Read full article on original website
Related
Oil slips after hitting $90/bbl as OPEC+ considers output cut
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped after touching the $90 per barrel mark on Thursday as traders awaited clarity on potential OPEC+ cuts next week and as the dollar eased off 20-year highs.
U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran oil exports; targets Chinese firms
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday planned to announce sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports, a U.S. official said. The official confirmed a report by Bloomberg News that said the sanctions will focus on entities facilitating the oil trade, and will be part of broader plan to step up sanctions on Tehran in coming weeks.
Comments / 0