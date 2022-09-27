ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose County, CO

Audit uncovers numerous issues in Colorado’s veterans service program

Colorado is failing to adequately plan for, supervise and support its veterans service program, according to a performance audit released on Wednesday. As of last year, there were around 388,000 veterans living in Colorado. These veterans rely on state service officers to help them obtain benefits and resources, such as pensions, disability compensation, medical care and education assistance, through the state’s Division of Veterans Affairs.
GJ Planning Commission approves proposed gravel pit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Planning Commission approved a proposed gravel pit about a mile from Los Colonias Park. Developers want to annex the 27-acres into the city, change the zoning and start pulling out gravel. But some neighbors are opposed to it. They talked about negative...
Meet the Coloradans working to diversify the great outdoors

At Lake Pueblo State Park on a recent sunny Saturday afternoon, a few dozen people of color — from as near as Pueblo and as far as Cameroon — were trying paddle boards and kayaks, most for the first time. Wearing personal flotation devices and broad smiles, they...
Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis

The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
Here's what Colorado's drought situation looks like headed into fall

After a wet end to summer, many Coloradans are likely curious what the state's drought situation is like as fall gets underway. A recent report shows mostly good news. According to data released by the United States Drought Monitor on the first day of fall – September 22, a much smaller portion of the state is in drought compared to three months ago. In late June, 81.55 percent of the state was experiencing some level of technical drought. Now, that number is at 47.84 percent – still a lot, but a significant drop-off. More importantly, just 3.91 percent of the state is experiencing drought that falls in the worst two (of four) tiers, compared to 12.76 percent three months ago.
Greeley Starbucks becomes 8th Colorado shop to unionize

A group of baristas in Greeley won their union election on Tuesday, cementing their shop as the latest in the state to make the move. The shop at 2604 11th Avenue is the first to unionize in Northern Colorado. At least seven other locations of the coffee chain in Denver and Colorado Springs have done the same so far this year.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Sept. 28, 2022: The race for Colorado’s 8th congressional district; Arum Rae’s musical journey

Democrat Yadira Caraveo makes her case to represent Colorado’s 8th District. We've been hearing from the candidates who want to represent Colorado's new 8th congressional district. Today: Democrat Dr. Yadira Caraveo, after hearing from Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer yesterday. Then, how singer/songwriter Arum Rae finds inspiration driving country roads.
Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide

According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
Bird flu cases rising again in Colorado, flock owners encouraged to take protective measures

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Bird flu cases are on the rise in Colorado again. On Sept. 21, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a new detection of bird flu in a commercial egg-laying facility in Weld County shortly before another instance was confirmed in a Blue Winged Teal Duck in Boulder County. Two days later, another instance was detected in Larimer County.
57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
