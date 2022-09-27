ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Mike Norvell talks Hurricane Ian, FSU vs. Wake Forest

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media Wednesday after practice halfway through Wake Forest week. Heading into the weekend the Seminoles are ranked for the first time since 2018 and are currently favored by seven points. Norvell said he thought Wednesday was a solid day but there...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Survey results: Gauging FSU after undefeated start

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in nearly a decade, having...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Wake Forest

Entering the end of September, the 23rd ranked Florida State Seminoles are unbeaten and preparing to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:30 p.m. EST, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC. Wake Forest is currently ranked one spot above the Seminoles and sits at 3-1, with victories over VMI, Vanderbilt, and Liberty prior to last weeks’ heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the Clemson Tigers.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State Sports Notebook: Midseason Edition

The Florida State soccer team has now passed the mid-point of the season. Therefore, it is a good time to assess how the season has gone so far and where the team may be headed as we move on toward the post season. These are real questions posed by real...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU vs. Wake Forest still a go ahead of Hurricane Ian

For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Making the grade: A look at FSU offensive line advanced analytics

The Florida State Seminoles offensive line once again helped guide the football team to victory over the weekend. Florida State pulled out their fourth win of their young and still undefeated season against Boston College. This past week’s game was the second in a row without the Seminole’s starting left tackle Robert Scott. Veteran Darius Washington continue to step in at the tackle spot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Head coach Mike Norvell talks Wake Forest, Tuesday’s practice

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice ahead of Saturday’s top-25 matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Seminoles are 4-0 and look to show their improvement from years past and as of today the game is still set to be played, however, due to incoming Hurricane Ian’s potential FSU has canceled classes for the week.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Wake Forest depth chart released

Florida State Seminoles football, by way of a 4-0 (2-0 ACC) record, has earned its first top 25 ranking since 2018, debuting in both polls this week after a blowout win vs. the Boston College Eagles. Up next for FSU is a matchup at home vs. the Wake Forest Demon...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Head coach Mike Norvell talks 4-0 start, Seminoles vs. Wake Forest

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media today ahead of this weekend's matchup against the no. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Coming off a late-night romp against the Boston College Eagles (44-14) Norvell had this to say “I mean, I’m proud of this team. That’s what I care about. For us, you know, are we approaching each day to go out there and maximize what we have in front of us.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

FSU canceling classes, closing down campus Thursday-Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian

Florida State University is canceling classes starting on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week, and in addition campus will be closed for business starting on Thursday, in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the university announced on Monday afternoon. This will run through at least Friday as the storm makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit western Florida early Friday morning based on most recent projections.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sportsmic.com

Thomas County Central ‘runs’ past Veterans

Thomas County Central tried three passes. They all went incomplete. It tried a fourth – after going three-and-out, punting, then holding Veterans to a three-and-out. It was completed but was freed from the receiver after he had run six yards. So much for that … At least for now....
KATHLEEN, GA

