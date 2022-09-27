Tesla is expected to reveal a working prototype of its Optimus humanoid robot at this Friday’s AI Day in California. The tech giant plans to sell its Tesla Bots to companies looking to mechanize what Elon Musk describes as “dangerous, menial or boring” tasks which are currently carried out by humans, and eventually to consumers who need help in their homes, or are simply too lazy to go the fridge and grab a beer. But one of its key customers will be Tesla itself, who wants to set the bots to work in its own plants.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO