BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
BBC
BBC Radio 1Xtra announces 2022 ‘Future Figures’ List
The Black community is at the very core of everything BBC 1Xtra stands for and so for us, it is important that we celebrate those doing extraordinary work to positively impact Black lives now and for years to come. It is an honour to dedicate a space on our network to these special groups and individuals over the next month, and I hope that it inspires our young listeners who one day may end up on the 1Xtra Future Figures list themselves.
Voices: Good vibes and great tunes: Where better to host the next Eurovision than Glasgow?
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host Eurovision 2023 after the shortlist of cities in contention was cut from seven to two. This means Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have missed out on the chance to host the competition next May.Well, au revoir – the aforementioned English cities just aren’t cut from the same cloth as Glasgow. The BBC will announce a final decision within weeks, after the UK replaced Ukraine to host the event after the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Italy, which would normally make Ukraine the 2023 host. However,...
Eurovision 2023: ‘No favouritism’ between Glasgow and Liverpool – Graham Norton
Veteran Eurovision commentator Graham Norton has said he can “show no favouritism” as Glasgow battles Liverpool to host next year’s contest.The two cities are going head to head in the contest to stage the competition, after being selected from a list of seven possibles.Norton, while he stressed he could “show no favouritism” over where the international singing show is held, added that Glasgow would be a “great place to have it”.The UK is hosting next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after coming second in this year’s event to Ukraine, however, the Russian invasion means the event cannot be staged there.And then there...
George Ward death: Drag Race UK star who performed as Cherry Valentine dies aged 28
Drag queen George Ward, best known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28. The performer, who appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, died on Sunday (18 September), his family announced. A statement from his family was released on Friday...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Popculture
TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61
Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Nestlé: Newcastle taskforce meets to discuss factory closure
A taskforce has been formed to try and help hundreds of workers set to lose their jobs when the Nestlé factory in Newcastle closes next year. The food giant is due to shut the Fawdon site and move production to plants in West Yorkshire and parts of Europe with about 475 jobs lost.
Rail strikes: no trains between London and major UK cities on Saturday
Passengers urged not to travel unless necessary as service cut to 11% of normal schedule
BBC
Leeds bar owner pays almost £4,000 for Peter Stringfellow's throne
A Yorkshire businessman has paid almost £4,000 to buy a gold throne owned by the former nightclub entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. Chris Howard, owner of the Aire Bar in Leeds, splashed out £3,600 to own his hero's chair. Mr Howard said the Sheffield-born celebrity had inspired him to get...
Graham Norton says the ‘gorgeous’ public reaction to Queen’s death is ‘not rational but it’s genuine’
Graham Norton has reflected on the public’s reaction to the Queen’s death. Thousands of members of the public have been queuing to pay tribute to the late monarch as she lies in state in Westminster Hall, ahead of the state funeral on Monday 19 September. At points, the...
BBC
West Midlands Metro staff to strike over pay
Tram workers have voted to strike in a dispute over pay. West Midlands Metro staff will walk out on 15 October with a further 52 strike days scheduled up to the start of January. Unite is demanding a minimum driver salary of £27,000 and claims the current pay of £21,939...
What is the Bank of England doing in bid to stabilise UK economy?
Threadneedle Street will buy UK government bonds as pound tumbles in response to Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget
BBC
Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland: NI avoid Nations League relegation as dismal campaign ends
Northern Ireland managed to retain their Nations League third-tier status despite a dismal 3-1 defeat by Greece. With Cyprus losing in Kosovo it meant Northern Ireland avoided having to face a Group C relegation play-off. A goalkeeping error from Bailey Peacock-Farrell gifted Dimitris Pelkas an early opener but Shayne Lavery...
BBC
Wales v Poland: Children 'scared' by flares and fireworks
A family has said pyrotechnics at the Wales-Poland football match left their children "scared" and "hysterical". Police charged four people in relation to flares and fireworks in the away end of the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday. It was only the second game for the McDougall family, from Carmarthenshire, and...
Disastrous Liz Truss interviews show BBC local radio still packs a punch
When it was announced that Liz Truss would break her silence on the collapse of the pound by appearing on local radio stations, there was mockery from some London-based journalists who felt she should have given an interview to a national news outlet. Instead, it was BBC Leeds’s breakfast show...
BBC
Kent Police PPC demands Sadiq Khan talks over Met Police 'poaching'
Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner has demanded a meeting with the Mayor of London after dozens of officers transferred from Kent Police to The Met this year. A total of 46 "experienced" officers moved across the border, PCC Matthew Scott said. Mr Scott has previously accused the Met Police of...
County cricket: Kent power on against Somerset to avoid relegation – as it happened
Kent will fight another year in Division One after collecting all eight bonus points available at Canterbury
BBC
Strauss review: English cricket must find compromise over schedule - Richard Thompson
Cricket must "find some compromise" over "radical" plans to overhaul the domestic calendar amid opposition from counties, says England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson. He said plans to cut the number of matches was "a sacrifice I'm prepared to try to sell to the counties". But he added...
