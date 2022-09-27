Daily Bullets (Sept. 27): Cowboys’ National Title Odds Getting Better, Two Steps to Win in Waco

Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Three Burning Questions Ahead of Oklahoma State’s Big 12 Opener against Baylor
Football is a game of inches. The last time Oklahoma State faced Baylor, the Cowboys were just a few of them short of winning their first conference title in a decade and quite possibly getting into the College Football Playoff. OSU kicks off its Big 12 season with a Big...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Oklahoma State Players Preview Baylor
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State will travel to Waco on Saturday for the Cowboys’ first Big 12 game of the season. OSU players Dominic Richardson, John Paul Richardson, Brock Martin and Korie Black met with reporters after their Tuesday practice to preview the game.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Week 5 Winner of OSU-Baylor Likely to Determine Big 12 Title Favorite
As if the Baylor-OSU showdown in Waco on Saturday wasn’t enticing enough — a Big 12 title game rematch, a tilt between two top-20 teams — odds from Vegas suggest the Week 5 matchup will likely determine which team takes the mantle as the betting favorite to win the conference.
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said in his Pre-Baylor News Conference
STILLWATER — After sitting out during a wild opening week to Big 12 play, the Cowboys will travel to Waco for a Big 12 title rematch against Baylor. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy spoke with reporters for about 30 minutes Monday at his weekly news luncheon. Here is everything he had to say.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Kick Time Set for OSU-Texas Tech in Week 6
Oklahoma State will be featured in another afternoon slot in Week 6 as it faces Texas Tech in Stillwater, America. The Big 12 announced the game will be played in the 2:30 p.m. slot, marking the second week OSU will kick off in the afternoon slot (OSU is also kicking off at 2:30 this Saturday vs. Baylor).
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Opens as Slight Underdog vs. Baylor on the Road in Week 5
Currently Baylor is ranked 26th in rushing and 85th in passing. OSU is ranked 66th in rushing and 9th in passing. On the defensive side Baylor is 9th in rush defense and 71st in pass defense. OSU is 41st in rush defense and 103rd in pass defense. Baylor ranks 48th...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Friday Night Highlights: Heard Scores Five Touchdowns, Flores, Foreman Remain Unbeaten
The Cowboys’ 2023 recruiting class went 7-3 this weekend, and there were plenty of standout performances to go around. Here is a look at how each Oklahoma State pledge played with stats, if available, provided my MaxPreps. Jelani McDonald / ATH (DB) / Waco Connally (3-2) / Texas. OSU...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Boynton Said at His First Media Availability of the Year
STILLWATER — The Cowboys are unbanned and will be on the hardwood before you know it. Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton held his first news conference of the school year Tuesday to discuss the opening days of his team’s practice and what he expects from the 2022-23 season. Here is what he had to say.
