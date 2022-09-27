Thomas J. Hamachek, 54, Manitowoc, burglary building or dwelling on 2/28/21, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two and a half (2.5) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 4) Ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court; 5) No contact with Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry unless the agent can verify they are offering him a job; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. The defendant has 103 days sentence credit if revoked.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO