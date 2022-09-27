After a wet end to summer, many Coloradans are likely curious what the state's drought situation is like as fall gets underway. A recent report shows mostly good news. According to data released by the United States Drought Monitor on the first day of fall – September 22, a much smaller portion of the state is in drought compared to three months ago. In late June, 81.55 percent of the state was experiencing some level of technical drought. Now, that number is at 47.84 percent – still a lot, but a significant drop-off. More importantly, just 3.91 percent of the state is experiencing drought that falls in the worst two (of four) tiers, compared to 12.76 percent three months ago.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO