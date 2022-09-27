A fundraiser is planned this weekend to benefit the family of a longtime local firefighter who has been fighting pancreatic cancer but was recently given just months to live. A fundraiser featuring a silent auction and 50/50 raffle is set from 4 to 10pm Saturday at the Howell Elks Lodge to raise money for Howell Area Fire Lieutenant Steve Moor. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August of 2021 and he fought for months through chemo, radiation and surgery – from which he nearly lost his life due to excessive blood loss and other complications.

HOWELL, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO