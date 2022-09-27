ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Fox 19

House fire evacuates NKY family

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pets from their home early Tuesday. No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Burlington shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers. The fire is out,...
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on Struble Road in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on Struble Road in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, KY
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Burlington, KY
Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger causing morning delays

ERLANGER, Ky. — Delays are expected after a crash on northbound I-71/75 in Elranger, Wednesday morning. This is the second crash on the interstate this morning, police advise using caution. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by...
ERLANGER, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along westbound I-275 in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic along westbound I-275 near I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking traffic along the interstate in Erlanger, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian hit by car, road opens back up after closure

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday morning on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time. W North Bend Road has opened back up this morning...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police shut down West North Bend Road after a pedestrian struck

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police have announced that a section of West North Bend Road will be closed after a pedestrian was struck, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. West North Bend Rd. between Savannah Avenue and Simpson Avenue will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire at Waterford Place in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire at Waterford Place in Loveland. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
LOVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy