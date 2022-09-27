ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA
Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise

Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
LeBron James Surprisingly Didn't Pick Michael Jordan As His Favorite Player Growing Up

LeBron James has always shown his admiration for the players that came after him. The NBA has featured incredible talent over 75 years of history, and some of them have left a really big mark on the game and the competition. From George Mikan to Stephen Curry, we have seen players who changed the way the game is played and that took the NBA to reach new heights.
NBA
What NBA team-buying process looks like as Suns sale looms

Robert Sarver announced last week that he plans to sell his portion of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury in the wake of rising pressure from owners, fans and players around the league. Sarver was recently handed a one-season suspension and $10 million fine following a year-long investigation that found...
LaVar Ball is a true visionary as LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo team-up slowly coming to life

People have called LaVar Ball a lot of things over the years. Obnoxious. Blowhard. Distraction. These descriptions have come from LaVar’s penchant for saying wild things when it comes to his kids and his Big Baller Brand. One of LaVar’s favorite predictions is that one day all three of his sons — Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, and LaMelo Ball — will play on the same NBA team, just like they did for Chino Hills back in high school. Most NBA watchers have laughed this off as a pipe dream. However, with the Charlotte Hornets signing LiAngelo this offseason and Lonzo dealing with a serious injury for the Chicago Bulls, a LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo has never seemed more attainable.
NBA
Triple alley-oops, LeBron cameos and electric crowds: The magic of summer basketball

I AM SOMEONE WHO GREW UP in a city without an NBA team. A city with a rich basketball history propelled by local legends. People who starred in high school, and maybe played for a college team that you could watch on ESPN from time to time. Guys who came home in the summer and played in summer leagues and tournaments that captivated young, aspiring players who hoped to one day do the same.
NBA
Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On The Ime Udoka Situation

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, who helped lead the Miami Heat to their first championship, was brutally honest when speaking on the "Big Podcast with Shaq" podcast about Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka situation. Last week Udoka was suspended the season for what apparently was an extramarital affair with...
Watch Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Try to Do the Griddy

The Miami Heat had their media day Monday, displaying the different personalities of the team. While there are moments to discuss expectations and projections for the year, there are also times for fun and entertainment. One of them was seeing Heat rookie Orlando Robinson instructing veteran Udonis Haslem on how to do the Griddy dance.
