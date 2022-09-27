ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 2 days ago
The St. Louis Cardinals (89-65) and Milwaukee Brewers (82-71) open a 2-game set Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET at American Family Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cardinals vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: St. Louis leads 9-8

St. Louis is 2-4 on a road trip that started with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cardinals have struggled with the bats on the trip: they’ve logged a slash line of .204/.259/.363 (.623 OPS).

The Brewers are 4-1 in their last 5 games. Milwaukee’s offense has notched up a few clicks of late. The Brewers own a .772 OPS over their last 14 games.

Cardinals at Brewers projected starters

RHP Miles Mikolas vs. RHP Adrian Houser

Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA) has authored a 1.04 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9 and 6.7 K/9 through 193 1/3 IP across 31 starts.

  • Has held current Milwaukee batters to an aggregate .592 OPS
  • Owns a 4.29 ERA on the road for the season but a 6.06 ERA over his last 6 turns away from home
  • Has been aided by a .249 batting average on balls in play

Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA) owns a 1.45 WHIP, 3.9 BB/9 and 6.0 K/9 through 99 1/3 IP across 21 games (20 starts).

  • Owns a tidy 2.12 ERA over his last 5 starts against St. Louis
  • Owns a 2.61 ERA over his last 5 starts overall

Cardinals at Brewers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 5:16 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Cardinals -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Brewers -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Cardinals -1.5 (+145) | Brewers +1.5 (-180)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Cardinals at Brewers picks and predictions

Prediction

Cardinals 5, Brewers 4

Houser has displayed some fatigue signs over recent starts. Velocity is down, and missed bats have dried up.

This is a chance for the Redbirds to get right with the bats, and Mikolas has been solid of late.

TAKE ST. LOUIS (-112). Consider waiting out a better price for full-unit action.

Skip the extra juice, and AVOID this play.

The Cards were cranking out mid-700s OPS figures much of the first couple weeks of September. For the season, St. Louis has stealthily logged 4.75 runs per game — only 4 teams average more.

Just a sliver of a lean on the OVER 7.5 (-130) here: probably only actionable for more aggressive bettors.

