ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host

Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
WORLD
BBC

BBC Radio 1Xtra announces 2022 ‘Future Figures’ List

The Black community is at the very core of everything BBC 1Xtra stands for and so for us, it is important that we celebrate those doing extraordinary work to positively impact Black lives now and for years to come. It is an honour to dedicate a space on our network to these special groups and individuals over the next month, and I hope that it inspires our young listeners who one day may end up on the 1Xtra Future Figures list themselves.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Voices: Good vibes and great tunes: Where better to host the next Eurovision than Glasgow?

Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host Eurovision 2023 after the shortlist of cities in contention was cut from seven to two. This means Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have missed out on the chance to host the competition next May.Well, au revoir – the aforementioned English cities just aren’t cut from the same cloth as Glasgow. The BBC will announce a final decision within weeks, after the UK replaced Ukraine to host the event after the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Italy, which would normally make Ukraine the 2023 host. However,...
WORLD
The Independent

Eurovision 2023: ‘No favouritism’ between Glasgow and Liverpool – Graham Norton

Veteran Eurovision commentator Graham Norton has said he can “show no favouritism” as Glasgow battles Liverpool to host next year’s contest.The two cities are going head to head in the contest to stage the competition, after being selected from a list of seven possibles.Norton, while he stressed he could “show no favouritism” over where the international singing show is held, added that Glasgow would be a “great place to have it”.The UK is hosting next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after coming second in this year’s event to Ukraine, however, the Russian invasion means the event cannot be staged there.And then there...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Uk#Glasgow#The M S Bank Arena#British#Liverpool Learn
Popculture

TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61

Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
BBC

Nestlé: Newcastle taskforce meets to discuss factory closure

A taskforce has been formed to try and help hundreds of workers set to lose their jobs when the Nestlé factory in Newcastle closes next year. The food giant is due to shut the Fawdon site and move production to plants in West Yorkshire and parts of Europe with about 475 jobs lost.
BUSINESS
BBC

Leeds bar owner pays almost £4,000 for Peter Stringfellow's throne

A Yorkshire businessman has paid almost £4,000 to buy a gold throne owned by the former nightclub entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. Chris Howard, owner of the Aire Bar in Leeds, splashed out £3,600 to own his hero's chair. Mr Howard said the Sheffield-born celebrity had inspired him to get...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

West Midlands Metro staff to strike over pay

Tram workers have voted to strike in a dispute over pay. West Midlands Metro staff will walk out on 15 October with a further 52 strike days scheduled up to the start of January. Unite is demanding a minimum driver salary of £27,000 and claims the current pay of £21,939...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Wales v Poland: Children 'scared' by flares and fireworks

A family has said pyrotechnics at the Wales-Poland football match left their children "scared" and "hysterical". Police charged four people in relation to flares and fireworks in the away end of the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday. It was only the second game for the McDougall family, from Carmarthenshire, and...
SPORTS
BBC

Kent Police PPC demands Sadiq Khan talks over Met Police 'poaching'

Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner has demanded a meeting with the Mayor of London after dozens of officers transferred from Kent Police to The Met this year. A total of 46 "experienced" officers moved across the border, PCC Matthew Scott said. Mr Scott has previously accused the Met Police of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy