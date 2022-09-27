Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dess Dior Talks Her Shit On "Rich And Raw" From New "RAW" EP
Dess Dior delivered her 8-track RAW EP earlier this weekend, complete with bougie, bad bitch anthems like "Bottega," "Paris," and "Mood Board," just to name a few. The 23-year-old received a co-sign from her ex-beau, Future, after dropping off the project, sending plenty of rap lovers her way to check out her work.
‘Use Your Illusion’ Set Includes New Version of ‘November Rain’
A new version of the classic Guns N’ Roses song “November Rain” will be included on the recently announced Use Your Illusion box set. The new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by Christopher Lennertz. The composer has a long resume across film, television and video games. He’s a two-time Emmy nominee thanks to his work on the series Supernatural and The Boys.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
NME
Watch Mickey Guyton join Metallica onstage for ‘Nothing Else Matters’
Country singer Mickey Guyton recently joined Metallica at a New York performance for a powerful rendition of ‘Nothing Else Matters’. Guyton joined the band’s headlining set at Global Citizen Festival, which took place at New York City’s Central Park. “Finally a real singer!” James Hetfield remarked on Guyton’s appearance, before the singer belted through the song’s verses and delivered a riveting duet with James Hetfield on the track’s chorus.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
NME
Watch Justin Hawkins perform The Darkness, Van Halen hits at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins took to the stage at tonight’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles, joining the members of the late Foo Fighters drummer’s side project, The Coattail Riders, to perform a four-song set. The band, formed by Hawkins in 2004, released three...
NME
Heart’s Nancy Wilson pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins with new song ‘Amigo Amiga’
Heart member Nancy Wilson has shared a new song titled ‘Amigo Amiga’ which pays tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who played on Wilson’s solo album ‘You And Me’ last year. As Consequence reports, Wilson began writing the song the night of Hawkins’...
NME
Coolio, rapper best known for ’90s hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has died
Coolio, the American rapper behind the 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has passed away at the age of 59. Although a cause of death has not been officially given, the rapper’s manager Jarez Posey confirmed to both TMZ and Rolling Stone that Coolio died in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (September 28). NME has reached out to Coolio’s management for further comment.
NME
BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to land UK Number One album
BLACKPINK have become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number One album in the UK. The South Korean band hit the top spot today (September 23) with their second full length record, ‘Born Pink’, which was released last Friday (September 16). BLACKPINK previously peaked at Number...
Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
Hypebae
'Stranger Things' Maya Hawke Poses in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawkes has her own Fast Times at Ridgemont High moment in Calvin Klein’s newest “Calvins or nothing” campaign. Captured by photographer Gray Sorrenti, the campaign is shot in the brand’s classic black and white composition The latest underwear collection emphasizes minimalist yet elevated styles, delivering a seductive lace bra. Elsewhere, Bonded Flex provides a supportive, wire-free fit in a seamless silhouette. Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear offerings are reimagined in an updated Modern Cotton fabric, while the Embossed Icon iteration features a new logo treatment.
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Cool It Down’ review: a triumphant, rewarding return
According to vocalist Karen O, the pulse-slowing synth epic, ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The Earth’ was a byproduct of evoking David Bowie in the studio and tapping into his “frequency of artistry”. The expansive lead single from Yeah Yeah Yeahs new album, ‘Cool It Down’ bypasses the expectations of the band’s typical explosive track formula. From the measured instigating lyrics (“Cowards, here’s the sun / So bow your heads”) to pressure building drums, the track shies away from any chaotic and cathartic relief fans of the band are accustomed to.
Emily Ratajkowski dances with son after bathtub photos: ‘Stop talkin’ ‘bout me’
Emily Ratajkowski wants haters to “stop talkin’ ’bout” her after she posted nude photos bathing with her son, Sylvester. The model posted a carefree TikTok video Monday of herself dancing with the 1-year-old to telling lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle.” “This goes out to all y’all tuned in,” Ratajkowski, 31, lip-synched. “The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf–kers. “Talk about something y’all like / Stop talkin’ ’bout me,” the song continued. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much.” The actress posted the social media upload three days after her bathtub photos with Sylvester sparked backlash from the parenting police. “loml,”...
Seal to Release Deluxe Edition of 1991 Debut Album
Seal, the man with the legendary voice, has announced that he will release the deluxe edition of his 1991 debut album. The revamped quintuple-platinum self-titled record from the Grammy Award-winner will drop on November 4 and will include a four-CD or two-LP package with remastered audio, rare recordings, dance remixes, and a previously unreleased concert. A Dolby Atmos mix of Seal by the original producer, Trevor Horn, will also be available on November 4.
The Flaming Lips to Reissue Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for 20th Anniversary
The Flaming Lips are reissuing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for its 20th anniversary year. A 6xCD box set arrive November 25, with a 5xLP package to follow on April 14 next year, all via Warner. The CD set has more than 50 unreleased tracks, and the vinyl set has more than 30, plus several that have never been on wax before. Among them are B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two live albums, and other rarities, such as covers of Pink Floyd’s “Lucifer Sam” and “Breathe,” Radiohead’s “Knives Out,” and Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”
NME
d4vd: multi-genre visionary turning TikTok attention into major chart success
D4vd became a musician by accident. In the truest of Gen Z career goals, he grew up wanting to be a professional video game player, and spent his early teen years uploading short clips of himself playing Fortnite to YouTube under the name Limit Ant, with his videos amassing over 15 million views in total. It was here where he’d begin releasing his own tracks, fulfilling the need for non-copyrighted music in his Fortnite montages by making his own tracks on social music platform BandLab, and it changed his outlook entirely.
NME
Watch Willow cover Yungblud’s ‘The Funeral’ in BBC Live Lounge
Willow has covered Yungblud’s track ‘The Funeral’ on BBC Radio 1 – check out the video below. The Los Angeles singer-songwriter collaborated with Yungblud (aka Dominic Harrison) on his song ‘Memories’, which appears on the latter’s recent self-titled third album. Today (September 29),...
NME
Jarvis Cocker’s JARV IS… to release ‘This Is Going To Hurt’ soundtrack on vinyl
Jarvis Cocker‘s band JARV IS… have announced a vinyl edition of their This Is Going To Hurt original soundtrack. The group wrote and performed both the score and a collection of original songs for the medical comedy-drama, which aired earlier this year on BBC One. JARV IS… later released the soundtrack on digital streaming services.
