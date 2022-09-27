Read full article on original website
hot967.fm
Wells Man Killed In Southern Minnesota Tractor Crash
(Faribault Co., MN) — A southern Minnesota man is dead after a tractor crash in Faribault County. Police say Michael Wegner of Wells was hit by an SUV while driving his tractor on Highway 22 last night. Police say Wegner died in the crash and three people in the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Southern Minnesota News
Waseca City councillor likens local CBD buisnessman to high school drug dealer
John Mansfield (right) speaks at Waseca Council meeting as John Clemons looks on. A moratorium on the sale of THC products passed in Waseca last week, and the council’s discussion on the issue left one person feeling not so chill. Local cannabis business owner Mike Drummer was against the...
Southern Minnesota News
Teens potentially face charges after displaying gun at mall food court
Mankato police say several teens could face charges after they displayed a gun at the mall food court. Police were called to the River Hills Mall at 5:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of five juveniles, one of whom was possibly carrying a weapon. Responding officers discovered a BB gun...
Southern Minnesota Man Admits to Murdering His Father
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota man who murdered his father and then set fire to their home last year has pleaded guilty. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler recently admitted to a second-degree murder charge through a plea agreement that will result in the dismissal of an arson charge. The judge in the case ordered a pre-sentence investigation and ordered the rural Le Center man to return to Le Sueur County Court for his sentencing hearing on October 18.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Mankato man was over four times the legal alcohol limit in fatal ATV crash
A Mankato man was charged Friday in a fatal ATV crash that left a mother dead. Karissa Bode, 32, of North Mankato, died the day following the crash, after which she was hospitalized with serious injuries. Joshua Michael Wieland, 31, now faces charges of felony criminal vehicular homicide in Bode’s...
KEYC
Kandiyohi County authorities seize over 600 pills testing positive for fentanyl
MSU Mankato is taking part in “Minnesota State Month” and as part of the statewide effort, its $20 app fee for new undergraduate students will be waived. Those looking for something to do today to get out of the office, or to grab a bite to eat, can join and meet members of the KEYC New Now family at the community block party on the South Central College lawn.
gowatertown.net
Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide
GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
hot967.fm
North Mankato’s Party On The Prairie Takes Place This Weekend
(North Mankato, MN) — North Mankato’s yearly fall festival takes place this weekend. The Party on the Prairie Fall Festival takes place at Benson Park Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be several events for families including a corn pit, face painting, hayrides, live music, food and drinks, and more. More information is available on the Party on the Prairie Facebook page.
Tractor Driver Killed in Minnesota Crash
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a John Deer tractor and an SUV claimed the life of a Wells, Minnesota man Tuesday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 70-year-old Michael Wegner was driving the tractor north on Hwy. 22 about 20 miles west of Albert Lea when the tractor was struck by the northbound SUV traveling behind the tractor around 7:30 p.m. Wegner was pronounced dead at the scene.
hot967.fm
Mankato Police Release Details On Crash That Caused Power Outage
(Mankato, MN) — Police in Mankato are releasing more information about a car crash from earlier last week that caused a power outage. Police say a car lost control on a curve on Augusta Drive last Monday afternoon, rolled, and hit a power pole. Two men in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say speeding likely caused the crash.
KEYC
Mankato’s Living Earth Center faces uncertain future
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every week, volunteers for the Living Earth Center harvest fresh produce from Blue Earth County’s community farm in Mankato, and donate the produce to local food shelves and community programs. The work is part of an agreement with the county, the Living Earth Center runs...
KAAL-TV
Three arrested Thursday, 23 lbs cocaine and meth recovered from Rochester hotel, 34.5 more from Cannon Falls man’s car
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested three individuals in a Thursday, Sept. 22 drug investigation. According to court documents, officers executed a search warrant on Elliot Wilkens of Cannon Falls at 126 20th Street SE, Rochester. According to court documents, when officers pulled him over, they searched 24-year-old...
Elderly Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Car-Truck Collision
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Northfield man was the victim of a traffic crash this morning. The State Patrol says 83-year-old Gerald Maas was killed when his car collided with a straight truck at an intersection on Highway 3 on the southwest edge of Northfield around 9:50 AM. The truck was traveling north on Highway 3 while the crash victim was headed west on the intersecting roadway.
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
KEYC
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died after a tractor accident on Highway 22. Last night, 70-year-old Michael Wegner was on a tractor, going northbound on Hwy 22. An SUV was also traveling northbound, when the two collided. The three passengers in the SUV have non-life threatening injuries,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394
A 22-year-old Minnetonka man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 394 in Golden Valley on Tuesday. Endre John Thorkelson was on a Kawasaki motorcycle in the left lane of eastbound I-394 when the State Patrol says he tried to pass traffic and ran off the road, side-swiped the concrete median and crashed into a road sign.
Man found dead at rural farm was victim of homicide, police say
The death of a man found at a farm in Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said the body of Dennis D. Weitzenkamp, 79, was found Tuesday afternoon at a location in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died from "unknown...
hot967.fm
City of North Mankato to Hold Public Engagement Sessions
The City of North Mankato will be hosting two in-person “Brewing New Ideas” public engagement sessions this fall to receive big ideas and public input regarding opportunities in North Mankato. The public is invited to attend either Brewing New Ideas Session #1 on Wednesday, September 28th from 6:00...
