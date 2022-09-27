ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise

Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
BOSTON, MA
Raleigh News & Observer

Steve Clifford thinks one tweak can be game-changer for LaMelo Ball in new NBA season

Kelly Oubre was describing the nuances of drawing contact on drives to the basket when he took a peek to his right and noticed LaMelo Ball waiting nearby. “I think it’s just that refs see how we look, you know what I mean?” the Charlotte Hornets swingman said with a smile Tuesday while looking slyly in Ball’s direction. “They are like, ‘They are pretty boys, man. They’ll be all right. They can take a little beating.’ But man, we be getting fouled more than anybody else. It’s just what it is.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
FOX Sports

Maxey turns into star guard 76ers need to chase championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Doc Rivers was not expecting guests one day this summer when members of his staff turned up uninvited at his house with a direct demand of the Philadelphia 76ers coach: Tyrese Maxey needed an intervention. It was true. Maxey needed help getting out of the...
Steve Clifford
Gordon Hayward
Terry Rozier
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Spoelstra returns to address Butler’s desires, Lowry’s conditioning, Tucker’s exit

In his first extended media session since the end of last season, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday addressed Jimmy Butler’s preference not to play power forward, Kyle Lowry’s conditioning, and how the team will move forward after losing P.J. Tucker in free agency. But first, after joining the team with training camp already under way at the Baha Mar resort, Spoelstra spoke of the ...
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons Have ‘Got to Stop’ RB Nick Chubb in Order to Win Sunday vs. Browns

The Atlanta Falcons have prided themselves on running the football this season. Their 156.7 rushing yards per game ranks fifth in the NFL and Cordarrelle Patterson, last week's NFC Offensive Player of the Week, sits second on the leaderboard for total rushing yards. Who ranks first in that category? The...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers monitoring Hurricane Ian as team prepares to host Cardinals

As Hurricane Ian continues to move closer to the Carolinas, the Panthers are preparing for familiar foes. While the Matt Rhule era has only garnered 11 wins in 36 regular-season games, two of those victories have come against the Arizona Cardinals and coach Kliff Kingsbury, whom the Panthers will host on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium at 4:05 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC

