First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
advantagenews.com
Candidate Forum Oct 18 at Alton YWCA
One of the first chances to hear from candidates and potentially ask questions of them is coming up in a few weeks. The YWCA Southwestern Illinois in Alton is hosting a candidate forum on October 18, It will be held at in the organization’s Gymnasium on 3rd Street from 7-9pm.
West Newsmagazine
Chesterfield batting 500 on approval of projects
A lighting plan for the new 30,624-square-foot Schnucks store in the Chesterfield Commons complex failed to get approval at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting. The applicant had proposed festoon lighting under the existing entry canopy to create a "welcoming and lively atmosphere" for the entrance at 220 THF Boulevard. The lights would be located at various heights underneath the canopy but would only operate when the building store signage was in use.
wlds.com
Improvements Coming to Community Park, Nichols Park, and MLK Memorial
Jacksonville’s two largest parks will see some needed attention this fall after a pair of major storms and one small fire over the last year. The Jacksonville City Council approved funding for sprucing up both a memorial and a major sign in Community Park during last night’s regular meeting.
advantagenews.com
Alton Committee of the Whole defeats gaming licensing resolution
Earlier this year the Alton City Council capped the number of video gaming licenses after giving what was billed as the last two to Schwegel’s Market and The Conservatory. Since then, several business owners have come to the council asking them to reconsider, claiming they already had plans rolling at the time of the cutoff. Aldermen are taking another look at the prospect.
advantagenews.com
Businesses eyeing Godfrey Road locations
It’s taken several months, but a gourmet coffee shop originally proposed for an intersection along Godfrey Road in Godfrey is preparing to move into a new location. Scooter’s Coffee has built a handful of locations in the area, and now appears poised to continue its expansion near the Godfrey MotoMart.
advantagenews.com
Alton takes another step forward for solar array project
The City of Alton discussions with Ameresco to build a large solar array at the site of the former landfill on Alby Street has taken another step forward. First announced in March of 2021, the project has been on hold, but the Alton City Council Wednesday approved a special use permit and changed the zoning to allow such a system to be built at the site.
Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
advantagenews.com
Mary Kay LaHue
Mary Kay LaHue, 78, died at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at her home in Dow. Born July 10, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Lester G. and Bertha R (Hoppman) Doerr. Mrs. LaHue retired as a teller for First National Bank of Aton. On January 22, 1966 she married Richard L. LaHue in Alton. He survives. Also surviving are two sons, Chris LaHue (Virna) of Dow, and Gary LaHue (Sue) of California, four grandchildren, Dalton LaHue, Dylan LaHue, Tiffany Ramirez (Peter), Mariah LaHue, a brother, Bob Doerr (Judy) of Godfrey, a sister, Patty Ford of Alton, nephews and nieces Jarrett Ford of Alton, Blake Doerr (Tony) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dawn Edelen of Alton, and Jayme Sutton (Josh) of St. Charles, MO, who was the daughter she never had. She is also survived by great grandchildren, Trinity and Caleb, and great nephews and niece Jake, Eli, Brady, Luke, and Laney.
Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
advantagenews.com
Marvin Fitzpatrick
Marvin "Rick" Fitzpatrick, 75, of Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:30 a.m on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Addington Place of Edwardsville. Born March 9, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was a son of the late Marvin Lowell and Enid Bernice (Rickard) Fitzpatrick. He married Mary Lou (Hubert) Fitzpatrick on October 16, 1982 in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 2010 from 39 years of automotive sales with Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep dealerships. Rick loved a good game of poker, was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, enjoyed photography, cherished his cats and enjoyed many years of traveling with his wife and enjoyed taking in many hot air balloon festivals. He cherished is family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Laura and Darin Halter of Benton, Missouri and Megan Allen of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; a stepdaughter, Lori Schultz of Granite City; four grandchildren, Joshua Halter, Andrew Halter, Caitlyn Allen and Janis Allen; two step grandchildren and spouses, Kaitlyn and Bobby Kelley and Maddie and Josh Nelson; a step great granddaughter, Harper Kelley; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Alice Fitzpatrick of Ft. Meyers, Florida; other extended family and friends. In honor of his wishes, cremation will be accorded and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the William BeDell Achievement Resource Center, 400 S. Main Street, Wood River, IL 62095. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
Brentwood selects official developer for $400M Manchester Road mixed-use development
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis developer will move ahead with a $400 million mixed-use plan to redevelop 40 acres along the Manchester Road corridor in Brentwood after the city signed on to the plan. The Brentwood Board of Aldermen last week approved St. Louis-based Green Street Real Estate...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Place to Hide Behind Your Mask: Schnucks
One of the best things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know wherever you go. But one of the worst things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know everywhere you go. It’s a big-little town like that. One of the places this will always happen is your local Schnucks. You just want to stop in and grab some chips for a barbecue and then — bam — you’re stuck talking to someone you barely remember from high school for the next 45 minutes. But if you wear your mask, you get to escape so many time-consuming and/or awkward social situations. Long-lost acquaintances won’t even recognize you behind the mask (especially if you add sunglasses to the look), and you can just breeze out of there and avoid being dragged into pointless small talk. Score. —Jaime Lees.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
advantagenews.com
Clyde Woodall
Clyde “Jim” James Woodall, 72, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 18, 1949 in Kansas City, MO to Clarence and Marguerita (Smith) Woodall. The loving husband and father retired from Envirotech in St. Louis, Mo after...
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Fire damages well-known Illinois bakery overnight
A fire at a well-known bakery in Waterloo does significant damage to a beloved business.
KMOV
Family-owned bakery in Waterloo damaged in fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ill.. (KMOV) - A bakery that’s been serving a Metro East community for nearly 50 years is dealing with damage following a fire Sunday. Firefighters worked to put out a fire at the back of Ahne’s Bakery on West Mill Street in Waterloo, Illinois on Sunday night. No one was inside at the time.
timesnewspapers.com
Stadium announcer John Ulett joins others from KSHE for “More Stories from the Window” event at River City Casino Oct. 7
Cardinals stadium announcer John Ulett has been part of the team for 38 seasons and is hoping to add another World Series ring to his collection. If you are from out of town and just hear him when you come to Busch Stadium you may not know he’s also a radio personality at KSHE Radio– whose longtime logo has been “Real Rock Radio.” The public is invited to celebrate KSHE’s great heritage of music in St. Louis along with Ulett and other disc jockeys.
