Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center

Read full article on original website
Sue me
1d ago
Isn't being mentally unstable a requirement to work in Oakland?
Reply(4)
9
Related
Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical
OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson...
davisvanguard.org
Man Has Spotty Memory while Testifying in Own DUI Trial
DUBLIN, CA – A trial for a man charged for driving under the influence of alcohol and for driving on a suspended license, both misdemeanors, proceeded this week in Alameda County Superior Court, with a bystander to the alleged crimes as the first witness. In his testimony, the witness...
crimevoice.com
Solano County Woman Accused of Identity and Mail Theft; Police Identify 29 Victims So Far
Solano County authorities have arrested a Suisun woman on suspicion of identity theft, as well as at least twenty-nine suspected incidents of mail theft. Fairfield police opened an investigation in August after a woman reported that her newly issued driver’s license had never been delivered, and that she believed it had been stolen in the mail.
KTVU FOX 2
47 Alameda County Sheriff deputies get unsatisfactory on psych evaluations; relieved of duties
OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of 47 Alameda County Sheriff's deputies were told on Friday that they were relieved of their law enforcement duties because they received unsatisfactory results on their psychological examinations dating back to 2016, KTVU has learned. That means the deputies – roughly 5% of the 1,000-member...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
SFist
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
postnewsgroup.com
Former San Quentin Prison Guard Pleads Guilty in Cellphone Smuggling Operation
A former San Quentin State Prison guard and two others pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to charges in a scheme to smuggle cellphones onto death row, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Former guard Keith Christopher, Isaiah Wells and Dustin Albini pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy...
SFist
Alameda Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Failed His Psych Exam; Now 47 Other Deputies On Leave Due to Failed Exams
We now know that all was perhaps not so well with the Alameda County Sheriff's deputy whom the sheriff's office had previously said had a spotless record, after he turned himself in for a double murder. The shocking double-homicide occurred in a quiet subdivision in Dublin on September 7, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVU FOX 2
DA charges 19-year-old with manslaughter following sideshow, police chase
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a 19-year-old following a sideshow where prosecutors said he sped away from police in a series of events that ended up killing a son having a burrito with his mother and cousins. Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged with felony vehicular...
Rape suspect arrested in standoff at Nordstrom Rack identified
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A rape suspect has been arrested and identified after a standoff in a Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, KRON4 News confirmed shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Joseph Alan Ramos, 26, of Concord. Police had said earlier he likely escaped from the Nordstrom Rack in […]
Rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in East Bay Nordstrom
An over 13-hour long police standoff in Pleasant Hill is winding down after a rape suspect, who barricaded himself inside a Nordstrom Rack, was arrested.
Hollister PD investigating animal cruelty case
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD announced that they are investigating an animal cruelty case after discovering an injured Chihuahua-type dog was abandoned at the Hollister Animal Shelter afterhours kennels. According to police, the dog was left abandoned on the morning of Sept. 19. The dog was immediately transported to a local veterinarian for immediate treatment. Sadly, The post Hollister PD investigating animal cruelty case appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Jose sign thieves caught in the act
Election signs are disappearing across San Jose, and local candidates are asking would-be thieves to keep off the grass. It’s part of an ongoing trend that candidates say disrupts the democratic process. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan, who is running for mayor, said hundreds of campaign signs have disappeared...
Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California
A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
Deputies: Suspect in Lafayette attempted home invasion injured, taken to hospital
LAFAYETTE – A man tried to invade a Lafayette home Saturday night and suffered injuries trying to do so. Lafayette police were called at 8:22 p.m. to a report of a suspicious circumstance at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Carol Lane. Officers arrived at the apartment complex to find the suspect injured, according to Contra Costa County sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee. The man, whose identity hasn't been released but was a resident of the complex, was arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. He was also taken to the hospital. Lee said Monday the suspect will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility when medically cleared. The investigation is ongoing. Lafayette police ask anyone with information to call (925) 283-3680. Tips can also be emailed to 94549TIP@gmail.com.
California Man Already Imprisoned for 1983 Rape and Murder Linked to Another Rape and Murder from Same Year: Prosecutors
A California man already imprisoned for the 1983 rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl has been charged with the rape and murder of another woman around that time. The new case against Christopher Melvin Holland, 67, is the second that prosecutors in Santa Clara County have brought against him for the death of 21-year-old Tara Marowski, with the county’s top prosecutor saying that the new charges carry “a message that you will hear often from me and this Office as we scour old cases for new evidence: we do not forget violent crimes and we do not forget victims.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update: Rape suspect captured hours after standoff ends inside Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack
PLEASANT HILL -- A rape suspect, believing he had outwaited pursuing officers by hiding inside the ceiling of the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store Wednesday afternoon.Pleasant Hill police said 26-year-old Joseph Alan Ramos had been booked on several counts including rape, domestic violence and driving a stolen vehicle.Pittsburg police hold the original arrest warrant for Ramos and will assume custody of the suspect. The cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and Ramos began with a Tuesday night high-speed pursuit by Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies. The suspect then abandoned his...
Retired SFPD officer pleads no contest to San Mateo drug store robbery
SAN MATEO – A retired sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department on Monday has pleaded no contest to robbing a San Mateo drug store last year for prescription pain killers.According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Davin Lyle Cole of San Mateo pleaded no contest to two counts of felony second degree robbery. Prosecutors said on November 3, 2021 Cole walked into a RideAid pharmacy on Concar Drive and handed a pharmacy tech a note. Cole's note said he had a gun, not to push the alarm and demanded pills for Norco, a highly-addictive pain killer.The...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect flees after trying to stab Muni driver
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who they said ran away after he tried to stab a Muni driver Tuesday morning after the two had some sort of verbal fight on the bus. Police said the driver wasn't injured despite the man swinging an "edged...
Stabbing victim in critical condition, 70-year-old charged
UPDATE: Thomas Baxter, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco, has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges in a Sunday night stabbing incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The charges against Baxter include attempted homicide, two counts of...
Comments / 18