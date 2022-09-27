Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh PD locate vehicle, suspect involved in violent carjacking
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update on a violent carjacking that happened in Oshkosh on September 22. According to a release, officers have located both the suspect, Albert Smith, and the stolen vehicle that was taken after Smith allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and then hit her in the head with it.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Three Suspects Accused of Driving A Stolen Car
Bail Hearings were held for three suspects accused of driving a stolen vehicle late last week in Manitowoc. 29-year-old Trivion D. Wells is charged with Operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and Felony Bail Jumping. 21-year-old Taneekja A. Wellner is charged with Operating a motor Vehicle Without The...
seehafernews.com
Brown County Woman Sentenced in Manitowoc Child Neglect Case
A Brown County woman has been sentenced in a child neglect case in Manitowoc. Holly A. Booher, whose permanent residence is listed as being in Green Bay, was previously found guilty due to a no-contest plea on two counts of Neglecting a Child – Harm Did Not Occur. Judge...
seehafernews.com
Search Warrant Lands Two Manitowoc Residents in Jail
Two Manitowoc residents are in jail after a search warrant was executed. The Manitowoc Police Department conducted the search on a home in the 800 block of South 19th Street yesterday (September 27th) due to a history of drug activity. Officers found four people inside the residence including the owner.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held for Two Defendants Facing Various Drug Charges
A 51-year-old Manitowoc man and a 47-year-old Manitowoc woman appeared for bail hearings Wednesday afternoon after police conducted a search warrant at a southside residence Tuesday afternoon. Matthew K. Vertz is charged with Being A Keeper of A Drug House and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping while Jennifer C. Norrell faces charges...
Clintonville carjacking suspect no longer believed to be hiding in woods
The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the Clintonville carjacking suspect might not be hiding in the woods any longer.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Who Threatens To Kill McDonald’s Employees and Police
Bail is set at $500 cash for a 29-year-old man accused of Threatening to kill McDonald’s employees and police last weekend because it took too long to make his food. Willie J. Perchado is charged with Making Terrorist Threats, Resisting An Officer, Possession of Marijuana and Disorderly Conduct. Manitowoc...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Thomas J. Hamachek, 54, Manitowoc, burglary building or dwelling on 2/28/21, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two and a half (2.5) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 4) Ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court; 5) No contact with Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry unless the agent can verify they are offering him a job; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. The defendant has 103 days sentence credit if revoked.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man arrested for abusing his kids, 11-year-old is ‘trained’ to call 9-1-1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing close to 20 years in prison after incidents where he allegedly physically harmed his children. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Jacob Baugniet-Gamez is facing seven charges after allegedly physically abusing two of his children. On September 21, around 6:20 p.m. police were sent to a Dollar General for a welfare check.
seehafernews.com
Shooting in Green Bay Sends One to a Local Hospital
A shooting late last week in Green Bay landed one person in the hospital. Officers had responded to the 1400 block of Chicago Street at around 1:15 a.m. Friday on a report of an individual who sustained a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment...
whby.com
Help sought in Appleton East theft investigation
APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police ask for help in a theft investigation. It pertains to an incident on Saturday at East High School. Police want to identify a person captured on surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500. Tips may also...
Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant
Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
WBAY Green Bay
Crews use 30,000 gallons of water in Clayton fire fight
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews used thousands of gallons of water to fight a barn fire in Winnebago County Wednesday. At about 12:20 p.m., crews were called to a report of a barn fire in the Town of Clayton. “Due to the nature of the incident, the call was...
wearegreenbay.com
SWAT Team called after routine traffic stop in Winnebago County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County were able to take a man with several felonies into custody on Monday after a routine traffic stop. According to a release, officers with the Oshkosh Police Department had information that a 39-year-old man from Oshkosh was a Felon in Possession of Firearms.
wearegreenbay.com
Door Co. deputies ID three involved in deadly crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – People involved in a deadly crash that happened in Door County on Wednesday were recently identified by the Door County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the crash happened on Sept. 21 at STH 42, north of Walker Road, and shut down lanes for several hours.
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
seehafernews.com
Neenah Woman Killed in Calumet County Crash
A Neenah woman has been pronounced dead following a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to the crash site on Highway 114 AT State Park Road just after 7:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The unnamed 52-year-old woman was traveling east on the Highway as the...
1065thebuzz.com
Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun
A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
