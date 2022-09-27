ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heinz History Center offers free children’s admission in October

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Senator John Heinz History Center and its affiliated museums will offer free admission for all kids aged 17 and under this October. From Oct. 1- 31, kids get in free at the History Center, Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum in the History Center, Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park, and Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village in Avella.

The History Center includes six floors of exhibitions and interactive learning spaces, including an Apollo 11 section of Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation. The Fort Pitt Museum features a new exhibition, Guyasuta: The Life and Legend of a Seneca Chief. At Meadowcroft Rockshelter in Washington County, visitors can learn how prehistoric hunters and gatherers, early settlers and American Indians lived.

The History Center and Fort Pitt Museum are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meadowcroft Rockshelter is open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission applies to all other visitors.

For more information, visit heinzhistorycenter.org.

