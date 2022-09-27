ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Daily Bullets (Sept. 27): Cowboys’ National Title Odds Getting Better, Two Steps to Win in Waco

By Steven Mandeville
pistolsfiringblog.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pistolsfiringblog.com

Videos: Oklahoma State Players Preview Baylor

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State will travel to Waco on Saturday for the Cowboys’ first Big 12 game of the season. OSU players Dominic Richardson, John Paul Richardson, Brock Martin and Korie Black met with reporters after their Tuesday practice to preview the game.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Week 5 Winner of OSU-Baylor Likely to Determine Big 12 Title Favorite

As if the Baylor-OSU showdown in Waco on Saturday wasn’t enticing enough — a Big 12 title game rematch, a tilt between two top-20 teams — odds from Vegas suggest the Week 5 matchup will likely determine which team takes the mantle as the betting favorite to win the conference.
WACO, TX
pistolsfiringblog.com

Kick Time Set for OSU-Texas Tech in Week 6

Oklahoma State will be featured in another afternoon slot in Week 6 as it faces Texas Tech in Stillwater, America. The Big 12 announced the game will be played in the 2:30 p.m. slot, marking the second week OSU will kick off in the afternoon slot (OSU is also kicking off at 2:30 this Saturday vs. Baylor).
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Opens as Slight Underdog vs. Baylor on the Road in Week 5

Currently Baylor is ranked 26th in rushing and 85th in passing. OSU is ranked 66th in rushing and 9th in passing. On the defensive side Baylor is 9th in rush defense and 71st in pass defense. OSU is 41st in rush defense and 103rd in pass defense. Baylor ranks 48th...
WACO, TX

