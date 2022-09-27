PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A federal offshore wind project in the Gulf of Maine could bring jobs and lower-cost energy to the region, officials said Tuesday. In two years, the federal government will auction off leases to develop wind energy in the Gulf of Maine. A summit held Tuesday in Portsmouth highlighted the economic impacts of the project, as well as concerns some have about what it could mean for the region's fishing industry.

