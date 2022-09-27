Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Candidate Forum Oct 18 at Alton YWCA
One of the first chances to hear from candidates and potentially ask questions of them is coming up in a few weeks. The YWCA Southwestern Illinois in Alton is hosting a candidate forum on October 18, It will be held at in the organization’s Gymnasium on 3rd Street from 7-9pm.
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
advantagenews.com
Alton takes another step forward for solar array project
The City of Alton discussions with Ameresco to build a large solar array at the site of the former landfill on Alby Street has taken another step forward. First announced in March of 2021, the project has been on hold, but the Alton City Council Wednesday approved a special use permit and changed the zoning to allow such a system to be built at the site.
edglentoday.com
Haine Responds To Governor, Offers To Help Correct Problems With SAFE-T Act
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine on Wednesday sent a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, saying he is willing to work with the governor to correct problems with the SAFE-T before it takes effect Jan. 1. Haine’s letter said the SAFE-T Act, which abolishes the...
recordpatriot.com
Glen Carbon may change short-term rental rules
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the popularity of short-term rentals, Glen Carbon officials have been fielding a lot of interest from people who either want to rent homes or parts of homes in the village or homeowners seeking to rent their places. Tuesday...
wlds.com
Pike County Placed on State’s Do Not Pay List For No Audit
A West Central Illinois county is in financial trouble with the State of Illinois. The Pike Press reports that Pike County was notified in writing by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity that the county has been placed on the state’s Stop Payment List for not completing a financial audit for the previous fiscal year.
advantagenews.com
Businesses eyeing Godfrey Road locations
It’s taken several months, but a gourmet coffee shop originally proposed for an intersection along Godfrey Road in Godfrey is preparing to move into a new location. Scooter’s Coffee has built a handful of locations in the area, and now appears poised to continue its expansion near the Godfrey MotoMart.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
wgel.com
United Producers Moving Carlyle Facility
United Producers Inc. is moving its Carlyle facility to 15131 Highline Road in Carlyle. The new location will open October 2. The facility will continue to be a central drop-off point for United Producers’ Illinois markets on Wednesdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Schnucks buying remaining Fricks Market stores
The locations are closing for a few days in October as they make the transition to the new ownership.
Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
advantagenews.com
Marvin Fitzpatrick
Marvin "Rick" Fitzpatrick, 75, of Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:30 a.m on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Addington Place of Edwardsville. Born March 9, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was a son of the late Marvin Lowell and Enid Bernice (Rickard) Fitzpatrick. He married Mary Lou (Hubert) Fitzpatrick on October 16, 1982 in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 2010 from 39 years of automotive sales with Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep dealerships. Rick loved a good game of poker, was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, enjoyed photography, cherished his cats and enjoyed many years of traveling with his wife and enjoyed taking in many hot air balloon festivals. He cherished is family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Laura and Darin Halter of Benton, Missouri and Megan Allen of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; a stepdaughter, Lori Schultz of Granite City; four grandchildren, Joshua Halter, Andrew Halter, Caitlyn Allen and Janis Allen; two step grandchildren and spouses, Kaitlyn and Bobby Kelley and Maddie and Josh Nelson; a step great granddaughter, Harper Kelley; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Alice Fitzpatrick of Ft. Meyers, Florida; other extended family and friends. In honor of his wishes, cremation will be accorded and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the William BeDell Achievement Resource Center, 400 S. Main Street, Wood River, IL 62095. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
advantagenews.com
Godfrey’s Haunted Maze starts Saturday
The 2022 Great Godfrey Maze has been in operation for a couple of weeks, and this Saturday marks the start of its most popular offering – the Haunted Maze. Located at Glazebrook Park, the maze has been a fixture of fall in Godfrey for decades, and the head of the Park & Recreation Department says he’s looking forward to the month of October.
edglentoday.com
Kevin Schmoll Retires As SIUE Police Chief, To Start New Assistant Director Role With SILEC
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Police Chief Kevin Schmoll signed off for the final time on Friday at SIUE. Schmoll has been an ever-present resource on the SIUE campus as he had served for 28 years in different capacities. SIUE Police Department said Chief Schmoll has been an invaluable member of the department and his leadership will be greatly missed.
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards could lose her license
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local doctor could lose her license because she is now facing discipline for doling out medical marijuana. Dr. Zinia Thomas is also facing criminal charges. We’ve met Dr. Thomas before. She’s a licensed psychiatrist in Missouri who runs several local businesses. But she also took...
St. Louis American
Roland Martin to keynote ESL Freedom Fund Banquet
Television and radio personality Roland Martin will host the East St. Louis NAACP 68th Freedom Fund Banquet at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel, 800 Washington. The 2022 theme is “This is Power: Illuminating Justice by Blazing an Equitable Path." Martin has...
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
