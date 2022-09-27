ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Are we in an El Niño or La Niña year? What this winter could mean for Idaho weather

By Shaun Goodwin, Hanh Truong
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vn19l_0iBoMdRF00

Idaho’s upcoming winter is forecast to be average to slightly colder than usual , according to experts, as climate patterns steer the state.

One of those climate patterns is El Niño and La Niña , a weather phenomenon that occurs in the Pacific Ocean and can affect global weather. Here’s what the two weather patterns mean and how they will affect Idaho this winter.

A historic La Niña

We’re in for another year of La Niña.

A La Niña occurs when the temperature of the sea is cooler than average in the Eastern Pacific, resulting in less evaporation, weaker storms and less moisture in the atmosphere, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration . Its counterpart, El Niño, is when warm water moves toward the West Coast.

David Groenert, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boise, told the Idaho Statesman that this will be the third consecutive year with a La Niña weather pattern. It’s an extremely rare occurrence to happen three years in a row, Groenert said, with the only two other times it’s happened on record being from 1973 to 1976 and 1998 to 2001.

La Niña conditions typically span about 9 to 12 months but can go as long as two years, according to NOAA.

“It typically ping pongs back and forth, in general, from one to neutral to the other and back,” Groenert said. “Sometimes you do get return years, but to get a third return year, I don’t know if anyone really knows as to why that’s the case.”

According to the National Centers for Environmental Prediction’s Recent Evolution, Current Status and Predictions, La Niña will continue through the Northern Hemisphere from winter 2022 to 2023.

What does this mean for Idaho?

Falling in line with what is predicted by the Farmers’ Almanac , Groenert said that Idaho would experience below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation this winter. That will mean more snow for the mountain regions and a good possibility for above-average snow in the Treasure Valley.

“Definitely the mountains (it’ll snow more), and it’s always harder to say for the valleys,” Groenert said. “But in general, yes, compared to average, we’re more likely to see above-average snowfall.”

The effect of a La Niña depends on the region. According to NOAA, a typical weather pattern during a La Niña is cool and wetter than average temperatures in the Pacific Northwest and warmer and drier than average weather in the southern U.S.

“For an El Niño, that’s going to focus the precipitation further south. So for us, so a milder winter,” Groenert said. “Usually for a La Niña, the storm track takes up moisture and puts it more towards the north, and we also get into a colder air current as well from the north.”

Comments / 6

Retired Recluse
1d ago

Hope we have a severe winter and drive some of the newbies (and their crime, drugs and bad habits back where they came from. “We closed, no vacancy.”

Reply(3)
12
Related
Post Register

Temperatures will take a big drop tomorrow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A dry cold front is about to move into the Treasure Valley. As a result, temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than it was today. In fact, yesterday we broke a record for high temps when we topped out at 95 degrees. Today, highs hit 91 degrees in Boise. Not a record, but still a good 15 degrees warmer than normal.
BOISE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
signalamerican.com

Candy shop voted best in state of Idaho

Weiser Classic Candy is no longer just an area icon.  It has become something bigger, the home-grown confectionery winning the 2022 Idaho’s Best Business Award for best candy shop, not only in the Treasure Valley region but the state.  “I was blown away,” said Nauman who was notified last...
IDAHO STATE
KOMO News

Stink bug population could increase in Washington state due to climate change

WASHINGTON — They’re voracious eaters that can decimate crops. They’re a foul-smelling pest that could become even more pervasive with climate change. We’re talking about brown marmorated stink bugs. New research out of Washington State University (WSU) found that changing weather patterns could increase stink bug habitat in the US by 70%.
WASHINGTON STATE
MIX 106

Did You Know Idaho has a Glacier That You Can Visit?

I lived in Alaska for 4 years and was lucky enough to explore quite a few glaciers up there. I could only handle 4 winters up there, they were LONG and DARK and COLD. Don't get me wrong Idaho certainly gets a real bonified winter. Snow, Ice, cold the whole nine yards, but not like Alaska. When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. The gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Idaho Statesman#Noaa
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Anticipating Largest Steelhead Run on Clearwater River Since 2010

LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game is anticipating its largest late summer steelhead run up the Clearwater River since 2010, according to Fisheries Regional Manager Joe DuPont. As of September 21, the IDFG is predicting around 40,000 hatchery steelhead will be bound for the Clearwater River (see graph below). If the projections are accurate, it would result in the 7th best hatchery return ever to the Clearwater River basin, according to DuPont.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Post Register

Idaho sees a 60% decline in new people moving in from 2020

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho real estate trends are cooling off. After five straight years of leading the Nation in new move-ins and a staggering 3.4% population increase from April 2020 to July 2021 (according to a MoveBuddha report), trends show a drastic slowdown. According to MoveBuddha's report, Boise...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Moose migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date to the...
NEVADA STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
195
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy