Saint Cloud, FL

historiccity

St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies

Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Extreme Wind WarningBeginning: 2022-09-28T19:03:00Ending: 2022-09-28T22:00:00New Alert

SOUTHEASTERN MANATEE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA…. AT 303 PM EDT, NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED. EXTREME WINDS, ASSOCIATED WITH THE EYEWALL OF HURRICANE IAN, WERE. MOVING ONSHORE NEAR NORTH PORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 5 MPH. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION!. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…. TAKE COVER NOW!...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian

Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
Saint Cloud, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Saint Cloud, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Hurricane Ian: Severe weather warnings issued in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm that made landfall in southwest Florida, has spawned severe weather warnings in Central Florida. A flash flood warning is in effect for Brevard, Volusia, Orange and Seminole counties until 4:00 a.m., for Osceola County until 3:15 a.m. and for Lake County until 5:30 a.m.
FLORIDA STATE
WJCL

Ian's track shifts east, what it means for impacts in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry

Hurricane Ian is a powerful category 3 storm that is tracking towards the west or southwest coast of Florida. Once Ian makes landfall, the storm is expected to track to the northeast and may enter the southwest Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. The shift to the east in Ian's track may alter some of the impacts for coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry by Thursday night and Friday.
GEORGIA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

MAP: Here’s the updated forecast track of Hurricane Ian across Florida

After making landfall Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian is tracking over central Florida overnight and is expected to move off the east coast of Florida Thursday morning near Titusville. The storm has weakened to a Category 2 storm and should continue to deteriorate, the National Hurricane Center said. Effects of the storm will follow along the path miles from the storm’s center, including ...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
fox8live.com

Ian poised to become a dangerous major hurricane in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian has started to strengthen and is poised to become a large, dangerous hurricane over the Gulf on Tuesday. The track models remain consistent on this being a Florida storm. The big question is how close does Ian get to the West Coast of Florida? That will determine the ultimate intensity it makes landfall at.
LOUISIANA STATE
Click10.com

South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel

Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH

Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

