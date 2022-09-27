Marvin "Rick" Fitzpatrick, 75, of Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:30 a.m on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Addington Place of Edwardsville. Born March 9, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was a son of the late Marvin Lowell and Enid Bernice (Rickard) Fitzpatrick. He married Mary Lou (Hubert) Fitzpatrick on October 16, 1982 in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 2010 from 39 years of automotive sales with Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep dealerships. Rick loved a good game of poker, was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, enjoyed photography, cherished his cats and enjoyed many years of traveling with his wife and enjoyed taking in many hot air balloon festivals. He cherished is family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Laura and Darin Halter of Benton, Missouri and Megan Allen of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; a stepdaughter, Lori Schultz of Granite City; four grandchildren, Joshua Halter, Andrew Halter, Caitlyn Allen and Janis Allen; two step grandchildren and spouses, Kaitlyn and Bobby Kelley and Maddie and Josh Nelson; a step great granddaughter, Harper Kelley; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Alice Fitzpatrick of Ft. Meyers, Florida; other extended family and friends. In honor of his wishes, cremation will be accorded and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the William BeDell Achievement Resource Center, 400 S. Main Street, Wood River, IL 62095. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO