Manchester, MI

chelseaupdate.com

Recent Obituary: Alice Anna Steinbach

Alice Anna Steinbach of Chelsea, age 88, died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. She was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Bangor, Michigan, the daughter of Louis Blake and Evelyn (Root) Bregger. Alice attended Bangor Schools with her two brothers, Don and Allan, and two sisters, Doris Finn and Lois Verdonk,...
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Recent Obituary: Rhoda Mary Nickerson

Of Chelsea formerly of Ann Arbor, died peacefully Sunday morning, Sept. 18, 2022, at Chelsea Retirement community. Rhoda was born on Aug. 28, 1942, in Kingston, New York, the daughter of Carl William and Alma Louise Miller Nickerson. Rhoda’s early years on the family farm in Saugerties, NY were defined...
CHELSEA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Customers say they have dirt on shady landscaper

FOX 2 - Landscaper Joe Vella is such a sweet talker that people have been giving him tens of thousands of dollars for years. But he's the only one smiling. Even though his customers aren't happy, Vella doesn't have a care in the world. We caught up to him outside the Livingston County Courthouse where he's a defendant in a criminal case and has been ordered to pay back more than $1 million.
HOWELL, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Community Foundation Hosts Ann Feeney Service Awards at Chelsea Library

The Chelsea Community Foundation hosted an evening in honor of Ann Feeney in the Reading Garden at the Chelsea District Library on Sept. 9. Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) recognized each of the five Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual 2021 Honorees by awarding them with a $1,000 grant. The Honorees chose a Chelsea charity to receive the grants in memory of Ann Feeney, who personified the Chelsea Community Foundation’s desire to “Support All Things Chelsea”.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Sylvan Township Notices

Click the links below to see other city, township, and legal notices:. Chelsea Area Fire Authority | Chelsea District Library | City of Chelsea | Dexter Township | Lima Township | Lyndon Township | Sylvan Township.
CHELSEA, MI
13abc.com

Children of Dee Ann Warner petition to establish death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over a month after the Michigan State Police officially took over the missing person case for Dee Ann Warner, her children and friends have filed petition to establish death. At the time of her disappearance, Warner had four adult children and one minor child and was...
TECUMSEH, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Oct. 7: Chelsea High School Homecoming Parade

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kaelyn Mannor for the information in this story.) The annual CHS Homecoming Parade will take place on Friday, Oct. 7 at 5:15 pm. It starts in parking lot behind BBQ 52 and will run all the way up to the CHS football stadium parking lot.
CHELSEA, MI
whmi.com

Fundraiser Set For Family Of Howell Firefighter Battling Cancer

A fundraiser is planned this weekend to benefit the family of a longtime local firefighter who has been fighting pancreatic cancer but was recently given just months to live. A fundraiser featuring a silent auction and 50/50 raffle is set from 4 to 10pm Saturday at the Howell Elks Lodge to raise money for Howell Area Fire Lieutenant Steve Moor. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August of 2021 and he fought for months through chemo, radiation and surgery – from which he nearly lost his life due to excessive blood loss and other complications.
HOWELL, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee Community Foundation Makes Special Announcement on AJ Smith Rec. Center

Tecumseh, MI – The Lenawee Community Foundation made a special announcement at their 25th anniversary celebration last week about the AJ Smith Recreation Center in Tecumseh. The Center was originally funded by the Ruth v. and Ruth Anne Thompson Fund. The foundation announced that there is only one remaining principal payment of $200,000 and it will be made in January 2023.
TECUMSEH, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor boutique gathering wedding gowns to help people fighting cancer

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Brush off the old wedding gown packed away in the closet – a local boutique is looking for dress donations. The Brides Project, the revenue arm of a local organization supporting those impacted by cancer, opened its “60 in 60″ campaign in September, with the goal of gathering 60 wedding dresses by the end of October.
ANN ARBOR, MI
welovedexter.com

Lewis Jewelers new Ann Arbor retail location is a crown jewel

It’s bright, shiny, spacious and quite spectacular. And it’s the new crown jewel in Ann Arbor. Lewis Jewelers, the family-run jeweler that has called Ann Arbor home since 1974, recently opened its new retail location near the Westgate Shopping Plaza. They simply outgrew their longtime space on Stadium Boulevard. Ironically, the perfect location for their expanding operation became available just down the street.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Toledo man dies in crash on I-280

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
TOLEDO, OH
chelseaupdate.com

Oct. 2: Fall Mushroom Hunt at the Discovery Center

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kathy Claflin for the information in this story and the Waterloo Natural History Association for sponsoring this program.) FALL MUSHROOM HUNT: Oct. 2 from 2- 3:30 p.m. Search the woods to find and collect fall mushrooms. Afterward, mushroom experts Phil Tedeschi and Kirk Coppernoll...
CHELSEA, MI

