Santino’s Pizza N Wings to Operate Under New Ownership in Oveido

The popular, locally-owned Oveido pizza and wings restaurant Santino’s Pizza N Wings located at 5420 Deep Lake Rd (Ste 1000) will be operating under new ownership, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida and confirmed by store manager Guillermo Vega . The restaurant is near eateries such as Monte Vesuvio Italian Grill and Saigon Flavors.

Mr. Vega tells What Now Orlando that the restaurant will be operated by Chilean-born Andrés Cariaga . Mr. Vega explains that, while no significant changes for the restaurant are in store, Mr. Cariaga does intend to begin integrating culinary flourishes from his native Chile. The inclusion of Chilean desserts and chocolates is one example of Cariaga’s future contributions to the restaurant’s offerings.

According to the restaurant’s official website, the restaurant offers mozzarella sticks, onion rings, sweet potato fries, salads, calzones and cannoli, apart from its namesake pizza and wings. Santino’s offers pick-up, delivery and 5% off online orders.

Photo: Official

