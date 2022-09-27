Read full article on original website
Video: Cooler weather ahead in New Hampshire
Passing showers into Wednesday evening then we're dry for the foreseeable future. Temperatures get a bit cooler Thursday. High clouds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian will pass over us this weekend, but it appears that is all we get from that storm. Highs in the 60s this weekend and early next week.
Video: Cooling off ahead of weekend
Temperatures cool off for the end of the week. High clouds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian will pass over us this weekend, but it appears that is all we get from that storm. A low chance of a few showers far south on Saturday. Highs will be cool this...
Video: Seasonable weather after passing storms in New Hampshire
After some evening showers and rumbles, a typical late-September pattern will set up for the remainder of the week. Seasonable temperatures dominate most of the forecast, with the lone exception being Thursday/Friday AM. A few passing showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. Skies turn partly cloudy overnight with some...
Flights from Orlando arrive in New Hampshire ahead of Hurricane Ian
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida on Tuesday, some people were headed north to New Hampshire. Passengers arrived Tuesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport from Orlando, an area that's expected to get hit hard. Orlando Sanford International Airport closed Tuesday in anticipation of the storm, and Orlando International Airport planned to shut down Wednesday morning.
Video from space station shows incredible size, scope of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — NASA cameras on the International Space Station show the incredible size and scope of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as a Category 4 storm. The new video taken Wednesday shows dense and swirling clouds, all completely obscuring the state of...
Former New Hampshire resident describes eye of Hurricane Ian passing over Punta Gorda, Florida
Many people have family and friends in Florida, and a lot of Granites Staters now call the state their home. One of those former Granite Staters is Gunnar Bron, who just moved down to Punta Gorda this year, after living his entire life in Manchester. He described to News 9...
Widespread damage, flooding left behind as Ian barrels through Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. Authorities confirmed at least one storm death in Florida. A 72-year-old man was found dead early Thursday behind his home near Daytona Beach.
Summit considers benefits of, concerns over Gulf of Maine wind project
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A federal offshore wind project in the Gulf of Maine could bring jobs and lower-cost energy to the region, officials said Tuesday. In two years, the federal government will auction off leases to develop wind energy in the Gulf of Maine. A summit held Tuesday in Portsmouth highlighted the economic impacts of the project, as well as concerns some have about what it could mean for the region's fishing industry.
Abandoned vehicle linked to missing Florida boy discovered in northern New England
LITTLETON, Maine — The search for a 6-year-old boy in Florida is now being linked to Maine. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Jorge “Jojo” Morales disappeared Aug. 27 in Miami. Police said an abandoned vehicle in Littleton, Maine, was found with items...
NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in effort to redirect it; New Hampshire experts weigh in
CONCORD, N.H. — A NASA spacecraft intentionally crash into an asteroid in an attempt to redirect it as a test mission in the name of planetary defense. So far, NASA's DART mission appears to be successful, as they smashed a small spacecraft into an asteroid some 7 million miles away from earth at 7:14 p.m. Monday.
Video: SpaceX rocket launch believed to be seen in sky across New Hampshire
VIDEO: A light in the sky believed to be one of the Starlink missions caught the attention of Granite Staters Saturday night. The SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FAA.
Tuesday on NH Chronicle: Fire Towers at Work
The views are spectacular, but important too. See how New Hampshire’s fire towers are saving our forests.
Burns hits campaign trail in race against Kuster in 2nd District
CONCORD, N.H. — In New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, Republican candidate Robert Burns is trying to gain some traction in his challenge to five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster. At the Windmill Restaurant in Concord on Wednesday, residents asked Burns what he would do to help get the cost...
New Hampshire health officials report 3 new COVID-19 deaths
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. There have been 2,703 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. The state reported 230 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of...
Bags of candy corn made in Massachusetts have been recalled
AUBURN, Mass. — A Massachusetts company is recalling packages of candy corn over concerns they may contain egg. Officials with Arcade Snacks, of Auburn, Massachusetts, said the 15-ounce packages were sold at various stores in that state. They have a best-by date of March 8, 2023. So far, no...
Unitil announces 77% rate increase starting in December
HAMPTON, N.H. — Unitil has requested approval of a rate hike from the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission, saying it has to raise costs over the winter. Unitil is the latest utility company to make such a request after other utilities announced rate hikes over the summer. The company is on a different buying schedule, which is why it's filing later than the others.
Historic New Hampshire covered bridge damaged by vehicle; police search for driver
JACKSON, N.H. — The famous Jackson Covered Bridge was struck again this weekend. New Hampshire State Police are now trying to find the driver responsible. Investigators said the driver of a white Subaru Legacy left the scene around 8 p.m. Sunday heading southbound toward North Conway. The Subaru is...
Man sentenced for participating in fentanyl ring while incarcerated as federal inmate in New Hampshire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of participating in a fentanyl trafficking ring uncovered in a New Hampshire federal prison will spend an additional nine years behind bars. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, Felix Cancel Jr. used a contraband cellphone to coordinate large-scale fentanyl transactions between Mexico and Connecticut while he was incarcerated in New Hampshire.
Sununu endorses Leavitt in New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, is formalizing his support for one of the Republicans sharing the top of this year’s ticket. On Wednesday, the governor announced his endorsement of Karoline Leavitt, the GOP nominee in the 1st Congressional District. "Karoline Leavitt is the new voice...
New Hampshire man to be sentenced this week in fentanyl distribution case
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of distributing fentanyl in Connecticut as part of a drug trafficking organization will be sentenced later this week. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, David Cintron pleaded guilty after investigators said he and another man used several locations to store, process and package fentanyl for street sale.
