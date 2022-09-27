ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in Colorado

From voter registration to tracking ballots, here's the latest information on the upcoming general election in Colorado. The 2022 general election is on Nov. 8, when Colorado voters will make decisions on a U.S. senator and representatives, state legislators, state leaders including governor, and 11 state amendments and initiatives – in addition to local ballot issues.
Meet the Coloradans working to diversify the great outdoors

At Lake Pueblo State Park on a recent sunny Saturday afternoon, a few dozen people of color — from as near as Pueblo and as far as Cameroon — were trying paddle boards and kayaks, most for the first time. Wearing personal flotation devices and broad smiles, they...
Audit uncovers numerous issues in Colorado’s veterans service program

Colorado is failing to adequately plan for, supervise and support its veterans service program, according to a performance audit released on Wednesday. As of last year, there were around 388,000 veterans living in Colorado. These veterans rely on state service officers to help them obtain benefits and resources, such as pensions, disability compensation, medical care and education assistance, through the state’s Division of Veterans Affairs.
FBI presence on northeast side of Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is carrying out “court authorized activity” as part of an ongoing investigation in a neighborhood just south of Dublin Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. The FBI Denver’s Public Affairs Officer confirmed to FOX21 News that the FBI presence on Corinth Drive is part of an ongoing […]
Conservative Nonprofit Says It Plans To Hire Indicted CO Clerk To Spread Big Lie

Conspiracist clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony charges for election-fraud-related crimes, answered questions at a pair of screenings of the faux-documentary “Selection Code” last week in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. The conspiracy movie, which stars Peters herself, makes debunked claims that not only the 2020 presidential election but also the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election were stolen from the rightful conservative winners.
How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather

The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
New study reveals a shortage of physicians in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new study reveals that Colorado Springs is experiencing a healthcare doctor drought. When compared to the rest of the state or country, the Springs has fewer primary care doctors relative to its growing population. According to the study from Pikes Peak United Way, per...
