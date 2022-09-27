Read full article on original website
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this week
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Pickleball's popularity explodes in Indiana, across the country
INDIANAPOLIS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and central Indiana is no exception, according to USA Pickleball. Nationwide, pickleball grew last year to 4.8 million players, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. That's almost double the number from just five years ago. Indy...
Current Publishing
Fishers teen wins International Junior Miss Indiana Junior Teen
A Fishers teen is headed to the International Junior Miss pageant in Orlando, Fla., Thanksgiving week representing Indiana. Vani Sharma, a junior at Fishers High School, won the International Junior Miss Indiana Junior Teen title in September. “Winning the IJM Indiana Jr. Teen title was an absolute dream come true....
WISH-TV
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
WISH-TV
Alley Cat Lounge is expanding
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Broad Ripple icon, Alley Cat Lounge, is expanding in October. The new location will be adjacent to the current location, where the Egyptian Café and Hooka Bar was formerly at. The Egyptian Café moved locations in February. The Alley Cat Lounge is in...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School graduate earns spot on ‘The Voice’
Morgan Taylor Koontz, a 2019 Carmel High School graduate, earned a spot on Season 22 of “The Voice” during her blind audition that aired Sept. 26 on NBC. All four judges turned around to signify approval of her performance of Lizzo’s song “Cuz I Love You.”
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'
INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
Current Publishing
Story Cottage to open new facility in October
Story Cottage is an exclusive memory care option with facilities in Indianapolis and Carmel. The unique facility is opening a third location in WestClay in October at 1840 W. Main St., Carmel. The other Carmel location is on the southeast corner of Carey Road and Beech Drive in the Maple Acres neighborhood.
Current Publishing
Indiana Wind Symphony to visit Studio Theater
The Studio Theater in Carmel is the quaintest of musical venues, seating approximately 200 spectators. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, the Indiana Wind Symphony takes center stage at Studio Theater in Carmel with “A Procession, a Festival and a Sinfonia,” seven pieces showcasing anywhere from six to 24 musicians playing at once.
Current Publishing
Nickel Plate Arts to partner with county on squirrel stampede
Nickel Plate Arts is partnering with Hamilton County for the 200th Squirrel Stampede. The Noblesville organization is hosting a series of events with different art opportunities, including free ceramic squirrels that can be picked up at its center, 107 S. 8th St. Kiln Creations, a pottery studio at 60 N. 9th St. in Noblesville, has also placed 300 clay mold squirrels with paint across Hamilton County.
WIBC.com
Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana
Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Fox 59
Indianapolis Zoo mourns the loss of tiger cub Roman
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced on their Facebook page Wednesday the death of one of their tiger cubs, Roman. Roman was unfortunately born with a congenital heart defect that can cause numerous health concerns overtime. The animal care team at the zoo performed surgery on Roman to correct the defect, however, his health unfortunately kept declining.
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
WISH-TV
Low gas inventory in Midwest pushes Indiana price average near $4/gallon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average gas price in Indiana has increased more than a quarter a gallon in the past week, and a shortage of gasoline is to blame, an energy analyst says. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com on Monday predicted Indiana’s average gas price would be rising to...
WTHI
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
WISH-TV
Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt
THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
‘She has gone home now for the final time’: Hear the 10-42 End of Watch for Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — It is one of the most emotional parts of saying farewell to a fallen police officer. The procession carrying Officer Seara Burton to Indianapolis stopped in front of the Richmond Police Department Monday afternoon for her 10-42 End of Watch call. It marks the final time an officer is called out of […]
