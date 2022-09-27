Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panther's first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
Related
Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise
Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
James Harden Says He Lost ’100 Pounds’ During Offseason
Sixers teammate Joel Embiid could barely contain his reaction to the All-Star guard’s wild claim.
Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On The Ime Udoka Situation
O'Neal breaks down the suspension of the Boston Celtics coach
Raleigh News & Observer
Steve Clifford thinks one tweak can be game-changer for LaMelo Ball in new NBA season
Kelly Oubre was describing the nuances of drawing contact on drives to the basket when he took a peek to his right and noticed LaMelo Ball waiting nearby. “I think it’s just that refs see how we look, you know what I mean?” the Charlotte Hornets swingman said with a smile Tuesday while looking slyly in Ball’s direction. “They are like, ‘They are pretty boys, man. They’ll be all right. They can take a little beating.’ But man, we be getting fouled more than anybody else. It’s just what it is.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Rasheed Wallace: The Biography Of The 'Ball Don't Lie' Trash-Talker And NBA Champion
The NBA has seen many stars play the game of basketball throughout its 75 years. For these players, we've seen many types, from the super athletic to players whose skill level is off the charts. We have also witnessed players who kept a low profile to players who made the...
NBA・
FOX Sports
Maxey turns into star guard 76ers need to chase championship
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Doc Rivers was not expecting guests one day this summer when members of his staff turned up uninvited at his house with a direct demand of the Philadelphia 76ers coach: Tyrese Maxey needed an intervention. It was true. Maxey needed help getting out of the...
NBA・
Lost in the Celtics’ Drama Is the Absence of Robert Williams III
Williams isn’t just important to Boston’s chances of getting back to the Finals. He’s indispensable.
Did Magic Make Mistake Passing Up on 'Next Rashard Lewis'?
Rashard Lewis played in parts of four seasons for the Orlando Magic and made two All-Star teams. But did the Magic make a mistake passing up on his clone from the draft?
RELATED PEOPLE
Heat’s Spoelstra returns to address Butler’s desires, Lowry’s conditioning, Tucker’s exit
In his first extended media session since the end of last season, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday addressed Jimmy Butler’s preference not to play power forward, Kyle Lowry’s conditioning, and how the team will move forward after losing P.J. Tucker in free agency. But first, after joining the team with training camp already under way at the Baha Mar resort, Spoelstra spoke of the ...
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons Have ‘Got to Stop’ RB Nick Chubb in Order to Win Sunday vs. Browns
The Atlanta Falcons have prided themselves on running the football this season. Their 156.7 rushing yards per game ranks fifth in the NFL and Cordarrelle Patterson, last week's NFC Offensive Player of the Week, sits second on the leaderboard for total rushing yards. Who ranks first in that category? The...
Yardbarker
Nets Coach Steve Nash Says He And Kevin Durant Have Already Moved Past Offseason Drama
It has been a whirlwind summer for the Brooklyn Nets. After their playoff elimination in April, Kevin Durant sent the team a trade request that led to a series of events involving Kyrie Irving and team owner Joe Tsai. At one point, Durant even asked Tsai to replace both Marks...
It's time for Steve Nash to find his coaching voice, challenge the Nets before time runs out
NEW YORK — It’s easy to get lost in the sea of personalities, storylines and All-Star talents employed by the Brooklyn Nets, so Steve Nash can naturally operate on the periphery if he chooses. It’s often said one locker room can’t hold but so much personality, there must...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steve Nash Takes Same Approach as Doc Rivers With Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash follows the same trend as Doc Rivers when it comes to Ben Simmons' jump shot.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers monitoring Hurricane Ian as team prepares to host Cardinals
As Hurricane Ian continues to move closer to the Carolinas, the Panthers are preparing for familiar foes. While the Matt Rhule era has only garnered 11 wins in 36 regular-season games, two of those victories have come against the Arizona Cardinals and coach Kliff Kingsbury, whom the Panthers will host on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium at 4:05 p.m.
Yardbarker
‘We were all hurt’: Steve Nash drops truth bomb on ‘clearing the air’ talk with Kevin Durant after Nets ultimatum
On the first day of camp, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash addressed the elephant in the room. He acknowledged Kevin Durant’s bombshell demand to have him and general manager Sean Marks fired earlier in the summer, while also stating that they’ve put this all behind them. Naturally,...
Comments / 0