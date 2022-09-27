ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peconic, NY

Comments / 0

Related
northforker.com

Hidden North Fork: A workout with a view in South Jamesport

Most mornings, not long after first light, Susan Halladay sets out on a paddle board, leading a dozen or so people through the glassy morning waters of Peconic Bay. As the sun continues to rise, they glide atop the water at a gentle pace, headed for a secluded inlet where they’ll stretch and meditate before paddling back to Jamesport Bay Suites, a 15-room hotel Halladay manages on a quiet waterfront street in South Jamesport.
JAMESPORT, NY
northforker.com

Five beautiful North Fork trails to explore this fall

There’s so much to do on the North Fork in the fall, from pumpkin picking to harvest events and more. But it can be busy!. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of pumpkin patches and Halloween events with one of these North Fork hikes. Hallock State Park...
GREENPORT, NY
marinelink.com

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Awarded Fire Island Dredging Contract

Houston-based dredging contractor Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform dredging near New York's Fire Island. Great Lakes was the sole bidder for $24,498,050 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point dredging...
BAY SHORE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peconic, NY
Business
City
Peconic, NY
City
Aquebogue, NY
27east.com

Award-Winning Contemporary Montauk Compound To Be Demolished

Two award-winning contemporary residences built in 2006 on an oceanfront compound in Montauk are slated for demolition soon even though, according to the demolition sale announcement, they have never been... more. For Nest Seekers agent Mia Calabrese, the Hamptons has represented an idyllic escape from the ... 16 Sep 2022...
MONTAUK, NY
riverheadlocal

Developers planning Railroad Ave. revitalization project make their case for being ‘qualified and eligible’

The joint master developers of the long-anticipated revitalization project near the blighted Long Island Rail Road station area in Riverhead presented their financial and development qualifications last night in pursuit of an agreement to develop two multimillion dollar mixed-use buildings on municipal properties. Representatives from RXR and Georgica Green Ventures...
RIVERHEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

General Manager Named for Northport Hotel

The Northport Hotel , scheduled to open before the end of the year, has announced the hiring of its general manager. Michael Lang, most recently director of Food & Beverage at Danford’s Hotel & Marina and the Waterview at Port Jeff Country Club, will take over at the three-story hotel at 225 Main St., Northport. The hotel will include a steakhouse. He will be involved in overseeing pre-opening efforts, from staffing to hotel programming to restaurant planning. “As The Northport Hotel’s story continues to unfold, we looked for a seasoned hospitality executive who understood not just the industry but the philosophy behind the property and the experience that The Northport Hotel plans to provide its guests,” said owner Kevin O’Neill, who also owns the Engeman Theater.
NORTHPORT, NY
northforker.com

Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island

A view of the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze (Credit: Tom Nycz) Home to an abundance of pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes, the North Fork is the place to be during the fall. If you venture “Off the Fork,” however, you’ll find that there’s no shortage of Halloween spirit...
FARMINGDALE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Peconic Bay#North Fork#Dream Home#Sandy Beach#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Colony Realty
therealdeal.com

Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers

Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage

The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
SMITHTOWN, NY
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Montauk 2022

Lying at the easternmost tip of Long Island’s South Fork, the charming historic hamlet of Montauk is a beautiful and much-loved getaway from New York City. Known for its magnificent centuries-old landmarks, its beautiful stretches of beach and nature trails, its eclectic array of quirky hang-out spots and its striking Point Lighthouse, visitors to Montauk can benefit from a quiet escape, full of outdoor recreation.
MONTAUK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost

Let’s be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we’re delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
ROSLYN, NY
marinelink.com

New Workboat Delivered to Long Island

Mobile, Ala. boatbuilder Silver Ships recently delivered a multi-mission Explorer 40 Landing Craft vessel to the Suffolk County Public Works Department located on New York's Long Island. Suffolk County Public Works Department oversees all county properties and projects while maintaining safe public navigations including waterways, bridges, docks, marinas, sewerage systems...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Upscale Eatery Jia Dim Sum Opens in Port Washington

Reviewers are raving about a Jia Dim Sum, a spot that opened recently in Port Washington, saying that the town was in need of a place just like it. The fine-dining restaurant opened in July and has received rave reviews ever since. The Dim Sum menu includes steamed versions like...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Shovels down! Hempstead Town halts development in two villages

Multifamily developers in the Town of Hempstead have hit a major roadblock. The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on the building of homes and apartments in the villages of North Lawrence and Inwood, Newsday reported. The vote reverses an overlay zoning district and transit-oriented development district in the Nassau County municipality that would’ve allowed for more than 1,000 apartments to be built.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NBC New York

Tornado Downs Trees, Knocks Out Power to Sleeping Long Island Community

Residents of a Long Island hamlet awoke Monday morning to downed trees and power lines thanks to what many in the community suspected was a tornado. The storm survey team dispatched to Mattituck confirmed their suspicions later that day, concluding that an EF-0 tornado had touched down around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night.
MATTITUCK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy