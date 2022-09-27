ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WMUR.com

Video: Cooler weather ahead in New Hampshire

Passing showers into Wednesday evening then we're dry for the foreseeable future. Temperatures get a bit cooler Thursday. High clouds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian will pass over us this weekend, but it appears that is all we get from that storm. Highs in the 60s this weekend and early next week.
WMUR.com

Video: Cooling off ahead of weekend

Temperatures cool off for the end of the week. High clouds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian will pass over us this weekend, but it appears that is all we get from that storm. A low chance of a few showers far south on Saturday. Highs will be cool this...
WMUR.com

Video: Seasonable weather after passing storms in New Hampshire

After some evening showers and rumbles, a typical late-September pattern will set up for the remainder of the week. Seasonable temperatures dominate most of the forecast, with the lone exception being Thursday/Friday AM. A few passing showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. Skies turn partly cloudy overnight with some...
WMUR.com

Flights from Orlando arrive in New Hampshire ahead of Hurricane Ian

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida on Tuesday, some people were headed north to New Hampshire. Passengers arrived Tuesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport from Orlando, an area that's expected to get hit hard. Orlando Sanford International Airport closed Tuesday in anticipation of the storm, and Orlando International Airport planned to shut down Wednesday morning.
WMUR.com

Widespread damage, flooding left behind as Ian barrels through Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. Authorities confirmed at least one storm death in Florida. A 72-year-old man was found dead early Thursday behind his home near Daytona Beach.
WMUR.com

Summit considers benefits of, concerns over Gulf of Maine wind project

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A federal offshore wind project in the Gulf of Maine could bring jobs and lower-cost energy to the region, officials said Tuesday. In two years, the federal government will auction off leases to develop wind energy in the Gulf of Maine. A summit held Tuesday in Portsmouth highlighted the economic impacts of the project, as well as concerns some have about what it could mean for the region's fishing industry.
WMUR.com

Burns hits campaign trail in race against Kuster in 2nd District

CONCORD, N.H. — In New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, Republican candidate Robert Burns is trying to gain some traction in his challenge to five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster. At the Windmill Restaurant in Concord on Wednesday, residents asked Burns what he would do to help get the cost...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report 3 new COVID-19 deaths

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. There have been 2,703 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. The state reported 230 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of...
WMUR.com

Bags of candy corn made in Massachusetts have been recalled

AUBURN, Mass. — A Massachusetts company is recalling packages of candy corn over concerns they may contain egg. Officials with Arcade Snacks, of Auburn, Massachusetts, said the 15-ounce packages were sold at various stores in that state. They have a best-by date of March 8, 2023. So far, no...
WMUR.com

Unitil announces 77% rate increase starting in December

HAMPTON, N.H. — Unitil has requested approval of a rate hike from the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission, saying it has to raise costs over the winter. Unitil is the latest utility company to make such a request after other utilities announced rate hikes over the summer. The company is on a different buying schedule, which is why it's filing later than the others.
WMUR.com

Man sentenced for participating in fentanyl ring while incarcerated as federal inmate in New Hampshire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of participating in a fentanyl trafficking ring uncovered in a New Hampshire federal prison will spend an additional nine years behind bars. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, Felix Cancel Jr. used a contraband cellphone to coordinate large-scale fentanyl transactions between Mexico and Connecticut while he was incarcerated in New Hampshire.
WMUR.com

Sununu endorses Leavitt in New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race

CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, is formalizing his support for one of the Republicans sharing the top of this year’s ticket. On Wednesday, the governor announced his endorsement of Karoline Leavitt, the GOP nominee in the 1st Congressional District. "Karoline Leavitt is the new voice...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man to be sentenced this week in fentanyl distribution case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of distributing fentanyl in Connecticut as part of a drug trafficking organization will be sentenced later this week. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, David Cintron pleaded guilty after investigators said he and another man used several locations to store, process and package fentanyl for street sale.
MANCHESTER, NH

