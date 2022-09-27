The Northport Hotel , scheduled to open before the end of the year, has announced the hiring of its general manager. Michael Lang, most recently director of Food & Beverage at Danford’s Hotel & Marina and the Waterview at Port Jeff Country Club, will take over at the three-story hotel at 225 Main St., Northport. The hotel will include a steakhouse. He will be involved in overseeing pre-opening efforts, from staffing to hotel programming to restaurant planning. “As The Northport Hotel’s story continues to unfold, we looked for a seasoned hospitality executive who understood not just the industry but the philosophy behind the property and the experience that The Northport Hotel plans to provide its guests,” said owner Kevin O’Neill, who also owns the Engeman Theater.

NORTHPORT, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO