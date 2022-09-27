ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Beer not your thing? These Charlotte-area breweries also serve cocktails

By Shannon Greene
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

Breweries. The word alone conjures up images of friends together in a fun environment, supporting a local business while sipping seasonal craft beverages, laughing and enjoying quality conversation.

We have a plethora of great breweries in Charlotte — so many that CharlotteFive readers are voting for their top pick for the Readers’ Choice winner for the area’s best brewery.

And while craft beer is always the star of the show at each brewery, we recognize that beer’s not for everyone — this writer included. I do, however, love a good adult beverage. My go-to cocktails are lemon drop martinis and Tito’s/Sprite, and I’ve found nothing beats a Miami Vice on a hot summer day.

I’m sure I’m not alone in my preference for liquor over beer or wine. So, for all of you who’ve chugged water or a mocktail at a brewery while the rest of your party enjoys their craft beer, this list is for you.

Out of about 50+ breweries in the greater Charlotte area, here are some that also serve cocktails:

Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Location: 4001-A Yancey Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: York Road

What to know: Every cocktail uses spirits from the company’s Southern Tier Distilling Co. The brewery has a seasonal cocktail menu that changes a few times a year, and the most popular choice currently is Cucumber Cayenne Ranch Water.

Instagram: @brewersat4001yancey

[READ NEXT: Join in on this cocktail trend: Where to get ranch water in Charlotte]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6CVD_0iBoKCjK00
The cucumber cayenne ranch water cocktail is a hit with customers at Brewers at 4001 Yancey. Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Carolina Brew Supply Brewery

Location: 2429 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Neighborhood: Rock Hill

What to know: The brewery got its liquor license in June and now has a full bar. It’s already working on coming up with signature drink specials.

Instagram: @carolinabrewsupplyllc

Lenny Boy Brewing

Location: 3000 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Southside Park/South End

What to know: Craft cocktails are coming soon. The brewery just received its mixed beverage license in mid-September. Owners told CharlotteFive they plan to rotate seasonal craft cocktails that will be batched and poured off the brewery’s draft system.

Instagram: @lennyboybrewingco

Midnight Mulligan Brewing

Location: 2215 Thrift Road, Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: LoSo

What to know: The brewery has a small cocktail menu with plans to expand soon. Its signature drinks are the Charlotte Skyline, made with tequila, lemon, agave and grapefruit nectar, as well as Panther Punch, which includes pineapple rum, Muddy River Distillery rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice, with lime and orange garnish.

Instagram: @midnightmulligan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ET4UA_0iBoKCjK00
The Charlotte Skyline and Panthers Punch are on the cocktail menu at Midnight Mulligan Brewing. Midnight Mulligan Brewing

Model A Brewing Co.

Location: 1175 Stonecrest Blvd., Tega Cay, SC 29708

Neighborhood: Tega Cay

What to know: Tega Cay’s first brewery has a full bar, and the owners told CharlotteFive they’re proud of the bourbon selection. Some of its best-selling cocktails include the old fashioned and spicy margarita.

Instagram: @model_a_brewing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236BNC_0iBoKCjK00
The old fashion is a top seller at Model A Brewing in Tega Cay. Model A Brewing

Protagonist Beer

Location: 227 Southside Dr Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: LoSo

Location: 3123 N Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

What to know: The brewery has three draft cocktail options and three handmade cocktail options on its drink menu, though it can typically accommodate most mixed drinks. A fan favorite is the Maleficent, made with vodka, blackberry puree and lemon.

Instagram: @protagonistbeer

Replay Brewing

Location: 1317 Broadcloth St, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Neighborhood: Kingsley/Fort Mill

What to know: As one of Fort Mill’s newer breweries, the owners told CharlotteFive they are working to secure a license “so we can create our own cocktails.” In a perfect world, it will be serving cocktails by Christmas.

Instagram: @replaybrewing

Resident Culture Brewing Company

Location: 332 W Bland St Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

What to know: The South End location has a full bar, and its signature drink is the La Esquina — a blood orange margarita.

Instagram: @residentculture.southend

Sugar Creek Brewing Company

Location: 215 Southside Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: York Road

What to know: Management says it has a full bar and “can make everything from mimosas to Moscow mules to margaritas.”

Instagram: @sugarcreekbrewing

Sycamore Brewing

Location: 2151 Hawkins St., Charlotte, NC, 28203

Neighborhood: South End

What to know: With the move to its sleek new location , Sycamore will add cocktails on tap.

Instagram: @Sycamorebrewing

The Suffolk Punch

Location: 2911 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Southside Park/South End

What to know: This brewery has nine signature cocktails on its menu , in addition to classic bar drinks and coffee cocktails. Our favorite is Strawberry Fields, made with watermelon vodka, fresh strawberry jam, lime and ginger ale.

Instagram: @suffolkpunchclt

Comments / 0

Related
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!

Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
kiss951.com

Here’s What Will Become Of Charlotte’s EpiCenter

What will become of Charlotte’s EpiCenter? It’s a question that has been on a lot of our mind the past few years. The question was even more prominent a few months ago with The EpiCenter went up for auction. We now have answers. According to WBTV, CBRE Group,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Beer#Brewery#Restaurant Info#Cocktails#Distillery#Food Drink#Beverages#The Readers Choice
Tyler Mc.

History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLT

In the city of Charlotte, NC, there is one main airport available to the public that allows you to fly pretty much anywhere in the world. This airport covers five thousand five hundred fifty-eight acres or about two thousand two hundred forty-nine hectares of land. This hub for commercial flights is known as Charlotte Douglas International Airport or CLT for short according to IATA airport codes. It has a website for anyone in the Charlotte area who might be interested in booking a flight from there and if you ever need to know the address for this airport, you just need to type in 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway Charlotte, NC into Google Maps or some other GPS app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kiss951.com

Netflix is Casting for ‘Love is Blind’ in Charlotte, North Carolina

You’re single, right? Are you looking for some love? Hey, you might even be interested in marriage. You may have seen recent Instagram ads with casting calls for the reality show, whether you’re single or committed. There are three seasons of Netflix’s Love is Blind and guess what…season four is now casting. The juicy part? Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the cities they are looking for applicants.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

Whataburger could be coming to Charlotte

Please tell me this is true! The popular Texas burger chain, Whataburger may be expanding, opening a new store in the Queen City. In a pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Kimco Realty, the developer asks the city to convert an old Suntrust Bank into a Whataburger. The existing building would be reused which is located […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Carolina Balloon Festival Returns To Charlotte Area After 2 Years

Make sure to take a few minutes to look to the sky the weekend of October 14th-16th. You may just see some hot air balloons. That’s because the Carolina Balloon Festival is returning for the first time in two years. The festival takes place near the Satesville Regional Airport (260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, NC 28677). The weekend festivities include live music on the main stage, tethered balloon rides, an Artisan Village, Kids Zone, NC wine & craft beer garden, festival food, and more. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the picturesque views of the balloon launches which take place in the early morning and late afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How Hurricane Ian will impact North Carolina and South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida at 3:10 pm Wednesday with winds near 150 mph. Tying it for the 4th strongest storms ti make landfall in the state of Florida on record. Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds have been impacting Southwest Florida throughout the day. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
14K+
Followers
418
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy