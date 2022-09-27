Here’s 8 of the most interesting jobs open now with the state of PA and what they pay

In August, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate hit a more than 20-year low at 4.2%, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry, even as the U.S. rate ticked up .

In a release discussing the findings, the department highlighted two “supersectors” with the largest job gains: trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services.

“With Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dipping to 4.2 percent — its lowest point since June 2000 — this moment is an opportunity to reflect on the value of labor and celebrate the fact that Pennsylvania workers have access to a competitive job market right now,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier stated, in part, in the release.

Those looking to make a switch might find work and fair benefits in public service, including state government.

Here’s a roundup of some interesting positions open now with the commonwealth of Pennsylvania through its online portal , as of Sept. 26.

Property casualty insurance actuary 2

Salary: $80,568 to $122,504

Agency: Department of Labor & Industry

Description: The individual who fills this role will work in the field of actuarial and statistical analysis, according to the post.

“Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer of SWIF (State Workers’ Insurance Fund), this position is responsible for supervising the compilations of data, estimating loss reserves, monitoring reserve funds, making recommendation regarding Loss Cost Multiplier and Discount Rate, updates to SWIF’s financial model, and determining SWIF’s experience modification.”

This position is based in Lackawanna County .

Epidemiology research associate

Salary: $70,651 to $107,306

Agency: Department of Health

Description: This job offers some opportunity to telework part time, according to the posting.

“You will be part of a team of epidemiologists, epidemiology research associates, and infection prevention specialists who work together to respond to healthcare-associated infection outbreaks, implement the containment of novel and high-concern organisms, and provide expertise in infection prevention and control and epidemiology.”

This position is located in Dauphin County .

Staff physician 2, Clarks Summit State Hospital

Salary: $157,380 to $197,517

Agency: Department of Human Services

Description: As of Monday, this was the highest-paying opening posted on the state’s job portal.

“In this position, you will perform admission history and physical exams, including neurological exams on all new admissions; review records from community hospitals and previous hospitalizations, and formulate medical diagnosis, treatment goals and plans of all individual patients” and more.

This position is located in Lackawanna County .

Veterinary medical field officer

Salary: $70,651 to $107,306

Agency: Department of Agriculture

Description: The top candidate for this position will be a U.S. Department of Agriculture-accredited state board licensed veterinarian with some experience, according to the post.

“This position provides professional veterinary expertise to administer the Animal Health and Diagnostic Services program and legislatively mandated laws and regulations within Region 3. Work is performed in order to provide animal disease surveillance and control.”

This position will be located in one of the region 3 counties , which include Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Pike Luzerne, Carbon and Monroe.

Bituminous underground mine electrical inspector

Salary: $78,511 to $97,790

Agency: Department of Environmental Protection

Description: This position is aimed at providing a safe environment for workers and residents, according to the description.

“Bituminous Underground Mine Electrical Inspectors conduct technical electrical inspections of system installations and equipment in bituminous underground coal mines to enforce and promote compliance with underground mining laws. … An important aspect of this work involves the authority to order the withdrawal of mine employees if threatened with imminent physical danger and to close the mine until conditions are corrected.”

There are multiple positions open located in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Somerset, Venango, Warren, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

State veterinarian temporary (Penn National Race Track)

Salary: $400 per day

Agency: Department of Agriculture

Description: This position is a short-term gig with some standby work, according to the post.

“This position will supervise the duties of Livestock Workers in the test barn activities including the collection and processing of blood and urine samples, oversee the normal racing activities and record-keeping for horses that qualify for treatment with medication for respiratory bleeding in accordance to the rules of the Thoroughbred Racing Commission and conduct pre-race inspections on horses entering the paddock prior to racing.”

These three positions are located in Dauphin County .

Career and technical education advisor 1

Salary: $61,868 to $93,966

Agency: Department of Education

Description: This leadership position supports career and technical education programs and more.

“The position is responsible to provide statewide opportunities for students enrolled in secondary career and technical education programs by working with Perkins postsecondary partners in the development of Program of Studies and the statewide articulation agreement. This position also provides leadership and technical assistance to nurse aide training programs approved by the Department.”

This position is located in Dauphin County .

PennDOT winter dispatcher

Salary: $15.49 per hour

Agency: Department of Transportation

Description: This position will work to help direct snowplows from September to April.

“As a Winter Dispatcher, you will operate radios during snowstorms and perform various clerical functions throughout the season which may include answering phone calls and the filing, retrieving, storing, and sorting of documents.”

These positions are located in multiple counties .