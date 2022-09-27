Read full article on original website
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Mike Norvell talks Hurricane Ian, FSU vs. Wake Forest
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media Wednesday after practice halfway through Wake Forest week. Heading into the weekend the Seminoles are ranked for the first time since 2018 and are currently favored by seven points. Norvell said he thought Wednesday was a solid day but there...
Tomahawk Nation
Survey results: Gauging FSU after undefeated start
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in nearly a decade, having...
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Wake Forest
Entering the end of September, the 23rd ranked Florida State Seminoles are unbeaten and preparing to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:30 p.m. EST, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC. Wake Forest is currently ranked one spot above the Seminoles and sits at 3-1, with victories over VMI, Vanderbilt, and Liberty prior to last weeks’ heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the Clemson Tigers.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Sports Notebook: Midseason Edition
The Florida State soccer team has now passed the mid-point of the season. Therefore, it is a good time to assess how the season has gone so far and where the team may be headed as we move on toward the post season. These are real questions posed by real...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FSU's home football game vs. Wake Forest expected to be played Saturday
With the forecasted track of Hurricane Ian moving south and east of Tallahassee, the Florida State University home football game scheduled for Saturday is expected to be played.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU vs. Wake Forest still a go ahead of Hurricane Ian
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
Tomahawk Nation
Making the grade: A look at FSU offensive line advanced analytics
The Florida State Seminoles offensive line once again helped guide the football team to victory over the weekend. Florida State pulled out their fourth win of their young and still undefeated season against Boston College. This past week’s game was the second in a row without the Seminole’s starting left tackle Robert Scott. Veteran Darius Washington continue to step in at the tackle spot.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tomahawk Nation
Head coach Mike Norvell talks Wake Forest, Tuesday’s practice
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice ahead of Saturday’s top-25 matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Seminoles are 4-0 and look to show their improvement from years past and as of today the game is still set to be played, however, due to incoming Hurricane Ian’s potential FSU has canceled classes for the week.
Tomahawk Nation
Hurricane Ian updates: FSU is confident in safely hosting, playing Wake Forest
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is prepping to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium, just the second time in series history that both teams are ranked. While both teams are approaching the work week as usual, officials are monitoring the...
Tomahawk Nation
Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson on traveling to play FSU: “You certainly hope the ACC will make the right decision”
The Florida State Seminoles are hot. With the ‘Noles football team undefeated and leading ESPN’s Strength of Record ratings, it is clear now is not the best time to face FSU. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson apparently agrees. “You certainly hope that the ACC will make the...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Wake Forest depth chart released
Florida State Seminoles football, by way of a 4-0 (2-0 ACC) record, has earned its first top 25 ranking since 2018, debuting in both polls this week after a blowout win vs. the Boston College Eagles. Up next for FSU is a matchup at home vs. the Wake Forest Demon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
ACC coach calls on league to 'make the right decision' on game as Hurricane Ian approaches
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson effectively issued an ultimatum to the ACC Tuesday, saying that he would not be taking his team down to Tallahassee in lieu of Hurricane Ian unless Wake Forest deems traveling to Florida safe. He added that he certainly hopes that the ACC makes ‘the...
seminoles.com
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
Tomahawk Nation
Head coach Mike Norvell talks 4-0 start, Seminoles vs. Wake Forest
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media today ahead of this weekend's matchup against the no. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Coming off a late-night romp against the Boston College Eagles (44-14) Norvell had this to say “I mean, I’m proud of this team. That’s what I care about. For us, you know, are we approaching each day to go out there and maximize what we have in front of us.”
247Sports
FSU canceling classes, closing down campus Thursday-Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida State University is canceling classes starting on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week, and in addition campus will be closed for business starting on Thursday, in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the university announced on Monday afternoon. This will run through at least Friday as the storm makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit western Florida early Friday morning based on most recent projections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida A&M football set for third straight home game
The Rattlers of Florida A&M are fresh off their 12th straight win at Bragg, and look to add to that record as they welcome in winless Mississippi Valley State Saturday.
seminoles.com
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
sportsmic.com
Thomas County Central ‘runs’ past Veterans
Thomas County Central tried three passes. They all went incomplete. It tried a fourth – after going three-and-out, punting, then holding Veterans to a three-and-out. It was completed but was freed from the receiver after he had run six yards. So much for that … At least for now....
Comments / 0