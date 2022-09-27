Read full article on original website
Related
What’s the worst ice cream flavor? It’s mint chocolate chip
The experience of eating mint chocolate chip ice cream is comparable to drinking orange juice after brushing your teeth. Who created mint chocolate chip ice cream? What does mint chocolate chip taste like? What is America’s favorite ice cream? Do a lot of people like mint chocolate chip?
Pennsylvania’s favorite breakfast chain is this: study
There’s nothing like waking up and treating yourself to a hearty breakfast. There are several chains across the U.S. that offer such morning feasts, one of which is the favorite of Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania hotel among those with best breakfasts: study. Lifestyle platform, Luvly, perused data such as...
Enjoy your breakfast as Europeans do — slathered in butter and showered in chocolate
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. One of the best things about Europe is the absolute unabashed acceptance of breakfast as an important meal and...
Cocoa, pecans and cinnamon: These Creole praline cookies are packed with dessert-worthy flavors
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. These cookies date back to when I was an undergrad in college working part-time as a runner in a large law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thespruceeats.com
Dutch Apple Pie
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) "As American as apple pie," so the saying goes. But apple pie did not originate from America at all. In fact, apples are native to Central Asia and by 1500 BCE apple seeds had made their way throughout Europe. The first documented recipe for apple pie came from England in 1381, then pops up later in a Dutch cookbook in 1514. It wasn't until the 17th century that this classic fruit spread to North America and gave rise to what is now known as the most iconic American dessert.
Comments / 0