Ian now Category 3, on its way to Tampa Bay as major hurricane

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
The National Hurricane Center's graphic shows Hurricane Ian passing just off the coast of Tampa Bay as a major storm. [ The National Hurricane Center ]

After a night of intensification, Hurricane Ian has emerged as a major hurricane Tuesday — still following its track toward Tampa Bay.

The Category 3 storm is just off the coast of Cuba, about 5 miles south of Pinar Del Río and 175 miles southwest of the Dry Tortugas, according to a 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is moving north at about 12 mph and forecasters expect the storm to turn toward the north-northeast while beginning to slow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Forecasters expect the center of Ian to move over western Cuba Tuesday morning and then emerge in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where it is predicted to strengthen.

Ian will pass west of the Florida Keys later Tuesday and make its way near the west coast of Florida — including Tampa Bay — on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Ian’s maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph with higher gusts. The Hurricane Center does not expect Ian’s strength to change much as it passes over Cuba, and forecasters anticipate the storm will grow to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters said Ian will likely be a Category 3 hurricane when it creeps near the west coast of Florida, according to the 5 a.m. update.

The Hurricane Center said there is still an abnormally large spread in Ian’s track in the next 36 to 48 hours, making some adjustments to Ian’s path possible.

Forecasters have extended watches and warnings to the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula, including an extension of a Hurricane warning south to Bonita Beach on the west coast.

Dangerous storm surge, hurricane force winds, floods and possible mudslides are expected in part of western Cuba today, forecasters said.

Forecasters are warning of life-threatening storm surge along the west coast of Florida. The Tampa Bay area and Forth Meyers are most at risk, the 5 a.m. update said.

Heavy rain from Ian will start across the Florida Keys and South Florida Tuesday, spreading into central to northern Florida by Wednesday and Thursday, likely causing flash, urban and small stream flooding.

The national hurricane center has placed the Tampa Bay under hurricane and storm surge warnings.

