cpr.org
This Aurora resident was towed illegally and charged $500. With the help of a new Colorado law, she got her money back
From the beginning, Felicia Bryant suspected there was something weird about the way her car was towed in August. She was in the middle of moving into a new apartment complex in Aurora. After a long day of unpacking, she parked her white Kia Rio on the street outside her front door, making sure to hang a parking permit on her rearview mirror.
coloradopolitics.com
Audit uncovers numerous issues in Colorado’s veterans service program
Colorado is failing to adequately plan for, supervise and support its veterans service program, according to a performance audit released on Wednesday. As of last year, there were around 388,000 veterans living in Colorado. These veterans rely on state service officers to help them obtain benefits and resources, such as pensions, disability compensation, medical care and education assistance, through the state’s Division of Veterans Affairs.
nbc11news.com
GJ Planning Commission approves proposed gravel pit
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Planning Commission approved a proposed gravel pit about a mile from Los Colonias Park. Developers want to annex the 27-acres into the city, change the zoning and start pulling out gravel. But some neighbors are opposed to it. They talked about negative...
cpr.org
‘You drive a Tesla, don’t you?’: Heidi Ganahl, Jared Polis debate EVs, taxes and more
In the first debate between Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, the most spirited exchange was about automobiles — and specifically, the ones the candidates drive. It began as Ganahl attacked Polis’ environmental policies, part of a much broader argument over their visions for Colorado’s future....
Report reveals income needed to afford one-bedroom rental in Colorado
A recent United Way report takes a look at how much residents of each state need to make in order to afford a local one-bedroom rental. According to the report, the annual household income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental in Colorado is $46,148. This compares to a median household income for renters in Colorado of $49,179.
cpr.org
Meet the Coloradans working to diversify the great outdoors
At Lake Pueblo State Park on a recent sunny Saturday afternoon, a few dozen people of color — from as near as Pueblo and as far as Cameroon — were trying paddle boards and kayaks, most for the first time. Wearing personal flotation devices and broad smiles, they...
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis
The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
Colorado: If you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes
Fall brings a change in temperatures which can fluctuate so much in one day, Coloradans experience at least two to three seasons in a 24-hour period. Whether you're in lower elevation in the Mile High City or exploring Rocky Mountain National Park, you may start in flip-flops and end up in snow boots.
Here's what Colorado's drought situation looks like headed into fall
After a wet end to summer, many Coloradans are likely curious what the state's drought situation is like as fall gets underway. A recent report shows mostly good news. According to data released by the United States Drought Monitor on the first day of fall – September 22, a much smaller portion of the state is in drought compared to three months ago. In late June, 81.55 percent of the state was experiencing some level of technical drought. Now, that number is at 47.84 percent – still a lot, but a significant drop-off. More importantly, just 3.91 percent of the state is experiencing drought that falls in the worst two (of four) tiers, compared to 12.76 percent three months ago.
New Flights, Construction Revitalizing Montrose Airport
By mid-December, the north side construction of Montrose Regional Airport will be completed.
Is COVID-19 still in Colorado?
COVID-19 rates remain low in Colorado, even with the arrival of fall.
cpr.org
Greeley Starbucks becomes 8th Colorado shop to unionize
A group of baristas in Greeley won their union election on Tuesday, cementing their shop as the latest in the state to make the move. The shop at 2604 11th Avenue is the first to unionize in Northern Colorado. At least seven other locations of the coffee chain in Denver and Colorado Springs have done the same so far this year.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
cpr.org
Sept. 28, 2022: The race for Colorado’s 8th congressional district; Arum Rae’s musical journey
Democrat Yadira Caraveo makes her case to represent Colorado’s 8th District. We've been hearing from the candidates who want to represent Colorado's new 8th congressional district. Today: Democrat Dr. Yadira Caraveo, after hearing from Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer yesterday. Then, how singer/songwriter Arum Rae finds inspiration driving country roads.
Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide
According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
cpr.org
Sept. 27, 2022: The race for the new 8th congressional district; Treating memory loss
Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer makes her case to represent Colorado’s newest and most competitive congressional district. Colorado researcher moves forward on a drug that could reduce memory loss in people with Alzheimer’s. Today and tomorrow, we speak with the candidates running to represent Colorado's new 8th congressional district. Today,...
cpr.org
Squeak! Squeak! You can track Colorado’s climate-threatened pikas with a new app
Hikers in the Rocky Mountain West have a new tool to help scientists monitor pikas, animals known for looking a bit like stuffed animals and loudly squeaking whenever someone invades their alpine homes. Pika Patrol, a mobile phone app designed by Colorado researchers and conservation groups, gives citizen scientists a...
nbc11news.com
Bird flu cases rising again in Colorado, flock owners encouraged to take protective measures
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Bird flu cases are on the rise in Colorado again. On Sept. 21, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a new detection of bird flu in a commercial egg-laying facility in Weld County shortly before another instance was confirmed in a Blue Winged Teal Duck in Boulder County. Two days later, another instance was detected in Larimer County.
KDVR.com
57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
Comments / 2