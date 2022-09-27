Beer not your thing? These Charlotte-area breweries also serve cocktails

Breweries. The word alone conjures up images of friends together in a fun environment, supporting a local business while sipping seasonal craft beverages, laughing and enjoying quality conversation.

We have a plethora of great breweries in Charlotte — so many that CharlotteFive readers are voting for their top pick for the Readers’ Choice winner for the area’s best brewery.

And while craft beer is always the star of the show at each brewery, we recognize that beer’s not for everyone — this writer included. I do, however, love a good adult beverage. My go-to cocktails are lemon drop martinis and Tito’s/Sprite, and I’ve found nothing beats a Miami Vice on a hot summer day.

I’m sure I’m not alone in my preference for liquor over beer or wine. So, for all of you who’ve chugged water or a mocktail at a brewery while the rest of your party enjoys their craft beer, this list is for you.

Out of about 50+ breweries in the greater Charlotte area, here are some that also serve cocktails:

Location: 4001-A Yancey Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: York Road

What to know: Every cocktail uses spirits from the company’s Southern Tier Distilling Co. The brewery has a seasonal cocktail menu that changes a few times a year, and the most popular choice currently is Cucumber Cayenne Ranch Water.

The cucumber cayenne ranch water cocktail is a hit with customers at Brewers at 4001 Yancey. Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Location: 2429 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Neighborhood: Rock Hill

What to know: The brewery got its liquor license in June and now has a full bar. It’s already working on coming up with signature drink specials.

Location: 3000 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Southside Park/South End

What to know: Craft cocktails are coming soon. The brewery just received its mixed beverage license in mid-September. Owners told CharlotteFive they plan to rotate seasonal craft cocktails that will be batched and poured off the brewery’s draft system.

Location: 2215 Thrift Road, Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: LoSo

What to know: The brewery has a small cocktail menu with plans to expand soon. Its signature drinks are the Charlotte Skyline, made with tequila, lemon, agave and grapefruit nectar, as well as Panther Punch, which includes pineapple rum, Muddy River Distillery rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice, with lime and orange garnish.

The Charlotte Skyline and Panthers Punch are on the cocktail menu at Midnight Mulligan Brewing. Midnight Mulligan Brewing

Location: 1175 Stonecrest Blvd., Tega Cay, SC 29708

Neighborhood: Tega Cay

What to know: Tega Cay’s first brewery has a full bar, and the owners told CharlotteFive they’re proud of the bourbon selection. Some of its best-selling cocktails include the old fashioned and spicy margarita.

The old fashion is a top seller at Model A Brewing in Tega Cay. Model A Brewing

Location: 227 Southside Dr Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: LoSo

Location: 3123 N Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

What to know: The brewery has three draft cocktail options and three handmade cocktail options on its drink menu, though it can typically accommodate most mixed drinks. A fan favorite is the Maleficent, made with vodka, blackberry puree and lemon.

Location: 1317 Broadcloth St, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Neighborhood: Kingsley/Fort Mill

What to know: As one of Fort Mill’s newer breweries, the owners told CharlotteFive they are working to secure a license “so we can create our own cocktails.” In a perfect world, it will be serving cocktails by Christmas.

Location: 332 W Bland St Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

What to know: The South End location has a full bar, and its signature drink is the La Esquina — a blood orange margarita.

Location: 215 Southside Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: York Road

What to know: Management says it has a full bar and “can make everything from mimosas to Moscow mules to margaritas.”

Location: 2151 Hawkins St., Charlotte, NC, 28203

Neighborhood: South End

What to know: With the move to its sleek new location , Sycamore will add cocktails on tap.

Location: 2911 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Southside Park/South End

What to know: This brewery has nine signature cocktails on its menu , in addition to classic bar drinks and coffee cocktails. Our favorite is Strawberry Fields, made with watermelon vodka, fresh strawberry jam, lime and ginger ale.

