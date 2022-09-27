ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcadenville, NC

Changes to Christmas Town U.S.A. this season include: New taprooms, ice cream and coffee shops

By Melissa Oyler
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

Christmas Town U.S.A. will look a little different this holiday season, with a two new taprooms now open in downtown McAdenville and a new coffee shop and ice cream shop coming soon. New floating Christmas trees will be featured on the lake in the center of town, and a Carolina Thread Trail extension is underway.

IYKYK: McAdenville is in Gaston County, and its nickname is Christmas Town U.S.A. The small town goes all out every year with almost every house and business in town decorated with holiday lights. If you’re new to town, just know to plan ahead — you’ll be waiting in line off the highway for hours.

Food & Drink: What’s new this year?

  • The River Room opened this past Friday, Sept. 23 in Dynamo 31, a renovated yarn mill from the 1940s. The two-story taproom is run by the Catawba Riverkeeper and serves draft beer from brew kettles around the river basin. Your beer money goes to support local clean water initiatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373u8a_0iBoJmLZ00
The River Room is now open in Dynamo 31, a renovated yarn mill from the 1940s. The two-story taproom is run by the Catawba Riverkeeper and serves draft beer from brew kettles around the river basin. The River Room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cdZ0_0iBoJmLZ00
Knowledge Perk’s Rock Hill location. Melissa Oyler/CharlotteFive
  • Also around Dec. 1, Two Scoops Creamery will open in McAdenville’s downtown. This will be the fifth location for the Plaza Midwood-based creamery, owned by three best friends.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEUZ4_0iBoJmLZ00
Two Scoops Creamery opened its first ice cream shop in Plaza Midwood in 2016.

New lake redesign project

McAdenville-based company Pharr is spearheading a beautification project of the lake in the center of town. Look for:

  • New conifers, flowering trees and hardwoods clustered near the lake;

  • A new fountain in the center and “floating Christmas trees” during the holiday season (shown at top).

The lake project also involves making upgrades to the bank of the lake, which will improve the health of the lake and its wildlife.

FYI: The current Norway Spruce trees you’ve noticed in past holidays have grown too large to safely light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fcXS_0iBoJmLZ00
Additions to McAdenville’s historic lake are underway, including the addition of “floating Christmas trees” in time for the holiday season at Christmas Town U.S.A. Rendering courtesy of Pharr

Carolina Thread Trail extension

Also new in McAdenville: A trail extension overlooking the north side of the lake and connecting to the Carolina Thread Trail and the McAdenville Greenway.

Grading will begin soon on the paved walking trail along the South Fork River, with views of the falls at the McAdenville dam. The trail will eventually extend from Spencer Mountain to Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, winding through the following cities:

  • Ranlo
  • Lowell
  • McAdenville
  • Cramerton
  • Belmont.

