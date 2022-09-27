Beer not your thing? These Charlotte-area breweries also serve cocktails
Breweries. The word alone conjures up images of friends together in a fun environment, supporting a local business while sipping seasonal craft beverages, laughing and enjoying quality conversation.
We have a plethora of great breweries in Charlotte — so many that CharlotteFive readers are voting for their top pick for the Readers’ Choice winner for the area’s best brewery.
And while craft beer is always the star of the show at each brewery, we recognize that beer’s not for everyone — this writer included. I do, however, love a good adult beverage. My go-to cocktails are lemon drop martinis and Tito’s/Sprite, and I’ve found nothing beats a Miami Vice on a hot summer day.
I’m sure I’m not alone in my preference for liquor over beer or wine. So, for all of you who’ve chugged water or a mocktail at a brewery while the rest of your party enjoys their craft beer, this list is for you.
Out of about 50+ breweries in the greater Charlotte area, here are some that also serve cocktails:
Brewers at 4001 Yancey
Location: 4001-A Yancey Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: York Road
What to know: Every cocktail uses spirits from the company’s Southern Tier Distilling Co. The brewery has a seasonal cocktail menu that changes a few times a year, and the most popular choice currently is Cucumber Cayenne Ranch Water.
Instagram: @brewersat4001yancey
[READ NEXT: Join in on this cocktail trend: Where to get ranch water in Charlotte]
Carolina Brew Supply Brewery
Location: 2429 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Neighborhood: Rock Hill
What to know: The brewery got its liquor license in June and now has a full bar. It’s already working on coming up with signature drink specials.
Instagram: @carolinabrewsupplyllc
Lenny Boy Brewing
Location: 3000 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: Southside Park/South End
What to know: Craft cocktails are coming soon. The brewery just received its mixed beverage license in mid-September. Owners told CharlotteFive they plan to rotate seasonal craft cocktails that will be batched and poured off the brewery’s draft system.
Instagram: @lennyboybrewingco
Midnight Mulligan Brewing
Location: 2215 Thrift Road, Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: LoSo
What to know: The brewery has a small cocktail menu with plans to expand soon. Its signature drinks are the Charlotte Skyline, made with tequila, lemon, agave and grapefruit nectar, as well as Panther Punch, which includes pineapple rum, Muddy River Distillery rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice, with lime and orange garnish.
Instagram: @midnightmulligan
Model A Brewing Co.
Location: 1175 Stonecrest Blvd., Tega Cay, SC 29708
Neighborhood: Tega Cay
What to know: Tega Cay’s first brewery has a full bar, and the owners told CharlotteFive they’re proud of the bourbon selection. Some of its best-selling cocktails include the old fashioned and spicy margarita.
Instagram: @model_a_brewing
Protagonist Beer
Location: 227 Southside Dr Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: LoSo
Location: 3123 N Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
What to know: The brewery has three draft cocktail options and three handmade cocktail options on its drink menu, though it can typically accommodate most mixed drinks. A fan favorite is the Maleficent, made with vodka, blackberry puree and lemon.
Instagram: @protagonistbeer
Replay Brewing
Location: 1317 Broadcloth St, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Neighborhood: Kingsley/Fort Mill
What to know: As one of Fort Mill’s newer breweries, the owners told CharlotteFive they are working to secure a license “so we can create our own cocktails.” In a perfect world, it will be serving cocktails by Christmas.
Instagram: @replaybrewing
Resident Culture Brewing Company
Location: 332 W Bland St Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What to know: The South End location has a full bar, and its signature drink is the La Esquina — a blood orange margarita.
Instagram: @residentculture.southend
Sugar Creek Brewing Company
Location: 215 Southside Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: York Road
What to know: Management says it has a full bar and “can make everything from mimosas to Moscow mules to margaritas.”
Instagram: @sugarcreekbrewing
Sycamore Brewing
Location: 2151 Hawkins St., Charlotte, NC, 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What to know: With the move to its sleek new location , Sycamore will add cocktails on tap.
Instagram: @Sycamorebrewing
The Suffolk Punch
Location: 2911 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Southside Park/South End
What to know: This brewery has nine signature cocktails on its menu , in addition to classic bar drinks and coffee cocktails. Our favorite is Strawberry Fields, made with watermelon vodka, fresh strawberry jam, lime and ginger ale.
Instagram: @suffolkpunchclt
Comments / 0