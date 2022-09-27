ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Airline Introduces Electric Planes to Fleet

Transportation, using fossil fuels for cars, trucks, ships, trains and of course planes, makes up 27% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protections Agency Environmental Protection Agency. Passenger cars make up a majority of carbon emissions in the transportation industry at 45%. Trains and freight...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
TRAFFIC
bicmagazine.com

U.S. corn-based ethanol worse for the climate than gasoline, study finds

(Reuters) - Corn-based ethanol, which for years has been mixed in huge quantities into gasoline sold at U.S. pumps, is likely a much bigger contributor to global warming than straight gasoline, according to a published story. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, contradicts previous...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SFGate

After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself

In a sign of just how much Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown global energy markets into disarray, it's natural gas, not oil, that's becoming more coveted in U.S. shale fields. — In the hydrocarbon-rich fields of Texas, natural gas was always treated like the dregs that crews had to deal with as they pulled oil out of the ground. The two often emerge from wellheads together, and so for decades drillers would simply burn off the gas or sell it at cost. Oil, and all the riches that came with it, was always the big prize.
TEXAS STATE
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
UPI News

U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- As global energy supplies tighten as a result of Western-backed sanctions on Russia, the U.S. Energy Department reported Monday that total U.S. exports of refined petroleum products hit a record. Russia is among the world's leading suppliers of natural gas, crude oil and refined petroleum products....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EasyJet switches ‘green’ aviation focus from electric planes to hydrogen fuel

Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has switched its future focus from electric aviation to hydrogen fuel.Chief executive Johan Lundgren has launched what he says is the carrier’s “most ambitious airline net-zero roadmap to date”.Along with the engine-maker Rolls Royce, easyJet is making final preparations for its first hydrogen engine ground tests.The aim is to have an “easyJet-sized aircraft” – carrying around 200 passengers – by 2035.Previously easyJet had championed electric aviation, working with a US firm, Wright Electric, to promote battery-powered flight on short routes by 2030.Mr Lundgren told The Independent: “We continue to also work with Wright Electric as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds

Hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across Britain, according to a new review of more than two dozen independent studies.The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.The Government is set to decide by 2026 what role hydrogen will play in future UK homes.It is currently running trials, and by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a big role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers, the Government said last year.But the research, published in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Idaho Capital Sun

Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline

Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OREGON STATE
globalspec.com

A US blueprint to achieve carbon neutral aviation emissions

A blueprint outlining a government-wide strategy for scaling up new technologies to produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) across the U.S. airline industry has been issued by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge Roadmap is a collaboration between DOE, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the...
INDUSTRY
streetwisereports.com

The Perfect Storm for Oil and Natural Gas

In the past five years, natural gas prices hit their annual/seasonal high between October and January the following year. This is typical price appreciation for the winter heating season. We are just entering that period for this year right now. The obvious observation on this chart is the unusual spike...
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

How did Victoria cut emissions by almost 30% - while still running mostly on coal?

In the 15 years to 2020, Victoria’s emissions fell by almost 30%, according to a new government report. You might wonder how is this possible, given most of the state’s brown coal stations are still running and we’re still driving petrol cars. One reason: the closure of Hazelwood, a power station once responsible for up to 15% of the state’s emissions before it closed in 2017. Another is that renewable power has come gushing into the grid. Just under 30% of the state’s power was renewable in 2020-21. Emissions covering land use, changes in land use and forestry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Maker of long-duration CO2 Battery partners with wind giant Ørsted

Italian startup Energy Dome yesterday announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Danish wind giant Ørsted. Together, they will run a feasibility study on the deployment of a 20 megawatt (MW)/200 MWh energy storage facility using Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery technology at one or more Ørsted sites.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

