2018. He was a local teen who died by suicide in 2017.
Sylvan Township Notices
Click the links below to see other city, township, and legal notices:. Chelsea Area Fire Authority | Chelsea District Library | City of Chelsea | Dexter Township | Lima Township | Lyndon Township | Sylvan Township.
Children of Dee Ann Warner petition to establish death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over a month after the Michigan State Police officially took over the missing person case for Dee Ann Warner, her children and friends have filed petition to establish death. At the time of her disappearance, Warner had four adult children and one minor child and was...
2022 Stockbridge Annual Tractor Show: Stockbridge celebrates its farming roots
Pastor Scott Castle presides over the memorial services for this year’s fallen farmers. “God bless farmers and the essential role they play in our community,” stated Castle. “We can get along without the famous sport stars, but we cannot get along without our hard-working farmers.”. The...
Oct. 7: Chelsea High School Homecoming Parade
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kaelyn Mannor for the information in this story.) The annual CHS Homecoming Parade will take place on Friday, Oct. 7 at 5:15 pm. It starts in parking lot behind BBQ 52 and will run all the way up to the CHS football stadium parking lot.
Fundraiser Set For Family Of Howell Firefighter Battling Cancer
A fundraiser is planned this weekend to benefit the family of a longtime local firefighter who has been fighting pancreatic cancer but was recently given just months to live. A fundraiser featuring a silent auction and 50/50 raffle is set from 4 to 10pm Saturday at the Howell Elks Lodge to raise money for Howell Area Fire Lieutenant Steve Moor. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August of 2021 and he fought for months through chemo, radiation and surgery – from which he nearly lost his life due to excessive blood loss and other complications.
Lenawee Community Foundation Makes Special Announcement on AJ Smith Rec. Center
Tecumseh, MI – The Lenawee Community Foundation made a special announcement at their 25th anniversary celebration last week about the AJ Smith Recreation Center in Tecumseh. The Center was originally funded by the Ruth v. and Ruth Anne Thompson Fund. The foundation announced that there is only one remaining principal payment of $200,000 and it will be made in January 2023.
Voice Contestant and Grass Lake Native Brayden Lape Full Interview
Brayden Lape is a name you may have heard locally if you follow high school sports. He’s a quarterback for Grass Lake High School, a threat on the hard court and on the mound for the Warriors baseball team. Now you can add singer to that list as Lape made his debut on NBC’s The Voice this week.
Ann Arbor boutique gathering wedding gowns to help people fighting cancer
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Brush off the old wedding gown packed away in the closet – a local boutique is looking for dress donations. The Brides Project, the revenue arm of a local organization supporting those impacted by cancer, opened its “60 in 60″ campaign in September, with the goal of gathering 60 wedding dresses by the end of October.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Lewis Jewelers new Ann Arbor retail location is a crown jewel
It’s bright, shiny, spacious and quite spectacular. And it’s the new crown jewel in Ann Arbor. Lewis Jewelers, the family-run jeweler that has called Ann Arbor home since 1974, recently opened its new retail location near the Westgate Shopping Plaza. They simply outgrew their longtime space on Stadium Boulevard. Ironically, the perfect location for their expanding operation became available just down the street.
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
Oct. 2: Fall Mushroom Hunt at the Discovery Center
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kathy Claflin for the information in this story and the Waterloo Natural History Association for sponsoring this program.) FALL MUSHROOM HUNT: Oct. 2 from 2- 3:30 p.m. Search the woods to find and collect fall mushrooms. Afterward, mushroom experts Phil Tedeschi and Kirk Coppernoll...
