Cooper Rush keeps Dallas Cowboys winning and Dak Prescott is his biggest cheerleader

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said what he said even if he didn’t really mean it the way it was it interpreted.

The streets were already running rampant with talk of a quarterback controversy in Dallas.

All he wanted was the Cowboys to keep winning with backup quarterback Cooper Rush on the field in place of an injured Dak Prescott, a prospect no one thought was possible two weeks ago.

But now Jones’ hopes of a quarterback dilemma whenever Prescott returns from a fractured right thumb has the potential to go viral after Rush led the Cowboys to 23-16 victory over the previously unbeaten New York Giants Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

Rush completed 21 of 31 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown to lead the Cowboys to his second straight win in place of Prescott and third in as many starts in his career.

But while social media is going crazy with the suggestions that Rush should remain the starter if he keeps winning as Jones suggested, the truth is less exciting but more heartwarming.

Prescott, who had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired fractured right thumb on Monday, is the Cowboys quarterback and will remain such whenever he returns to the lineup.

He said threw passes for the first time before the Giants for the first time.

It just depends on how well he can grip the football as the bone continues to heal.

And while Prescott didn’t rule out a return next Sunday against Washington when talking to ESPN’s Lisa Salters before the Giants game, his best prospects of playing again are Oct. 9 at the Los Angeles Rams or Oct. 16 at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Until then Rush, the man who can’t lose, remains in control.

Coach Mike McCarthy laughed off a question in a postgame press conference about a quarterback controversy.

He is just happy the Cowboys are continuing to win with Rush.

And no one is happier for Rush more than Prescott, the team’s $40 million franchise quarterback who just wants the Cowboys to hold on and stay competitive until he returns.

“I appreciate those guys telling me they are going to hold it down and they are,” Prescott said after the game.

Prescott refused to talk about his injury and timetable for a return in the locker room. He only wanted to talk about Rush.

“I am happy as anybody for him,” Prescott said. “I don’t want to say wing man. He has been my guy for five or six years. He has been there for me to count on when I need stuff. It’s great for him to go out there and do it.”

Prescott is most appreciative of Rush because he knows his journey from undrafted free agent and backup quarterback in 2017. They have shared a quarterback room together.

He is not shocked by the way Rush has played. He is happy the rest of the world is noticing.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Prescott said. “I have known this guy from the time he came in. How he came in and approached his first preseason and the success he had then and the time running the scout team and stepping up when I have been gone. And now he is showing he can do it in a game.

“The guy has been waiting on his opportunity to show he can play in this game and no stage is too big for him.”

Rush has certainly proved that the last two weeks, engineering a game-winning drive in the 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals before taking care of the Giants with a stellar second half on Monday night.

Rush completed 12 of 13 passes on two drives at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth, resulting in two touchdowns, rallying the Cowboys from a 13-6 deficit to a 20-13 lead.

It was typical Rush who was calm, cool and collected the entire way.

So much so that the unassuming Rush was the first one in the locker room after the victory and nearly blew off the ESPN cameras who wanted do a postgame interview with the newest Cowboys star.

It was a giddy Prescott who ran in to help usher Rush back on the field.

“I’m his biggest cheerleader,” Prescott said. “I am cheering Cooper on all the way. 100 percent. I want him to have all the success.”

Prescott shared a laugh with Rush during the week when Jones initially made his comments about a quarterback controversy.

It was cute and funny then.

Might not be so much this week as Jones’ words continue to light up social media.

Prescott doesn’t care. He is just happy for Rush.

“I want him to win game in and game out, regardless of what the hell happens around here,” Prescott said.

If Rush keeps winning.

Something could happen or not.

