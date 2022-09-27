Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Tesla To Unveil Optimus Humanoid Robot This Week, Plans To Use “Thousands” Of Them In Its Factories
Tesla is expected to reveal a working prototype of its Optimus humanoid robot at this Friday’s AI Day in California. The tech giant plans to sell its Tesla Bots to companies looking to mechanize what Elon Musk describes as “dangerous, menial or boring” tasks which are currently carried out by humans, and eventually to consumers who need help in their homes, or are simply too lazy to go the fridge and grab a beer. But one of its key customers will be Tesla itself, who wants to set the bots to work in its own plants.
Carscoops
2023 BMW Z4 Gains New Colors And A Revised Grille But No Manual Gearbox
BMW has opted to give the Z4 roadster a subtle refresh for the 2023 model year bringing with it an expanded color palette, more standard features, a subtly tweaked grille, and new optional 19-inch alloy wheels. What it doesn’t get, at least for now, is the long-rumored manual gearbox option.
Carscoops
New Ferrari SP51 Is A One-Off Looker Based On The 812 GTS
Maranello’s latest one-off creation is the Ferrari SP51, a special roadster version of the front-engined 812 GTS. Created for a Taiwan-based customer by Ferrari’s Special Projects department and Ferrari design boss Flavio Manzoni, the SP51 retain’s the 812’s basic proportions but features bespoke wheels and headlights and softer, more flowing bodywork that give it a subtle retro look.
Carscoops
At Almost AU$300,000, Only Australia’s Rich Can Afford The 2023 BMW XM
The 2023 BMW XM is the first standalone model produced by the M division since the iconic M1 and shoppers in Australia will need to cough up a lot of money to afford one. The XM will initially be sold in one specification in Australia and will launch locally in the first half of 2023, priced from AU$297,900 ($190,535), excluding on-road costs, meaning it will cost in excess of AU$300,000 ($191,878) by the time it lands in the garages of customers. Joining the XM range will be the flagship Label Red in late 2023 but local pricing for it hasn’t been announced.
Carscoops
Japan’s Toyota Harrier Updated With Plug-In Hybrid Option
The veil has just been lifted on a new plug-in hybrid version of the Toyota Harrier sold in Japan, while a handful of other updates have also been made to the broader Harrier family. Providing the Harrier PHEV with power is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine which on its own is...
Carscoops
Limited-Run BMW 3.0 CSL Could Launch In November And Cost Over $700,000
BMW’s M division could cap off its ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations with the unveiling of the long-awaited 3.0 CSL in November. BMW has been spied testing the 3.0 CSL on a handful of occasions in recent months and has even released a handful of teaser images of it. However, many details about the car remain under wraps and won’t be known until its unveiling which, if BMW Blog is to be believed, should happen in November, based on reports from unnamed insiders.
Carscoops
2023 Infiniti QX50 Update Adds $48,500 Sport Trim Level And More Equipment For All Grades
Infiniti has refreshed its QX50 SUV with the introduction of a new Sport trim level and by adding extra equipment as standard to the rest of the range, including the company’s Infiniti Premium Care maintenance package. The QX50 range kicks off with the $40,300 QX50 Pure ($42,300 with all-wheel...
Carscoops
2023 Lamborghini Urus S Has Performante’s 657 HP V8 But Prioritizes Luxury Over Handling
The Lamborghini Urus is dead. Long love the Lamborghini Urus S, which takes its place and borrows an improved version of Lambo’s twin-turbo V8 previously seen in the Urus Performante that set a record at Pikes Peak earlier this year. Where the original Urus made 641 hp (650 PS)...
Carscoops
VW Golf Facelift Reveals Larger Infotainment Screen In First Spy Shots
We already know that VW is working on a facelifted Golf VIII, but we had yet to see any prototypes testing on public roads. This changes today as our spy photographers caught the updated hatchback hiding some pretty interesting interior tech updates under the current model’s bodywork. The vehicle...
Carscoops
BMW Adds More Engine Options For X1 And Active Tourer, Starts Sales Of Electric iX1 And Base i4
The 2023 XM SUV is this week’s big BMW story, but the Munich team has also been busy improving its more attainable cars for 2022, adding new powertrain options and convenience features. The freshest of those is an entry-level 216i version of the 2-Series Active Tourer. Powered by a...
Carscoops
Brabus Gives The Mercedes-Maybach S580 A Minty Makeover
Brabus unveiled their take on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class last year, but the tuner is back for more, revisiting the even more luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S580. The Brabus 600, as it is called, sports a carbon-fiber bodykit, a turquoise makeover inside the cabin, and a power boost for the V8 engine. Starting...
Carscoops
Cupra Born EV Spied, Looks Like It’s Getting An Early Facelift
The Cupra Born, the sporty sibling of the VW ID.3 from Spain, is likely getting ready for an early facelift as hinted at by several camouflaged prototypes caught by our spy photographers in the Alps. The production version of Cupra’s first EV was introduced in May 2021, with the first...
Carscoops
Super-Rare Lancia Delta Restomod By Automobili Amos Has A Shocking $650,000 Price Tag
The Lancia Delta Integrale is one of history’s most celebrated automobiles. One dreamer decided to “cut away all the fat” from the original car and his creation is the Automobili Amos Delta Futuristica. After its debut years ago one has popped up on the second-hand market with little more than delivery mileage.
Carscoops
Maserati Shows Us More Of The Track-Only Project24 Hypercar
A few months ago, Maserati announced the Project24 with a trio of official sketches, and now the company is back with a few more illustrations of its limited-production track-only hypercar. With the additional imagery Maserati wants to highlight its customization program called Fuoriserie. The Project24, which will be produced in...
Carscoops
One-Off Ferrari SP51, 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, And 2023 BMW XM Label Red: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A new study from the NGO Transport & Environment has concluded that automotive industry emissions are, on average, 50 percent more than what is reported. According to the research, some automakers produce more CO2 than oil giants, with the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi alliance emitting nearly 10,000 tCO2e per million euros, and Honda, Ford, VW, Stellantis, and Hyundai all emitting more than the average of BP, Shell, and Exxon.
Carscoops
2023 BMW XM Is A 644 HP Hybrid Super-SUV; $185k Label Red With 735 HP Follows Next Summer
We’ve seen the XM concept, we’ve seen the spy shots, we’ve seen the patent drawings, and still the production version of the 2023 BMW XM has the capacity to take your breath away. The $159,000 (plus $995 destination and handling) super-SUV is the first high performance vehicle...
Carscoops
2023 BMW 7-Series Range Grows With Two Plug-Ins And An Updated Diesel In Europe
The BMW 7-Series range is growing with the addition of two new plug-in hybrid variants and updates to one of the pre-existing diesel models in Europe and other select markets around the globe. BMW’s new plug-in hybrid options for the 7-Series are the most noteworthy. The first takes the form...
Carscoops
Polestar 3 Electric SUV Will Debut On October 12 With Up To 510 HP
Polestar published yet another teaser of the upcoming Polestar 3 while revealing more information about the electric performance SUV that is set to debut on October 12. Polestar’s first SUV will be based on the Volvo EX90 flagship, the EV successor of the XC90. It will however bring a fully redesigned body with a sportier stance and a more aerodynamic roofline, alongside a unique and more powerful dual-motor powertrain and a version-specific chassis setup by Polestar Engineering.
Carscoops
Nissan Is Going Racing With The New Z GT4, Public Debut Set For SEMA
The new Nissan Z is ready to go racing with the unveiling of the Z GT4, previewed with a series of images before full technical specifications are announced at November’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The Nismo Racing Division brought the car to life and has made a series...
