Crooksville, OH

The Homestead Music and Arts Festival coming to Crooksville this weekend

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
 2 days ago
CROOKSVILLE − A dream and a vision are both reality thanks to chance, and the public will get to experience the fruits of years of labor this weekend.

The Homestead Music and Arts Festival will take place in Crooksville this weekend at the Triple J Rock-Way Amphitheater. A dozen bands and a variety of food and craft vendors will take to natural amphitheater near Midway Speedway.

Jerry Marolt first envisioned the amphitheater about 20 years ago, when mowing a field nestled in a bowl-shaped valley between two cliffs left over from coal mining.

"I was brush hogging, and all of a sudden I had a vision − this would make a beautiful natural amphitheater," Jerry said. It would be years before the vision took a physical form, and that was because of a chance encounter.

In 2010, high winds tore across central Perry County, damaging homes and snapping trees. It flattened acres of woods on the Marolt's property.

"It literally leveled a lot of beautiful woods," Jerry said. He called Hocking College, who referred him to the state forestry service in Athens. A forester came out, and as they were walking the devastation, Jerry relayed his vision of the amphitheater. "He said, do you care if I give your name out?"

A week later, Jerry got a call from Alex Robinson.

Robinson had been playing with his band, Fullsend, which was trying to break into the music festival scene. Robinson tried his band at his own festival, first in his parents' backyard and then a friend's property in Jackson County. After his friend declined to host the festival again, Robinson's young festival was homeless.

"I was pretty bummed out after 2018 when my buddy said he didn't want to do it anymore," he said. "When you are trying to talk to venues when you are a festival nobody knows about, good luck getting a venue."

A short time later, Alex's brother, himself a state forester, was sitting around a campfire one night and mentioned the lack of a location for the festival. One of the foresters who had been working with the Marolts to restore their property happened to be there, and passed along their phone number.

Robinson called the Marolts in May 2019, and in a few weeks the project was underway.

"We started building in the beginning of June, and got it done in the nick of time," Robinson said. The amphitheater opened with the third edition of the Homestead Festival on the second weekend of September. In 2021, the festival returned from a COVID-19 induced break that canceled the 2020 festival.

This year's festival will feature 12 bands − Litz, Fullsend, Dustin Smith and Daydreamers, Electric Orange Peel, Baccano, Jojo Stella, Crypto Wave Radio, Camel Butter, Slim Boogie, Hype Level Midnight, Poobah and Dairy Family.

The bands come from the funk and jazz spectrum of jam bands, using their songs as a starting point for a unique aural experience.

The music is "very focused on live improv, creating a live music experience that is not the same thing as what would be heard on a record," Robinson said. "You have to be there, and it is something that only happens one time, and what they play is the only time that exact sound has ever been made, and only time it will ever happen. It creates a unique experience." The bands themselves may not know where the music will take them, Robinson said.

The improvisational nature of the performances "create a community between band and audience, we are all experiencing this together," Robinson said.

The venue itself creates a unique experience, with huge rocks forming the backdrop of the stage, and the remnants of a mining highwall providing a perch, known as Vision Point, to view the performances. In addition, visitors can take to the trails connecting the camping area to the amphitheater, and hear the music the entire way thanks to the acoustics of the natural bowl shape of the venue. Attendees can lay out blankets or chairs in the grassy lawn in front of the stage and enjoy the music as the sun goes down and the stars come out.

"If you love live music, nature, camping, hiking, this is the place for you," said Amy Marolt.

The festival is just the start of what the Marolts hope to create. They plan on expanding the stage, and hope to open the location to weddings and other events in the future. A place to get ready for events is already taking shape below the stage.

Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday. Music starts at 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. Tickets are $50 online at www.homesteadmusicfest.com, $60 at the gate. Ticket prices include camping and water fill ups. Kids under 12 are free. The Triple J Rock-Way Amphitheater is at 2345 SR 93 south of Crooksville. Watch for a large snowman and signage.

