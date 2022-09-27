ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

John Fields
1d ago

their attorneys are smiling on the inside because they know they're getting paid for nothing because all of these defendants are going to prison. these criminals have destroyed their family's name and Legacy because they didn't know how to do it without getting caught like their family did. a crooked banker and a crooked lawyer are two of the worst plagues on this Society only second to murderers, but then Murdaugh has that taken care of too.

WJCL

Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster tells South Carolinians to be prepared for Hurricane Ian’s impacts on state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and state emergency leaders on Tuesday encouraged South Carolinians from the coast to the upstate to be prepared for impacts from Hurricane Ian. “We are fully prepared for whatever comes,” said Gov. McMaster. “We’ve been through a lot of hurricanes and tornadoes and other storms together.” The governor […]
ENVIRONMENT
blufftontoday.com

News About Town

Board-certified physician treated patients in Hampton County for 24 years. When Dr. Tim Pearce started practicing medicine in Beaufort, he was introduced to the community as the “young surgeon.” Nearly four decades later, he has earned a new title. “I have proudly taken up the mantle of being...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
CBS Sacramento

305 dogs rescued in raids of South Carolina dogfighting kennels

More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were rescued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. Authorities said it's believed to be the largest takedown of a dogfighting operation in the state's history. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dogfight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement.That led agents to serve 23 warrants on Sunday that were known to be places where dogs fight or are trained to fight in Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and York counties, investigators said.More than 20 people...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina’s Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning on Tuesday evening for parts of the Lowcountry region of South Carolina as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. Portions of Charleston County, Colleton County and tidal Berkeley County have been upgraded to a tropical storm warning. This means that tropical storm […]
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall

After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston relocating C-17 fleet ahead of Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday moved to Hurricane Condition 3 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Under HuURCON3 JBC is relocating its C-17 fleet, which is one of the largest in the U.S. Air Force, to save-haven locations. The planes are being moved so...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Woman suing DCSO, former deputy for brandishing weapons

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy is facing a lawsuit after allegedly threatening a woman with his service weapons. In October of 2020, while still employed as a DCSO deputy, Christopher Brooks went to speak to the assistant community manager at his Summerville apartment complex about a broken dryer in his apartment.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

