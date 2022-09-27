Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Leslie Alexander lists pair of North Fork properties with development rights
Two large properties with development rights have hit the market on Long Island’s North Fork, where homes are still in extremely short supply after a more than two-year run on the market. Former Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is looking to unload his parcels at 1117 Main Road in...
northforker.com
Hidden North Fork: A workout with a view in South Jamesport
Most mornings, not long after first light, Susan Halladay sets out on a paddle board, leading a dozen or so people through the glassy morning waters of Peconic Bay. As the sun continues to rise, they glide atop the water at a gentle pace, headed for a secluded inlet where they’ll stretch and meditate before paddling back to Jamesport Bay Suites, a 15-room hotel Halladay manages on a quiet waterfront street in South Jamesport.
northforker.com
Five beautiful North Fork trails to explore this fall
There’s so much to do on the North Fork in the fall, from pumpkin picking to harvest events and more. But it can be busy!. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of pumpkin patches and Halloween events with one of these North Fork hikes. Hallock State Park...
marinelink.com
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Awarded Fire Island Dredging Contract
Houston-based dredging contractor Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform dredging near New York's Fire Island. Great Lakes was the sole bidder for $24,498,050 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point dredging...
27east.com
Award-Winning Contemporary Montauk Compound To Be Demolished
Two award-winning contemporary residences built in 2006 on an oceanfront compound in Montauk are slated for demolition soon even though, according to the demolition sale announcement, they have never been... more. For Nest Seekers agent Mia Calabrese, the Hamptons has represented an idyllic escape from the ... 16 Sep 2022...
Developers planning Railroad Ave. revitalization project make their case for being ‘qualified and eligible’
The joint master developers of the long-anticipated revitalization project near the blighted Long Island Rail Road station area in Riverhead presented their financial and development qualifications last night in pursuit of an agreement to develop two multimillion dollar mixed-use buildings on municipal properties. Representatives from RXR and Georgica Green Ventures...
General Manager Named for Northport Hotel
The Northport Hotel , scheduled to open before the end of the year, has announced the hiring of its general manager. Michael Lang, most recently director of Food & Beverage at Danford’s Hotel & Marina and the Waterview at Port Jeff Country Club, will take over at the three-story hotel at 225 Main St., Northport. The hotel will include a steakhouse. He will be involved in overseeing pre-opening efforts, from staffing to hotel programming to restaurant planning. “As The Northport Hotel’s story continues to unfold, we looked for a seasoned hospitality executive who understood not just the industry but the philosophy behind the property and the experience that The Northport Hotel plans to provide its guests,” said owner Kevin O’Neill, who also owns the Engeman Theater.
northforker.com
Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island
A view of the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze (Credit: Tom Nycz) Home to an abundance of pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes, the North Fork is the place to be during the fall. If you venture “Off the Fork,” however, you’ll find that there’s no shortage of Halloween spirit...
therealdeal.com
Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers
Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage
The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
greaterlongisland.com
‘Taste the World’ at the Famous Food Festival at Tanger Deer Park, Oct. 7 – 11
The legendary Famous Food Festival, where revelers can “Taste the World” without leaving Long Island, will be returning to the Tanger Outlets Deer Park this October. The Tri-State’s premier foodie fest happens Friday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 11. Tickets online are $8 per person, per day,...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Montauk 2022
Lying at the easternmost tip of Long Island’s South Fork, the charming historic hamlet of Montauk is a beautiful and much-loved getaway from New York City. Known for its magnificent centuries-old landmarks, its beautiful stretches of beach and nature trails, its eclectic array of quirky hang-out spots and its striking Point Lighthouse, visitors to Montauk can benefit from a quiet escape, full of outdoor recreation.
northforker.com
Popsicle & Finn is on the move. We got the lowdown on the new North Fork Apothecary
A preview of the new North Fork Apothecary in Cutchogue that will open in early October. (Courtesy photo) Popsicle & Finn, the popular Greenport clothing boutique, will soon have a new home on Main Road in Cutchogue. The boutique closed on Front Street after Labor Day and is expected to...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost
Let’s be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we’re delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
marinelink.com
New Workboat Delivered to Long Island
Mobile, Ala. boatbuilder Silver Ships recently delivered a multi-mission Explorer 40 Landing Craft vessel to the Suffolk County Public Works Department located on New York's Long Island. Suffolk County Public Works Department oversees all county properties and projects while maintaining safe public navigations including waterways, bridges, docks, marinas, sewerage systems...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Connecticut. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
longisland.com
Upscale Eatery Jia Dim Sum Opens in Port Washington
Reviewers are raving about a Jia Dim Sum, a spot that opened recently in Port Washington, saying that the town was in need of a place just like it. The fine-dining restaurant opened in July and has received rave reviews ever since. The Dim Sum menu includes steamed versions like...
therealdeal.com
Shovels down! Hempstead Town halts development in two villages
Multifamily developers in the Town of Hempstead have hit a major roadblock. The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on the building of homes and apartments in the villages of North Lawrence and Inwood, Newsday reported. The vote reverses an overlay zoning district and transit-oriented development district in the Nassau County municipality that would’ve allowed for more than 1,000 apartments to be built.
Thomas's Ham and Eggery Diner set to reopen on Saturday
The Long Island landmark was badly damaged by a fire earlier in September
NBC New York
Tornado Downs Trees, Knocks Out Power to Sleeping Long Island Community
Residents of a Long Island hamlet awoke Monday morning to downed trees and power lines thanks to what many in the community suspected was a tornado. The storm survey team dispatched to Mattituck confirmed their suspicions later that day, concluding that an EF-0 tornado had touched down around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night.
