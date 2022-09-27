Hearings set on federal block grant application, proposed demolition of house where fire killed five people in November: Town Board meeting wrap-up

Read full article on original website
Developers planning Railroad Ave. revitalization project make their case for being ‘qualified and eligible’
The joint master developers of the long-anticipated revitalization project near the blighted Long Island Rail Road station area in Riverhead presented their financial and development qualifications last night in pursuit of an agreement to develop two multimillion dollar mixed-use buildings on municipal properties. Representatives from RXR and Georgica Green Ventures...
Developer of proposed propane facility on Kroemer Ave withdraws IDA application after failure to capture enhanced benefits
The developer of a proposed wholesale propane facility and industrial office building on Kroemer Avenue has withdrawn its Riverhead Industrial Development Agency application for financial assistance and will likely downsize its project, after the IDA declined to grant the developer’s requested 10-year, 100% enhanced real property tax abatement. The...
Golf Resort Hearing Closes and Vote Looms, Despite Objections From Southampton Planning Board Chair
Planning Board Chairwoman Jacqui Lofaro asked the question, gesturing for someone to come up from the Southampton Town Hall audience, as a nearly two-hour public hearing on the Lewis Road... more. In this week’s 27Speaks podcast, Express News Group mothers compare notes on the first few ... 29 Sep 2022...
Qualifications of developer proposing $117M project near Riverhead railroad station will take place Tuesday evening
The Town Board will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall on the designation of RXR Realty and Georgica Green as a qualified and eligible sponsor for the purchase and development of a two-acre town-owned property on Court Street and redevelopment of two county-owned parcels on Griffing Avenue.
Shovels down! Hempstead Town halts development in two villages
Multifamily developers in the Town of Hempstead have hit a major roadblock. The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on the building of homes and apartments in the villages of North Lawrence and Inwood, Newsday reported. The vote reverses an overlay zoning district and transit-oriented development district in the Nassau County municipality that would’ve allowed for more than 1,000 apartments to be built.
Leslie Alexander lists pair of North Fork properties with development rights
Two large properties with development rights have hit the market on Long Island’s North Fork, where homes are still in extremely short supply after a more than two-year run on the market. Former Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is looking to unload his parcels at 1117 Main Road in...
Surgeons at Peconic Bay Medical Center ranked among best in New York State and nationally
Two surgeons of the Orthopedic Department at Peconic Bay Medical Center have been ranked as best in in New York State and among the best in the country according to the healthcare ranking and research service Dexur. Chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Peconic Bay Medical Center Michael...
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Awarded Fire Island Dredging Contract
Houston-based dredging contractor Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform dredging near New York's Fire Island. Great Lakes was the sole bidder for $24,498,050 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point dredging...
Suffolk County victim of cyberattack
On or about Sept. 8, Suffolk County officials determined that the county’s systems had been affected by a cyberattack. The attack has disrupted legislator emails, postponed the date of civil service examinations and forced the county to hire experts to help. On Sept. 13, Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone...
MTA restores express train service on LIRR due to complaints from North Shore residents
The MTA is restoring express train service on the Long Island Rail Road following an outcry from commuters.
Riverhead CAP seeks community volunteers to lead drug and alcohol prevention program at Pulaski Street
The Riverhead CAP is seeking community volunteers to help teach its “Drug and Alcohol Prevention Program” to fifth and sixth grade students at Pulaski Street Elementary School for the 2022 to 2023 school year. Designed to reduce the risk factors for alcohol, tobacco and other drug use, the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
Residents support year-long extension of solar moratorium during public hearing
The Riverhead Town Board received support from residents last night on its plan to extend the moratorium on applications for developing new solar energy production facilities for another year. The five residents who spoke reiterated the need for further study of the future of solar projects in the town during...
Some Suffolk residents still dealing with headaches associated with cyber intrusion
Suffolk residents are still feeling the effects from a cyber intrusion that hit the county earlier this month
Cops: Two gas station clerks charged in underage alcohol sales sting
New York State Police arrested two people during an underage alcohol sales investigation in Riverhead yesterday. Two of the 10 retail businesses investigated were cited for selling an alcoholic beverage to an undercover New York State Police operative under the age of 21, leading to the following arrests:. Lutfi Buyukcibir,...
56 Year-Old Bicyclist Hit and Killed by Fed-Ex Truck While Riding on LIE Service Road
The Homicide Squad reports on a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 9:01 AM in North Hills. According to Detectives, a 56-year-old male was riding his bicycle westbound on the North Service Road of the Long Island Expressway when he was struck by a FedEx truck near the intersection of Searingtown Road.
Landlord charged with homicide in deadly Long Island fire
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A landlord has been arrested in connection to a deadly fire on Long Island.It happened Monday on the second floor of a house in Hempstead.READ MORE: 1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt and several displaced when fire rips through home in HempsteadPolice say the landlord is charged with criminally negligent homicide for failing to have fire alarms in the home.A woman who lived upstairs died at the scene, and two men who lived upstairs were injured.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Bicyclist Struck On Westhampton, County Road 31Closed
County Road 31 in Westhampton is closed near Rogers Avenue as Southampton Town Police investigate an accident involving a bicyclist. On September 26, at approximately 10:45 a.m., they were alerted... more. A pedestrian who was struck by two vehicles at the intersection of Flanders Road and Route 105 in Flanders...
Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says
New York State says the owner of a restaurant on Long Island owes his workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages, but for 11 years they have not seen a dime of it.
15 Fire Departments and 150 Members Fight House Fire in Laurel Hollow
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a residential house fire that occurred on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1:25 p.m. in Laurel Hollow. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a house fire located at 9 The Lane. Upon arrival the home was fully engulfed in flames. A number...
