As Space Command relocation decision looms, Colorado lawmakers make final plea
The Department of the Air Force hasn’t yet issued its final word on the location of U.S. Space Command headquarters — a decision that will determine whether the base remains at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs or moves to Huntsville, Ala. — but a decision is coming.
cpr.org
There’s no Space National Guard. Colorado’s lawmakers want to change that, but others question why the U.S. needs it
As Colorado’s congressional delegation continues to fight to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs, another effort is underway to establish a Space National Guard; an endeavor looking increasingly unlikely as this year’s Pentagon budget shapes up. Not only are the majority of guardians — the name for...
cpr.org
We asked Coloradans what candidates should talk about this election. Now their answers will drive our coverage
The politicians campaigning to win your vote have a lot of issues they want to talk about — but are those really the things Coloradans want to hear?. This summer, members of our newsrooms set off around the state to ask as many voters as they could one big question: What issues do you want candidates focused on?
cpr.org
‘You drive a Tesla, don’t you?’: Heidi Ganahl, Jared Polis debate EVs, taxes and more
In the first debate between Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, the most spirited exchange was about automobiles — and specifically, the ones the candidates drive. It began as Ganahl attacked Polis’ environmental policies, part of a much broader argument over their visions for Colorado’s future....
Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in Colorado
From voter registration to tracking ballots, here's the latest information on the upcoming general election in Colorado. The 2022 general election is on Nov. 8, when Colorado voters will make decisions on a U.S. senator and representatives, state legislators, state leaders including governor, and 11 state amendments and initiatives – in addition to local ballot issues.
cpr.org
Meet the Coloradans working to diversify the great outdoors
At Lake Pueblo State Park on a recent sunny Saturday afternoon, a few dozen people of color — from as near as Pueblo and as far as Cameroon — were trying paddle boards and kayaks, most for the first time. Wearing personal flotation devices and broad smiles, they...
MSNBC
Colorado secretary of state: A huge opportunity to save the country in November
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is running for re-election in November discusses voter faith in U.S. elections and the effects of the Big Lie on elections.Sept. 28, 2022.
coloradopolitics.com
Audit uncovers numerous issues in Colorado’s veterans service program
Colorado is failing to adequately plan for, supervise and support its veterans service program, according to a performance audit released on Wednesday. As of last year, there were around 388,000 veterans living in Colorado. These veterans rely on state service officers to help them obtain benefits and resources, such as pensions, disability compensation, medical care and education assistance, through the state’s Division of Veterans Affairs.
FBI presence on northeast side of Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is carrying out “court authorized activity” as part of an ongoing investigation in a neighborhood just south of Dublin Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. The FBI Denver’s Public Affairs Officer confirmed to FOX21 News that the FBI presence on Corinth Drive is part of an ongoing […]
Truth Check: Super PAC says Caraveo is too radical
A Colorado ad about Rep. Yadira Caraveo is from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC with ties to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Summit Daily News
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
msudenver.edu
Frustrated Colorado voters have a new way to get to know candidates this election season
Metropolitan State University of Denver is hosting a series of candidate forums this fall that aim to better inform and engage voters who are weary, suspicious and frustrated with an election process that sees opposing candidates devote more energy to attacking others and defending themselves than offering real solutions. The...
cpr.org
Democrat Yadira Caraveo makes her case to represent Colorado’s 8th District
Democrat Yadira Caraveo said she approaches issues like homelessness, fentanyl and health care from the community perspective her parents instilled in her. That perspective is what led her to run for the U.S. House, in the race to represent Colorado’s newest 8th Congressional District. In an interview with Colorado...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Conservative Nonprofit Says It Plans To Hire Indicted CO Clerk To Spread Big Lie
Conspiracist clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony charges for election-fraud-related crimes, answered questions at a pair of screenings of the faux-documentary “Selection Code” last week in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. The conspiracy movie, which stars Peters herself, makes debunked claims that not only the 2020 presidential election but also the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election were stolen from the rightful conservative winners.
cpr.org
Colorado’s Latino voters and the 2022 races
One in six Colorado voters is Latino, a fact the campaigns are very, very aware of. But are candidates and parties forging meaningful connections, or just falling back on transactional habits?
How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather
The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
cpr.org
YIMBY in Colorado? 6 big points from Gov. Jared Polis’ interview on housing
Gov. Jared Polis’ four years in office have coincided with continued price increases for Colorado homes and rent hikes for apartments. It’s a result, in part, of a large influx of new residents and a limited supply of new housing. Looking ahead to the second term he hopes...
KRDO
New study reveals a shortage of physicians in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new study reveals that Colorado Springs is experiencing a healthcare doctor drought. When compared to the rest of the state or country, the Springs has fewer primary care doctors relative to its growing population. According to the study from Pikes Peak United Way, per...
Fort Morgan Times
Leaked Oath Keepers list includes nearly 1,000 Coloradans, including cops and military
The Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia, spread to nearly every corner of Colorado over the past decade, claiming members in various law enforcement agencies, political offices and seats of power, leaked membership rolls show. In all, more than 950 Coloradans are included on the list of more than 38,000 members...
