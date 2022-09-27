Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria.
Fox 19
House fire evacuates NKY family
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pets from their home early Tuesday. No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Burlington shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers. The fire is out,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Struble Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on Struble Road in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
WLWT 5
FD: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving suspected stolen vehicle near UC campus
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and at least two others were injured after a crash near the University of Cincinnati's campus Wednesday, according to fire officials. It happened around 4 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue when fire officials said crews were called out for a report of a pedestrian hit.
WLWT 5
Mother who abandoned 5-year-old on dark, narrow highway sentenced to River City treatment
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The mother who abandoned her nonverbal 5-year-old son along a busy, dark highway was sentenced Wednesday in a Hamilton County Court. Heather Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangering on Sept. 12 and faced 36 months in prison. “I'm going to start with your sentence of...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger causing morning delays
ERLANGER, Ky. — Delays are expected after a crash on northbound I-71/75 in Elranger, Wednesday morning. This is the second crash on the interstate this morning, police advise using caution. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Fairbanks Avenue and Eatondale Drive in Sedamsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Fairbanks Avenue and Eatondale Drive in Sedamsville.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along westbound I-275 in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic along westbound I-275 near I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking traffic along the interstate in Erlanger, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
ROSS, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township.
Fox 19
Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Fox 19
Pedestrian hit by car, road opens back up after closure
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday morning on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time. W North Bend Road has opened back up this morning...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Police shut down West North Bend Road after a pedestrian struck
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police have announced that a section of West North Bend Road will be closed after a pedestrian was struck, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. West North Bend Rd. between Savannah Avenue and Simpson Avenue will...
WLWT 5
Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Vine Street in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Vine Street in Carthage.
WLWT 5
Officials seeking people suspected of arson in Clermont County house fire
BATAVIA, Ohio — Ohio Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a suspected arson at a Batavia home. Officials said the Clermont County Fire Investigation team responded to a fire in the 2300 block of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Middletown Road near the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Middletown Road near the City of Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Neighbors in Anderson Township warn of man luring kids with candy
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Concerns from parents in Anderson Township have been reported about someone reportedly luring kids with candy. One incident happened on Asbury Hills Drive and another on Hopper Road. That warning is to make sure your child knows what to do, if in this situation. "It's...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire at Waterford Place in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire at Waterford Place in Loveland.
